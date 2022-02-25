It's Friday, Finally!

The weather will gradually warm up on Saturday and Sunday, with temperatures climbing back above 70 degrees.

WEEKEND CALENDAR

Friday, Feb 25: Shift Drink coffee pop-up and fundraiser | Silver Lake

Shift Drink coffee pop-up and fundraiser | Silver Lake Saturday, Feb 26: Los Silverlake Invitational Soccer Tournament | Los Feliz

Los Silverlake Invitational Soccer Tournament | Los Feliz Saturday, Feb 26: Anne Frank: A History for Today exhibition | Boyle Heights

Anne Frank: A History for Today exhibition | Boyle Heights Saturday, Feb 26: 1st Annual Health And Classic Car Fair | Lincoln Heights

1st Annual Health And Classic Car Fair | Lincoln Heights Saturday, Feb 26: Art Show of the weird and wonderful eateries of LA by Ellen Surrey | Silver Lake

Art Show of the weird and wonderful eateries of LA by Ellen Surrey | Silver Lake Sunday, Feb 27: Barnsdall Arts Sundays on Zoom | East Hollywood

EASTSIDE SCENE

Echo Park: You see many birds at Echo Park Lake, but a pelican is a rare bird indeed around here. Thanks to Martin Cox for sharing the photo.

NEWS

Fatal Crash

One person was killed and another left in critical condition in an early-morning crash today on the Arroyo Seco Parkway (110 Freeway) near Dodger Stadium. Fox11 reports that three vehicles hit a guardrail and then a post. The Eastsider

THE LATEST

Ukraine invasion hits close to home for Silver Lake parishioners

The invasion of Ukraine has triggered a wave of worry under the golden onion domes of Holy Virgin Mary Russian Orthodox Cathedral in Silver Lake

Many parishioners at the nearly century-old temple have family in Ukraine, said Father and Arch Priest Nazari Polataiko. In fact, Polataiko is a native of Ukraine. His parents, brother and in-laws live in the country now being invaded by Russian forces.

“Even the people that don’t have families in [Ukraine] still worry because they realize that it’s a serious thing,” Polataiko said. “Everybody worries.”

He said that the cathedral will hold a special evening prayer for peace that will probably continue nightly throughout the week.

“This is one of the activities that we are thinking is necessary, to call people to pray for peace,” he said. “This is an important thing we should be doing as a Christian community.”

After spending 20 years in Canada, Polataiko came to Silver Lake in 2015. He heads what is the oldest Russian parish in Southern California, founded in 1923 by Russian emigres, according to the cathedral website.

His own feelings about the invasion:

“I’m trying to find internal peace.”

GOOD TASTE

New restaurants headed your way

By Jessica Doherty

The pandemic left many restaurants in survival mode for the last two years. Now, it appears that there's a rebound in the works.

New restaurants, serving everything from vegan pizza to Korean BBQ bowls, have recently or are planning to open while existing establishments are expanding.

Here's the latest on the recovering Eastside food scene:

• Atwater Village: Blue Jam Café, a small chain serving all-day breakfast meals and sandwiches and salads at lunch, will replace Wolfie's Hot Chicken in mid-March 2022.

• Eagle Rock: BeeWali's Vegan AF, serving vegan burgers, falafel and kabobs, has opened in the former Abby's Diner, reports Food GPS. (The AF stands for "Amazing Food")

• East Hollywood: What's Now L.A says BBQ+Rice will open this spring or early summer, serving up Korean-inspired dishes and bowls from the corner of Virgil Avenue and Santa Monica Boulevard.

• Echo Park: Nashville Hot Chicken is preparing to open a restaurant at Temple Street and Westlake Avenue. Signage has gone up on the ground floor of the large apartment building.

• Los Feliz: Vegan restaurant Seabirds Kitchen will open a third location on Hillhurst Avenue in April, according to What Now Los Angeles. The restaurant has been praised for its sandwiches.

• Silver Lake: Chef Eric Park opened Bodega Park in Silver Lake, reports Eater LA. The launch menu features chopped cheeses, bulgogi rolls and breakfast burritos.

• Silver Lake: Rápido is not a restaurant. Instead, it's a small shop on Sunset Boulevard stocked with wine, tinned fish, bread and cheese, says Easter LA. Next door, Bar Moruno, which once served up skewers and Spanish-inspired snacks at the Original Farmer's Market, is in the process of taking over the former Kettle Black space.

• Silver Lake: The owners of Purgatory Pizza in Boyle Heights have opened up Hot Tongue, a vegan pizzeria on Glendale Boulevard next to Modern Eats. A gluten-free, Detroit-style pan pizza is among the offerings.

