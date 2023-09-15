It's Friday, finally!
Today marks the first day of Hispanic Heritage Month, which runs through Oct. 15, and Saturday is Mexican Independence Day. And tonight is the start of Rosh Hashanah, the Jewish Year Near. L'Shana Tova!
Now on to today's news.
-- Robert Fulton
📷 Eastside Scene
Silver Lake: What was that wiggle of white smoke across the sky last night? That's what Amy Sobo of Silver Lake wondered when she took a photo and then conducted a Google search. The Answer: The contrail from a rocket launched from Vandenberg Space Force Base. Thanks to Amy for the photo.
📢 News
Blame the balloons
Mount Washington: The LADWP said that Mylar balloons brought down power lines early Thursday morning, knocking out electrical service to more than 1,000 customers, including the nearby A Line train station. The Eastsider
Bright billboards
City Hall: The Planning Commission approved Metro's plans to install 80 large digital billboards across the city, including Boyle Heights, Cypress Park, East Hollywood and Lincoln Heights, reports the L.A. Times. However, the commission rejected billboards proposed for the 2 Freeway near the Bowtie parcel in Glassell Park, where environmentalists are trying to restore parkland and the natural habitat. The proposal now goes to the City Council for a final vote L.A. Times
EAST HOLLYWOOD
Taking a class for laughs
Can you teach somebody how to be funny?
“You can teach people the basics of joke writing, the parts of a joke, and different styles of humor,” said Christian Cintron, who teaches Stand-Up Comedy 101 at L.A. City College. “I think you can’t teach levity.”
Cintron has spent his summer teaching 12 students to get up in front of people, figure out what’s funny about themselves, edit out unnecessary wording, and eventually perform a final showcase at Flappers Comedy Club in Burbank. A "Stand-Up 201" class is in the planning stages.
It’s part of LACC’s Rodney Dangerfield Institute, which began in May 2017, according to LACC spokesperson Shaena Engle. The institute claims to be “the only comedy institute in the country housed within a community college” and offers classes in stand-up, improvisational comedy, joke writing, and an American film comedy genre class, according to its website.
Cintron himself took comedy classes in New York City at Carolyns’s Comedy Club, back around when he started performing in 2005, and currently has an appearance coming up in "Laugh Proud."
He began his own teaching company, Stand Up 4 Your Power, after the release of Australian comedian Hannah Gadsby’s monologue “Nannette” in 2018, Dave Chappelle’s controversial dispute with the trans community around 2021, and two suicides among Cintron’s comedy friends.
Since then, students in Stand Up 4 Your Power have included actress Giovannie Espiritu and Dragula performer Foxie Adjuia. No one notable has come out of the LACC classes yet, but Cintron only started working there last year. So it’s early.
In the meantime, every student has to figure out their own road.
“What works for some might not work for others,” Cintron said. “I focus on giving my students feedback to help them more effectively do what they’re trying to do.”
A lot of comedy, he noted, comes from pain and trauma. But at the core is also optimism and lightheartedness -- and it might take a while to find it, he said.
"I can give students advice or push them to dive deeper," he said. "But you can’t teach it, only support the journey."
👍👎 Readers Respond
Should a portion of Sunset Boulevard be renamed for Bob Barker?
Last week, we polled readers about a proposal from PETA to rename a stretch of Sunset Boulevard in Echo Park to honor the memory of the game show host and animal rights activist Bob Barker. The results of 151 responses:
👍 No: 62%
👎 Yes: 34%
🤔 Who is Bob Barker: 4%
Some of the comments:
"I think it puts property owners along that stretch in an uncomfortable position. Perhaps, they'd rather have their address on the iconic Sunset Blvd. Or perhaps, they are omnivores. Perhaps they could paint a mural, or place a plaque on the sidewalk." -- Anonymous
"He was a great person and helped the animal kingdom!!! I grew up with him on the TV. Love him, so of course should be honored!" -- Anonymous
"Get him a star on the walk of fame. But not Sunset" -- By MartyinLA
"That's a good start! Mr. Barker earned much more than a street named after him. How about a animal shelter named in his honor. Lacey Street?" -- Happy in South Pasadena
"I love Bob Barker but it would be confusing to rename a random part of Sunset Blvd and then have it continue being Sunset Blvd. after that. Why not rename the Silver Lake Dog Park after him? Or better yet make a new dog park and name after him." -- Madalyn
👍👎 Eastside Poll
What's your favorite way to repel mosquitoes?
Seems like we're getting eaten alive by mosquitos this season. With that in mind, what is your preferred method for repelling the blood-sucking monsters?
🐾 Adopt-a-Pet
The North Central Animal Shelter in Lincoln Heights has countless dogs, cats and other animals desperately needing forever homes. This week, we introduce Mamma Mia and Luna.
Mamma Mia - ID: A2010456
Mamma Mia is 7 years old, weighs 65 lbs and is a very calm dog that loves to go on strolls. She's available to adopt now! Click here to learn more about Mamma Mia.
Luna - ID: A2056124
Luna is 3 years old, weighs 8.5 lbs and loves to be pet. She's available to adopt now! Click here to learn more about Luna.
The six LA Animal Services Centers are open Tuesday through Friday from 8am to 5pm and Saturday and Sunday, from 11am to 5pm. Centers are closed Mondays and City-observed holidays. For more information about LA Animal Services, visit: laanimalservices.com
🏙️ Real Estate Roundup
Here's your rundown of Eastside real estate news.
East Hollywood
Construction has been completed on a 92-unit residential building at 1325 N. New Hampshire Ave., one block and around the corner from the Vermont Sunset Metro station, Urbanize reported. Apartments range from 442 to 1,089 square-feet, with rents starting at $2,390 a month -- aside from 11 units which are reserved for extremely low-income households.
Los Feliz
We now know who bought the historic Clifford Clinton Residence on Los Feliz Boulevard last week. The new owner is Halsey, a singer whose hits include "Without Me" and "Graveyard," according to the Robb Report. Listing records indicate she bought the five-bedroom Spanish Colonial Revival for around $5 million. The Robb Report also notes that she also recently bought a house in Laurel Canyon, paying $700,000 over the asking price.
Silver Lake
Actress Andie MacDowell has listed her 1920s storybook Tudor on Moreno Drive for just under $4 million. The listing is held by Natalie Stern Trabin at Compass, according to a company spokesperson. The "Groundhog Day" actress bought the five-bedroom home a little less than two years ago for $4.1 million. The 3,461-square-foot home features views of the Silver Lake Reservoir.
🏘️ Eastside Open Houses
This week's featured open houses include:
- Highland Park Spanish with finished detached garage
- Atwater Village bungalow with gardens and large detached garage
Good luck house hunting!
🗓️ Eastside Weekend
By Jennifer Rodriguez
⭐ Featured Event
LéaLA: LéaLA, the Spanish-language book fair and literary festival, will showcase authors from Mexico and Latin American countries and U.S. Latino writers. The free event with readings, workshops and booksellers will be held Sept. 14 - 17 at LA Plaza de Cultura y Artes. Go here for details.
Hungry Ghost: Hungry Ghost is a frighteningly funny meditation on identity and isolation, seeing and being seen, and the insatiable hunger in us all to be truly free. Through Oct. 1. Go here for details
Saturday, Sept 16
Boyle Heights: Book lovers are in for a treat at the Malabar Branch Library. Grab some free books at their Free Book Sale.
Eagle Rock: Learn the art of suminagashi marbling, a mindful practice using floating sumi ink to create patterns on the surface of water.
El Sereno: It's Mexican Independence Day! Join the festivities and listen to the Latin Grammy-nominated Mariachi Herencia de México at The Luckman. Also, catch performances from La Banda de Tlayacapan and the Grandeza Mexicana Folk Ballet Company.
Highland Park: Bob Baker's Hallowe'en Spooktacular is back for family-friendly, frightful fun featuring over 100 spirited puppets. (Sept. 16 - Nov. 5)
Westlake: Check out the 15th annual LA Beer Festival at LA Center Studios. Featuring over 80 breweries, enjoy some beer with live music, food trucks, and more!
Sunday, Sept 17
El Sereno: Model train fans of all ages are welcome to the Pasadena Model Railroad Open House, featuring one of the nation's largest HO scale-operating model railroads.
Silver Lake: Turkish singer Gaye Su Akyol is going to Los Globos for her US debut. She will be playing music from her fourth album, Anadolu Ejderi, inspired by classical Turkish music and Turkish psychedelic rock.
