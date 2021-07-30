Good Morning!

Take Note, Drivers: Today in East L.A. a ribbon cutting ceremony will be held for a new traffic signal at 1st Street and Marianna Avenue near Obregon Park.

This weekend, we say goodbye to July and hello to August. It will be warm and dry, with highs in the mid 80s. Great weather to attend a Saturday night outdoor screening of "Elf" at Echo Park Lake (for those of you who are always in a holiday mood). On Sunday, there will be a low-cost dog & cat vaccine clinic at Ascot Hills Park in El Sereno.

EASTSIDE SCENE

Silver Lake: A peaceful morning at the Silver Lake Reservoir. Thanks to George Flynn for sharing the photo.

NEWS

East LA: A civil rights lawsuit has been filed over the fatal shooting of David Ordaz outside his home on Rowan Avenue by sheriff deputies in March. His family said he was suffering from a mental health crises. Deputies say they fired after Ordaz went after them with a knife. KPCC

COVID: In a policy shift, L.A. Unified announced it will require all students and employees returning to in-person activities to undergo "baseline and ongoing weekly COVID-testing." The district had previously required such testing only for the unvaccinated. Baseline testing begins Monday, Aug. 2. The Eastsider

GOOD TASTE

New restaurants coming soon to Silver Lake

The Silver Lake restaurant scene is preparing to welcome some new players.

Osen restaurant group will open a new place in Silver Lake on Aug. 2. Chef Damon Cho’s menu at Yakiniku Osen will feature a selection of Japanese wagyu meats cooked at personal tabletop grills, reports Eater LA. The restaurant is located close to sister restaurant Izakaya Osen.

De Buena Planta will expand to Silver Lake, reports What Now Los Angeles. The plant-based Mexican restaurant by the restaurateur from The Butcher’s Daughter currently has a location in Venice and is planning to open in WeHo. Owner Heather Tierney, who serves up organic margaritas and fine mezcals, filed for a liquor license at 2815 Sunset Boulevard for her newest restaurant.

Meanwhile, the former Sawyer seafood space and its pretty patio on Sunset Boulevard have been leased after standing empty for several months. But no word yet as to what's coming in.

Now, hop on over to the full version of Good Taste for items on the new cafe coming to the Echo Park Lake Boathouse and a fundraiser for what we think is the Eastside's only Polish restaurant, Polka.

Eastside House Hunter

The June real estate results are in and ....

The L.A. housing market continues to be, well, bonkers. Take a look at the median prices of homes sold in these Eastside Zips in June (Data from Corelogic.com):

Cypress Park, Glassell Park & Mt. Washington (90065)

Median Sales Price: $1,270,000

Eagle Rock (90041)

Median Sales Price: $1,200,000

East LA (90022)

Median Sales Price: $525,000

Echo Park/Silver Lake (90026)

Median Sales Price: $1,270,000

El Sereno (90032)

Median Sales Price: $770,000

Highland Park (90042)

Median Sales Price: $955,000

Los Feliz (90027)

Median Sales Price: $2,259,000

More numbers and real estate news in the the full version of Eastside House Hunter.

GOOD TO KNOW

L.A. Unified online learning deadline

L.A. Unified is gearing up to start in-person classes next month. But if you your kid(s) want to continue to learn online, today (July 30) is the last day to enroll in the district's distance learning program for next semester. But the program had undergone some significant changes. LAist has the details on that.

NOTEBOOK

Lucha Arts: El Sereno resident Javier Solorzano, author of "Lucha Cats" and Boyle Heights resident Kayden Phoenix, who is the author of "SANTA," will be among the writers and artists featured in the first annual "Lucha Comic Con" at Republic of Lucha in South Pasadena.

Politics: UNITE HERE Local 11 has endorsed one of its members, Hugo Soto-Martinez, to run in the Council District 13 race against incumbent Mitch O'Farrell.

