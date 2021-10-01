Friday is here!

October begins with a heat wave, with temps expected to hit the low 90s this weekend.

Before it gets too hot, you can help out Saturday morning during Community Clean Up Day at Moon Canyon + Heidelberg Park in Mount Washington. Have a good weekend!

The blooms of the Echo Park Lake lotus have faded but the lilies are still going strong. Thanks to Debbie Spinelli for the photo.

El Sereno fire

More than 100 firefighters spent nearly two hours battling a major emergency fire that broke out Thursday afternoon in a warehouse in the 4900 block of Alhambra Avenue. The Eastsider

Murder investigation

Police conducted a homicide investigation Thursday in Echo Park after a man was found dead on a sidewalk. The police and fire departments were called to the corner of Park Drive and Ewing Street across from Elysian Park shortly after 6 a.m. and found a man with visible injuries lying on the sidewalk. The Eastsider

Film festivals welcome back fans

A pair of local film festivals are back on the big screen this month after more than a year of pandemic uncertainty.

The Highland Park Independent Film Festival returns to the Highland Theatres on Friday, October 1 and Saturday, October 2. Next week, the East Los Angeles Film Festival is partnering with the Panamanian International Film Festival for “Take 2” at Self Help Graphics in Boyle Heights on Thursday, October 7.

Like most during the COVID-19 Pandemic, the HPIFF had to pivot last October. Instead of screening movies out of the Highland Theatres, the organizers held a drive-in at the Eagle Rock Plaza. A parking lot in front of Macy’s didn’t exactly feel like home.

“Last year was a surreal, bittersweet kind of deal,” said Marita De La Torre, HPIFF co-founder and Executive Director. “There was that thought of, is this it?'”

Read more in The Eastsider

Mapping controversy

Councilwoman Nithya Raman might see her district radically changed under recent proposals being considered by the LA City Council Redistricting Commission. Council District 4, which Ramen represents, would lose all or portions of the Hollywood Hills, Hancock Park, Silver Lake and other neighborhoods under a draft map of boundary changes. “This map erases the results of an election and denies Angelenos the representation they voted for less than a year ago,” Raman said. The commission was scheduled to release a final draft map to be considered by the public at Thursday night's meeting. LA Times

Switcheroo

Speaking of the redistricting commission ... Councilman Mitch 0'Farrell of Council District 13 changed his appointee on the commission this week, replacing Andrew Garsten of the Echo Park Improvement Assn. with Natalie Freidberg, President of the Silver Lake Chamber of Commerce.

Tiny home village breaks ground

Work has begun on a 48-unit compound of prefab cabins for the homeless on a Figueroa Street parking lot across from the grounds of the Eagle Rock Recreation Center. The facility, known as a tiny home village, is expected to be open by year's end. Boulevard Sentinel

Michelin recognition

La Azteca, known for its flour tortillas and chile relleno burritos, is among the newcomers to the California Michelin’s Bib Gourmand, which recognizes exceptional, low-budget eateries. The flour tortillas at the East LA tortilleria are "made in-house every day in full view of the dining room and boast a kind of richness and chew that others don’t," said Michelin.

