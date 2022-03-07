Hello, Monday!

NEWS

El Sereno: Two men were killed and a third seriously injured Friday morning when an SUV crashed at the end of the 710 Freeway at Valley Boulevard. The Eastsider

East L.A.: A man was found shot to death Saturday afternoon in a bedroom in a possible gang-related shooting. The Eastsider

Boyle Heights: A 50-year-old homeless man was fatally shot Friday morning in the 3500 block of Washington Boulevard. The Eastsider

Griffith Park: An injured hiker was airlifted to a hospital on Saturday morning from the 2800 block of Observatory Road. LAFD

THE LATEST

So long, El Gran Burrito

By Barry Lank

El Gran Burrito - a highly visible sight for more than 30 years near Vermont Avenue and Santa Monica Boulevard - has been torn down.

The East Hollywood taqueria and other nearby lots have been demolished to make way for a new affordable housing complex with 187 apartments and retail and commercial space.

The restaurant has long been notable for the smell of grilled chicken that greeted subway commuters as they exited the Vermont Santa Monica Metro Station next door

According to a Los Angeles Times profile, El Gran Burrito opened in 1990 after Pedro and Guadalupe Davila took over a former discount store and started cooking.

“Schitt’s Creek” actress buys Silver Lake compound

Actress Emily Hampshire - best known as hotel clerk-manager Stevie Budd on “Schitt’s Creek” - bought a two-house compound for $2.7 million, Dirt reported.

The two houses in the Primrose Hill corner lot have one bedroom apiece, with a basement studio that could serve as another bedroom. The larger of the two homes is only 1,332 square feet - a Moorish-Spanish structure that dates back to 1927. The smaller home - 764 square feet - was built in 1949.

SCHOOLS

New charter school raises hopes and concern

By Monica Rodriguez

It’s a construction zone now. But soon, a former car sales lot on Atlantic Boulevard will be home to Esperanza College Prep, a charter high school.

The new building by Ednovate charter schools will simplify things for Esperanza, which now operates at two sites. But some worry about the impact on nearby Garfield High and traffic congestion.

The 29,000 square foot building at 414-440 S. Atlantic Blvd. should be ready by this fall in time for the new school year, say Esperanza officials. About 440 Esperanza students now split between Hilda Solis Learning Academy and the former Soledad School will move to the new campus.

Having the student body split across two sites has been challenging

Katie Hart, Ednovate’s chief operating officer, said that limited space and access at both sites constrain “what we can offer our students both during and after school.”

There will be 20 classrooms, including a science lab and three science classrooms, in the new campus. Classrooms will be clustered together and adjacent to a large studio to facilitate collaboration.

A performance space and dance studio will allow a Folklorico dance program to practice as one group, said Hart.

Esperanza is one of numerous charter schools in East LA

According to the LAUSD website, charters operate elementary schools, five middle schools and three high schools, two of which are Esperanza sites, in East LA.

Earlier this year, charter school opponents staged a small protest outside Garfield High to raise concerns about Esperanza’s news campus, located a short walk away.

“If they (build) more charter schools, they take money away from schools,” said Antonieta Garcia, who has a child at Garfield.

No one at LAUSD was available to comment.

Garcia also worried about growing traffic congestion in the area, where six schools are located less than a mile from Esperanza’s new campus, including one next door.

Ednovate officials said many Esperanza students walk, use public transportation or carpool to school. Officials worked with the county to design a traffic route to campus and will collaborate with neighboring schools to minimize congestion.

In other school news ...

Inside look at ethnic studies

Boyle Heights - A ninth-grade ethnic studies class at Roosevelt High School gets a visit from LA Taco. “For me, taking ethnic studies in college just made me feel like I wish I had taken this earlier in my education journey…,” said the teacher, Jorge López. “Now, I want my students to have what I didn’t have, I want them to love the skin they are in … ”

Preparing for the future

New LAUSD Supt. Alberto Carvalho said the district must start planning to deal with the impact of declining enrollment and the end of additional federal funding in two years. "Two years from now, we need to consider the capacity of schools, current enrollment and make decisions in the way we staff schools." EdSource

CALENDAR

March 8: Hamantashen Bake

March 8: Turntable Tuesday: Open Turntables & Karaoke

March 9: Lincoln Heights Farmers' Market

March 10: The Silver Lake Purim Festival

March 11: Haru Nemuri

