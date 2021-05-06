Good Morning!

Welcome to the Daily Digest, featuring the latest content from TheEastsiderLA.com.

Please read on for our Thursday report.

Jesús Sanchez, Publisher

• Got a story idea or photo to share? Submit it here.

• Support Community News: Contribute today to The Eastsider

The Latest

A family tradition continues at an El Sereno coffee shop

Luis Moreno comes from a family that knows coffee. Natives of El Salvador, his family members harvested coffee beans from that country's renown farms and plantations for decades before immigrating to the U.S. Moreno has kept the family's coffee connection alive by opening Mobar Coffee in El Sereno. Find out more in this week's Neighborhood Flavor.

From Eagle Rock to Echo Park, drinkers can once again belly up to the bar

Starting today, bar's can open indoors at 25% capacity. But some bars owners are going to take a cautious approach before throwing their doors wide open, reports The Eastsider.

Eastside homes for under $500,000

Believe it or not you can still find homes for under half a million dollars across many Eastside neighborhoods. They may be on the small side, but at least they are in your budget. Here are three we found in Angeleno Heights, City Terrace and Lincoln Heights.

Did someone forward you our newsletter?

News From Our Sponsors

Sponsored by L34Group | KWLF

Sign up for The Eastsider's Daily Digest newsletter Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Mountain Views in Highland Park

Perched on the hill, views abound from the picture windows. Most prominent is the Angeles Crest, bequeathed with topography and contours creating the most glorious spectrum of colors! From the moment you step foot inside, you’re feeling the love, every aspect carefully chosen and thoughtfully placed. Bench seating under the large window of the eat-in, open kitchen-dining room, to take in the views, and to share in conversation, while culinary delights, prepared.

• Find out more about this home

Notebook

• Charges Filed: A 23-year-old woman has pleaded not guilty to an alleged hate crime and other charges in connection with the assault of a 70-year-old woman on an Eagle Rock bus, reports The Boulevard Sentinel.

• Vaccination: Occidental College will require students to have received a COVID vaccination before returning to school next fall. The Eagle Rock college is considering similar requirements for staff.

Classifieds

• Treehaus in Atwater Village is Hiring! Part-time position. Must be available weekends and some additional weekdays. Starting at $16 hourly. E-mail resumé to: hello@treehausla.com.

Text-only classified ads run for 3 consecutive days in the Morning and Evening editions of the Daily Digest.

• $19.99 for up to 25 words or $34.99 for up to 50 words

• Go here to submit your ad

Calendar

• May 6: "I'll Drink to That!" Drinking Game-Comedy Show, TV Cult Classics

Go here for details and more events

Support Local News

The Eastsider provides free access to its breaking news and neighborhood features, including extensive coverage of COVID-19, as a community service. To keep our stories available to all during these difficult times, we need your support. Go here to contribute.