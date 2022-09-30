It's Friday, finally!
The Daily Digest features the latest content from TheEastsiderLA.com.
September is a wrap. We will be in the peak holiday season before you know it. But for now, take a break and enjoy the first weekend of October.
We will return to your inbox on Monday. Have a good weekend!
-- Jesús Sanchez, Publisher
• Got a story idea or photo to share? Submit it here
📷 Eastside Scene
Highland Park -- The many levels of Franklin High. Thanks to Martha Benedict for the photo.
Go here to share your neighborhood photos or just reply to this newsletter, attach your photo and include details about the image. You can also tag your Instagram photos at #theeastsiderla.
📣 News
Beverly Boulevard hit-and-run
Historic Filipinotown: Police asked the public to help to find the hit-and-run motorist responsible for badly injuring a woman on Saturday night at Beverly Boulevard and Dillon Street.
A white passenger vehicle traveling eastbound on Beverly crashed into the 44-year-old pedestrian, who was hurled against a parked car and then bounced and hit the ground, according to the LAPD Central Traffic Division. The victim is recovering from severe injuries.
A standing reward of up to $25,000 is available.
Anyone with information on the case was urged to call LAPD Detective Juan Campos at 213-833-3713, or email him at 31480@lapd.online.
🏙️ Real Estate Roundup
Lincoln Heights
More than two acres of county-owned land across the street from L.A. County + USC Medical Center is being eyed for as many as 300 new affordable housing units, Urbanize reported. On Tuesday, the L.A. County Board of Supervisors voted to start negotiating with Century Housing Corp. to potentially redevelop approximately 2.3 acres at 1321 N. Mission Road. Some small buildings on that site that formerly served the nearby hospital have already been demolished.
Los Feliz
The frontman for the band Imagine Dragons has shelled out $5.8 million for a renovated five-bedroom Mid Century. Dan Reynolds adds this to two other homes he already owns in the Los Angeles area — an $11 million house in Malibu and a 1913 Spanish-style residence in Eagle Rock. Dirt notes that this latest home is steps away from Griffith Park.
David Choe - an artist who struck it rich by painting murals for Facebook in its start-up days -- listed his Spanish Colonial Revival home for $6.9 million -- more than twice what he paid in 2010, Dirt reported. The gated Los Feliz Boulevard compound on a half-acre lot includes a sprawling 5-bed, 6-bath main house with a guest house and pool 27,945-square-foot lot.
✂️ Real Estate Reductions
This week's discounts include $50,000 off a Los Feliz Townhouse, a $65,000 cut on a City Terrace 3-bedroom and a $210,000 chop on a Glassell Park Mid Century.
🏘️ Eastside Open House
This week's featured open house include:
- Mount Washington view home w/ ADU
- Central Turnkey Highland Park Condo
Good luck house hunting!
Sponsored by Councilmember Gil Cedillo
Councilmember Gil Cedillo presents the 9th Annual Latin Jazz & Music Festival on Saturday, October 8 from 2 pm to 9pm at the Levitt Pavilion Band Shell MacArthur Park. This is a FREE event.
🗓️ Eastside Weekend
By Jennifer Rodriguez
Saturday, Oct 1
Echo Park: Calling all comic book fans! Check out the Heavy Manners Comic Fair featuring work from 14 LA cartoonists.
Lincoln Heights: Swing music lovers, this one is for you. A Swingtronic Speakeasy is happening at The Airliner. Dress in dapper, dolled or formal western wear and dance to live music from the Southwest Biscuit Company.
Atwater Village: Ride your bike along the LA River for the 1st Annual California Clean Air Day Bike Ride. Meet up with other cyclers and learn about ways to help improve and keep the air clean.
📢 Sponsored Messages
• Join the Santa Cecilia Orchestra in Eagle Rock on Saturday, Oct. 1 for its opening season concert 30th anniversary celebration.
• Sanctuary City, a love story of two life-long friends Pulitzer Prize-winner Martyna Majok, is on stage at Pasadena Playhouse through October 9!
• All creatures great and small, feathered, furry or fishy, are invited to A Blessing of the Animals in Atwater Village on Saturday, Oct. 1
Sunday, Oct 2
LA State Historic Park: Woof! Woof! Dog lovers and owners bring your pups and celebrate the 2nd Annual PUP-O-WEEN! Lots to check out from dog readings, dog massages, photographers, adoptions, and more.
Los Feliz: Celebrate the Feast of St. Francis of Assisi by bringing your pet to the Blessing of the Animals at St. Mary of the Angels Anglican Church.
📋 Was it worth opening today's Daily Digest?
Your feedback will help us improve the newsletter
👋 That's it!
Thanks for reading.
-- Jesús Sanchez
• Did someone forward this newsletter to you? Sign up here for your own, free subscription. Cancel at anytime.
📈 257 Supporters and Counting!
So far this year The Eastsider has received one-time and monthly contributions from 257 readers. Our goal is to have 500 contributors by the end of the year.
Help us reach our goal and support our mission to provide you with the Eastside news, stories and info you can't find anywhere else.
News That Hits Home
The Eastsider needs your support!
The Eastsider is committed to providing news and information free to all as a community service. But reporting and writing neighborhood news takes time -- and money. Join the other Eastsider readers whose one-time contributions and monthly sponsorships help pay our bills and allow us to provide you the news and info that keeps you connected to your community. -- Jesus Sanchez, Publisher
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.