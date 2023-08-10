Good Morning!
Rain in August? Eastsider readers reported some brief showers Wednesday afternoon. Let's see what kind of weather today brings.
-- Robert Fulton
📷 Eastside Scene
Watering Hole: The dome of the Sparkletts bottling plant rises above Lincoln Avenue and Avenue 45. Thanks to Roberta Tinajero for the photo.
📢 News
Pursuit & Standoff
Atwater Village: A man suspected of leading law enforcement officers on a chase in a stolen LADWP vehicle was shot and taken into custody Wednesday evening following a lengthy standoff. The Eastsider
No charges
Lincoln Heights: The City Attorney's Office declined to file any charges stemming from an altercation between an activist and City Councilman Kevin de León that occurred during a Christmas toy giveaway in Lincoln Heights. The Eastsider
ECHO PARK
New grocery store in the works
By Jesus Sanchez
Sprouts, the grocery chain, is apparently set to take over the vacant Rite Aid on Glendale Boulevard, according to government permits and license applications.
This would put Sprouts only a block away from Vons and a short walk from Lassen's -- increasing competition for neighborhood grocery store customers.
Since the drug store closed last year, the building has been a temporary Halloween store and, briefly, a homeless encampment.
Now, according to permits, Sprouts is stepping in. As first reported in What Now L.A, the chain has applied for a state beer and wine license, and a plan has been filed with the city to change the building to a grocery.
Sprouts -- which operates more than 300 stores nationwide, including one in Eagle Rock -- has closed some stores, but has also launched new, more compact markets.
The Eastsider has contacted Sprouts for more info.
🍽️ Good Taste
Here's this week's round-up of Eastside food and drink news.
S’mores Belgian Waffle?
Today is National S’mores Day, and there are a few S’mores-flavored treats on the Eastside to celebrate. Snag a #3 milkshake at Fat Sal’s Deli & Sandwich or a scoop of Peanut Butter S’mores at Afters Ice Cream in Highland Park If you’re craving something cold. If a pastry is more your style, snag a S’mores Roll at Cinnaholic in Echo Park or a S’mores Belgian waffle at Labor y Cultura in East Hollywood.
Pop-ups
Silver Lake: Vinovore is taking over the Silver Lake Pool & Inn for their monthly Vinovore Sunset series from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. This month’s featured winemaker is Caroline June of Best Coast Beverages (@loveandloathingla), with $20 day-of tasting tickets and free corkage at the Marco Polo restaurant below with a purchase of a bottle at the event.
Glassell Park: Cooking teacher and food writer Sonoko Sakai is hosting a pop-up at LA Homefarm from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday, serving up hand-cut soba noodles and a selection of handmade products like curry powder, miso and furikake.
Openings
Elysian Valley/Frogtown: Justine Hernandez, the owner of the vegan bakery Just What I Kneaded, opened a wine bar nearby on Aug. 3, reports Eater LA. In theme with her pastries, the bar features a selection of vegan wines and a plant-based menu of seasonal snacks and small plates.
Echo Park: The owner of El Prado opened an ice cream shop across the street on July 30, reports Eater LA. Fluffy’s features organic ice cream, coffee, sandwiches (just two)—and even a Lactaid dispenser for those who need it.
Closings
Boyle Heights: Beer bar Xelas is closing due to a landlord dispute, according to L.A. TACO. The husband and wife team posted on Instagram that they hope to bring the business to another location. The last day of business is Aug. 27.
Picks
LAist went on the hunt for the best conchas in L.A., stopping at the Vallarta Supermarket location in Boyle Heights during their search. Readers and listeners suggested La Monarca locations across the Eastside, El Gallo Bakery in East LA, La Favorite Bakery in Boyle Heights and Delicias Bakery & Some in Highland Park.
Michelin announced ten new Bib Gourmand recognitions in California, with two on the Eastside: Villa’s Tacos in Highland Park and Carne Asada Poncho Lopez in Lincoln Heights.
Highland Park: The L.A. Times video series “F.A.M.” (Food Art Music) flashed back to Highland Park’s Villa’s Tacos backyard pop-up days.
Specials
Silver Lake: Edendale is holding a special Yacht Rock Brunch every Sunday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Diners will enjoy brunch set against fun "yacht rock" music as well as specialty cocktails made only during the Yacht Rock Brunch such as Sea Breezes, Daiquiris, and Painkillers.
ECHO PARK
Flea market founder opening a brick-and-mortar shop
Silverlake Flea founder Fiora Boes is launching DÉBRIS, an indoor marketplace scheduled to open Sept. 8.
Located next to the Taix restaurant parking lot, the former medical office on Sunset Boulevard will showcase fashion finds from the Flea and local artisan goods and vintage items, Boes said. (The same parking lot hosts the weekend flea market, which moved to Echo Park in 2019)
The 4,000-square-foot building now sports a colorful graphic created by graffiti artist Euphoria of The Seventh Letter Crew." And don't worry. The Silverlake Flea will continue to operate on weekends, said Boes.
DÉBRIS will be at 1931 Sunset Blvd. Open six days a week (closed Tuesdays).
🗒️ Notebook
Victim identified
Echo Park: A woman who was struck and killed by a big rig on the 101 Freeway on Tuesday was identified as 24-year-old Princess Sauve King, according to the medical examiner's office. Her place of residence was not disclosed.
Tragic anniversary
Los Feliz: Today marks the 54th anniversary of the Manson family's murder of Leno and Rosemary LaBianca in Los Feliz. Leslie Van Houten, who was among those convicted of the murders, was recently released on parole. You can read more here.
📢 City News
• City earned $275 million in taxes from Airbnb rentals since 2016 The Eastsider
🗓️ Eastside Weekend
By Jennifer Rodriguez
Friday, August 11
Lincoln Heights: Increase body awareness with coach Adrienne Glasser's workshop LA Soma Constellations & IFS: Moving Parts.
Eagle Rock: Get a 60-minute yoga workout at One Down Dog. Proceeds for this FLOW workshop will go to the American Cancer Society.
Saturday, August 12
Echo Park: Attend a free, afternoon performance of jazz duets for saxophone and keyboard featuring Doug Webb and Mitch Forman at Edendale Up Close.
Silver Lake: Looking to get exercise with a group and need some motivation? Head to Silver Lake Meadows for Summer Bootcamp. Get a full body workout with Adam Damper.
Highland Park: Celebrate Popeye's 90th film anniversary by attending Classic Cartoon Confections at Bob Baker's Marionette Theater.
Highland Park: Head to the York Art Walk & Market for some local business shopping.
El Sereno: Missionaries of St. Vincent De Paul are having a food distribution at All Saints Catholic Church. Starting at 9am, come early to get a bag.
El Sereno: Raiford Rogers Modern Ballet is coming to The Luckman. Catch the world premiere of Études followed by an encore performance of Seeds of Rain.
Sunday, August 13
Silver Lake: Bring your friends or come along for New Moon Cacao & Kirtan. Welcome the New Moon with some yoga, music, and mantra.
