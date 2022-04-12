Good Morning!

Elysian Valley: Waddle this way to Frogtown. Thanks to Katrina Alexy for the photo.

NEWS

East LA: Authorities sought the public's help to locate a 25-year-old man who was last seen on Friday in the 1400 block of South Woods Avenue, near the 5 Freeway. LASD

Starbucks battle brewing

By Barry Lank

There's no denying it. Starbucks drive-thrus are popular among convenience-loving coffee drinkers. But not everyone is a fan.

Plans for a new Glassell Park drive-thru Starbucks on Eagle Rock Boulevard near Avenue 40 have met resistance from the Glassell Park Improvement Association. The group says traffic is already a problem in the surrounding area without all those Starbucks customers coming and going through the drive-thru.

The project would replace three existing storefronts at the edge of the Rite Aid parking lot. It would have a 2,220 square-foot coffee shop, 22 parking spaces and a drive-thru lane long enough for 13 cars.

Not only would Starbucks generate more congestion, but it would also mean adding driveways, which would make it more challenging for pedestrians, said the association.

"We find no buffers or amenities for pedestrians in the design," said the association in a statement about its objections. "The design and site plan of this project is contrary to the city’s efforts to encourage walking and cycling instead of placing an emphasis on vehicle use and continuing the very car culture we’re trying to reduce."

A public hearing over the proposed restaurant is scheduled for today, Tuesday, April 12, at 9 am. Click here for the meeting link.

Dear Supt. Carvalho: We Need To Strengthen Anti-Bias and Culturally Responsive Curriculum and Professional Development for Our Educators

By Lovelyn Marquez-Prueher, LAUSD Teacher & Educators for Excellence Los Angeles Member

When I first began teaching in 2003, culturally relevant teaching was something that only certain educators did, and it only applied to certain groups of students.

Most of what we knew, especially as I taught students who primarily spoke languages other than English, centered on the immigrant story -- the struggles and challenges of coming to this country as a child from a non-English speaking country.

NOTEBOOK

Mayor's Race: Councilmember Kevin De Leon fell further behind in the latest mayoral poll. Only 6% of those surveyed would vote for De Leon, down from 8% in February. De Leon was a distant third behind shopping mall developer Rick Caruso, with 24%, and Congresswoman Karen Bass, with 23%. L.A. Times

Los Feliz: P-22 took another trip outside of Griffith Park. The famous mountain lion took a sip from a backyard pond during last week's heatwave. ABC7

CALENDAR

Wed April 13: State Senator Anthony Portantino speaks at The Los Angeles Breakfast Club | Los Feliz

Wed April 13: Lincoln Heights Farmers' Market

Thu April 14: Comedy at the Manor | Highland Park

Friday April 15: Silver Lake Passover Seder

Go here for details and more events

ONE LAST THING

Rumblefish Bridge? You may know it as the "orange bridge." But the architects behind the new Taylor Yard Bridge between Cypress Park and Elysian Valley referred to it as "Rumblefish." The nickname is a reference to the Francis Ford Coppola film about gangs and "the actual gangs that once battled in the area."

