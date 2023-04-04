Hello Tuesday!
This is Robert Fulton, your Daily Digest Editor for Tuesday. Fifty-five years ago today, Martin Luther King, Jr., was assassinated in Memphis. Learn more about Rev. King here.
Now let's get to today's news.
📷 Eastside Scene
Silver Lake: A row of cypress trees goes up in flames in one of several suspected incidents of arson. More details below. Thanks to Jens Gehlhaar for the photo.
📣 News
Arson investigation launched after trees torched
Silver Lake: An arson investigation is underway after more than a dozen trees were torched last month near the reservoirs. The area covered by L.A. Fire Department Station No. 56, which is near the Silver Lake and Ivanhoe reservoirs, saw at least 17 tree fires in the month of March, according to fire department senior investigator Robert McLoud. Four of the fires occurred between Thursday night and Friday morning. The frequent targets have been cypress trees, according to numerous posts on NextDoor. The Eastsider
Power out
Highland Park: More than 2,700 LADWP customers lost power late Monday afternoon as strong north winds raked Los Angeles. The Eastsider
🎒 School News
District-approved calendars shorten winter break, draw union ire
LAUSD: L.A. school board members recently approved school calendars for the 2023-2026 academic years, but the matter has drawn objections from the teachers' union, the Daily News, reported. The new calendars gradually shorten the winter break from three weeks to two while making summer vacation longer. Members of United Teachers Los Angeles said the calendars are a matter that must be negotiated. District leaders disagree. Los Angeles Daily News.
Thought-provoking mural at Roosevelt High
Boyle Heights: Chicano artist Omar G. Ramírez created a mural at Roosevelt High School to spark conversations among students about healthy eating and traditional food. The artwork focuses on themes of ancestral knowledge and the abuse of that knowledge for money. The mural encourages further discussion among the student body and exists at the intersection of food and restorative justice and ethnic studies. Capital & Main.
EASTSIDE PARENT
Early Childhood Speech Development: Laying the Foundation
We're giving Daily Digest readers a sneak peek of what to expect from Eastside Parent, a guide to local schools, resources, fun and more. Coming soon to The Eastsider!
Speech is a foundational element in early childhood development. Eastside Parent spoke with Eagle Rock-based Sara Weiss, a certified speech-language pathologist specializing in the evaluation and treatment of children. She shared her thoughts and some tips on what to look out for.
What are some things that parents should keep an eye out for?
Language usually comes first. Look out for not gesturing, not intentionally communicating, not using their fingers to point to things. In school-age kids, that’s when we see a lot more of the speech side. The way they’re pronouncing their words. Generally, I do see a lot of kids that have earlier language delays and then later on they have some speech issues.
At what point does it go from being a cute kid thing to a concern?
When a child is two, they should be 50 percent intelligible to the average listener. Meaning not that 50 percent of their sounds should be accurate, but 50% of people should understand what they’re saying. By three, it’s 75%, and by four, it's 100 percent. A four-year-old doesn't need to be saying their Rs accurately -they can say “wed” for “red,” that’s still understandable.
A lot of behavioral issues stem from speech and language delays. If parents are seeing frustration, that’s another time where I think getting help early is helpful. No child wants to be frustrated trying to communicate.
What are some things that might happen if these issues aren’t addressed?
Confidence is a huge one. Academic problems, social difficulties. In general, if it’s behavioral problems because it's a language delay, if the language delay isn’t addressed, language delays can persist throughout childhood.
The earlier you address it, the easier it is to adjust?
Absolutely. Early intervention is from birth to three. If it’s just an expressive language delay where they’re needing a little bit of assistance to communicate, and there’s nothing else going on cognitively, I would say a lot of kids catch up by 5.
In terms of speech, it’s hard in schools because they have such a big caseload and they have very strict qualifying criteria, so they tend to work on certain sounds later on than if you were to do private speech. The thing is, if you have an entire year of an errant speech pattern, that’s a whole year of practicing an errant speech pattern that could have been remediated a lot quicker.
Have you seen any sort of uptick post-pandemic?
Absolutely. It’s a combination of people not getting the therapy that they needed while we were all wearing masks in a lockdown; and also the children learning language while wearing masks, not being able to see peoples’ mouths and the way that sounds are said. Also, socialization is huge. The kids need socialization to build their language and their confidence and their speech sounds.
🗓️ Things to Do
By Jennifer Rodriguez
⭐ Featured Events
Lincoln Heights: Find out how a Latina dives deep into her California ancestral history in L.A. Real, solo performance piece featuring actress Marlene Beltran. Through April 8.
Los Feliz: Explore the bonds between two sisters in "La Egoista," a combination of stand-up and live theater at the Skylight Theatre. Through April 9.
Wednesday, Apr 5
Eagle Rock: Celebrate Earth month at the Eagle Rock Library and make your own electric pollinator. Kids and teens will be the bee and help pollinate local plants.
Thursday, Apr 6
Elysian Valley: Celebrate Thanksgiving in April at The 1953 Thanksgiving Show, a musical comedy.
Silver Lake: Spend your Thursday evening laughing, drinking, and playing Drag Queen Bingo at the Junkyard Dog LA. Hosted by drag queen Tiffany Vogue, take free shots, and get a chance to win a $50 gift card.
Highland Park: View the Postcard Parade Art Show at The Pop-Hop. Displaying for 2 weeks, get a glimpse of original postcard artwork from Japanese artists.
👋 That's it!
"Like anybody, I would like to live a long life. Longevity has its place. But I’m not concerned about that now. I just want to do God’s will." - Martin Luther King, Jr., in a speech on April 3, 1968.
Thanks for reading.
-- Robert Fulton
