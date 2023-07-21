It's Friday!
EAST HOLLYWOOD
Finding art and beauty in the familiar
Drinking joints, mom-and-pop delis and ice cream stands – we often drive by these neighborhood landmarks every day without a second thought. But for 36-year-old artist Adam Adaba, these structures set the tone for an urban landscape that depicts “identity, history and connection.”
And they are the stuff of art.
“Adama Abada: inside outside in” at the Tetrapod Gallery in Virgil Village is Abada’s first solo exhibition with 183 pieces. The New York-born and raised artist arrived in Los Angeles about eight years ago, and he's been creating art since he was young.
In the gallery's main room, Abada’s pen and ink creations are familiar architectural landmarks that give a feeling of fond nostalgia, especially for small neighborhood bars and other gathering locales, like the Fosters Freeze.
In another room are color versions of signage, cheerful depictions of small markets, veterinarian clinics and doughnut shops. Some images are grouped by location -- Highland Park, Glendale, Burbank, etc. -- where viewers can play a game of "Guess Where This Is?"
A filmmaker who travels with a skateboard, Abada says when he first moved to Los Angeles, he was trying to understand his new urban location; these one-of-a-kind places "gave me a better understanding of the communities and their history,” he explains.
Abada is fascinated with the geometry of signage, the squares and circles that advertise a location but also announce its identity to residents.
By capturing these neighborhood iconic imageries, Abada wonders if he is recording and preserving history as an artistic journalist. These places, he says, could disappear without fanfare -- which would leave the urban landscape far emptier.
"Adam Adaba: inside outside in" at the Tetrapod Gallery runs through August 12.
EL SERENO
Serious About Silly: What you can learn from a clowning expert
Julie Davis wants you to know that there is more to clowns than just multicolored costumes, pratfalls and leering smiles.
Davis, an El Sereno resident who teaches theater at Westridge School in Pasadena, was recently called upon for her clowning expertise. She was asked to consult on a new production of playwright Bernardo Cubria’s Crabs in a Bucket opening at the Echo Theater Company.
Actors in puffy blue crab costumes embody their crustacean characters on stage. Director Alana Dietze and the four actors studied how real crabs move in a side-to-side motion, but having Davis’ eye on the rehearsals gave the production a deeper layer.
“I was there to help sculpt the scenes,” explained Davis, adding that she worked with the actors to hone moments of physical comedy and unveil emotions. These “clowning” impulses, she says, come naturally from the scenes and character. "You can't write in 'clowning moment' in a script."
Beyond mere slapstick, clowning can be subtle and engaging, allowing the viewer to identify with the character. In addition to consulting for stage performances, Davis often works as a clown consultant with actors preparing for auditions.
Originally from the Central Coast, Davis got a degree in theater from San Francisco State and a Masters from USC. Until grad school, she described her studies as “serious” but found her practice even more liberating once she took classes in clowning.
“I really became a better actor because [clowning] enabled me to be human and to be messy and to try again.”
For years, Davis performed and taught; she eventually created her own clown class, “Clowning for Actors,” and later taught movement and scene study at the New York Film Academy of Los Angeles.
Davis served as a teaching artist around Southern California, including Silver Lake’s Lyric Hyperion Theater, where she also performed with the Innocents at a monthly “no words” show. Performers would present clown bits and scenes, working on timing and movement. Davis appreciated the experience of working with fellow actors, many with extensive clowning backgrounds with Cirque du Soliel, Blue Man Group, Ringling Bros., and more.
Davis is excited to see the show that opened last week. “It’s the first time I have ever been asked to be a clown consultant for crustaceans,” she admits with a laugh.
'Crabs in a Bucket' runs until August 21.
ELYSIAN HEIGHTS
Finding Marian Harlow
The hilltop guerrilla garden in Elysian Park known as the Marian Harlow Grove is a charming oasis with amazing views.
But who was Marian Harlow?
Marion was born in 1909 in a home her father built on Altivo Way in Elysian Heights, a short walk from the park. She later followed her husband to jobs on the East Coast and Canada. But she insisted on coming back home, and in 1969, she returned to Altivo Way, said her daughter, Nora.
Marian established the Grove in the early 1970s as a place where neighbors could honor those who died by planting a tree or shrub. She and her sister-in-law convinced neighbors to help maintain it and had the parks department install a faucet.
"They provided refreshments, usually on weekends, and it was as much a social event as garden maintenance," said Nora.
Harlow passed in 1989. But her friends had artist Peter Shire create a memorial where a redbud tree was planted in her honor.
"She tended to work in the background, making things happen while letting others take the lead," said Nora of her mother.
This Saturday, July 22, volunteers will channel the spirit of Marian Harlow as they work in the garden.
🏙️ Real Estate Roundup
East Hollywood
A 24-unit Hollywood apartment building from the 1920s will be moved into the neighborhood, Urbanize reported. Not constructed. Moved. Plans call for hauling the two-story complex from 1830 N. Cahuenga Blvd., where a 20-story residential tower is planned, to a pair of vacant properties at 4853-4857 Melrose Ave.
Los Feliz
Ashley Benson, aka "Hanna Marin" in the series "Pretty Little Liars," found a buyer for her Laughlin Park home two days after listing it, Dirt said. The four-bedroom Spanish Revival on Linwood Drive was listed for $9.5 million on July 15 -- more than twice what Benson paid three years ago, according to Redfin.
A home once owned by famed restauranteur and civic reformer Clifford Clinton has been listed for $5.8 million, Dirt reported. The L.A. Historic-Monument is a five-bedroom Spanish Colonial located right where Los Feliz Boulevard turns into Western Avenue. Clinton founded the now-defunct chain of Clifton's Cafeterias. His more striking legacy, however, is his fight against city corruption, according to KCET. Ultimately, he helped bring down Mayor Frank Shaw, which in turn toppled the police chief and the entire police commission.
🏘️ Eastside Open Houses
This week's featured open include:
- Mt Washington cabin, 27K+ sqft lot
- Spanish Silver Lake Triplex
- Modern hillside Highland Park home
Good luck house hunting!
🗓️ Eastside Weekend
By Jennifer Rodriguez
A look at what's going on this weekend.
⭐ Featured Event
Los Feliz: Lazy Acres Natural Market is coming to Los Feliz! We can’t wait to open our doors and continue to build a community that thrives on shared experiences, delicious flavors, and well-being. Community Celebration: Saturday, July 29 | Go here for details
Saturday, July 22
Echo Park: Enjoy a night of music at Bunny Presents. Bring some friends and see performances from Earth to Jordi, Tyler Holmes, and Leng Bien.
Echo Park: RSVP for hands-on At-Home Film Projection Workshop presented by El Cine. Learn about small gauge film editing and projection and the importance of 8mm, Super 8, and 16mm filmmaking.
El Sereno: Join Dance Church for a free class and complementary drinks and snacks.
Highland Park: Find out more about the work of Linda Arreola during an artist talk and catalog signing at Avenue 50 Studio, which is hosting an exhibition of her work.
Silver Lake: Book lovers looking for bargains should check out the Silver Lake Library Mega Book Sale. Proceeds benefit the library.
Silver Lake: Head to Kombu Sushi for Sunset Junction Makers Market. RSVP for a spot to meet local makers and shop for art, books, ceramics, crystals, plants, tattoos, treats, and more!
Sunday, July 23
LA State Historic Park: Check out FOLAR's 2nd annual River Fest. Celebrate the LA river and catch films, performances, and educational pieces about nature, health, climate change, and art. There will also be food trucks, raffles, and over 20 booths.
