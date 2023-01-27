It's Friday, finally!
📷 Eastside Scene
East L.A.: Ducks take a dip at Belvedere Park Lake.
📢 News
Adam Schiff running for U.S. Senate
Politics: The U.S. Representative announced his campaign Thursday for the U.S. Senate seat held by Dianne Feinstein, who has not yet stated whether she will be stepping down at the end of her current term next year. Schiff currently represents the 30th Congressional District, which includes all or part of Atwater Village, East Hollywood, Echo Park, Los Feliz and Silver Lake. The Eastsider
🏙️ Real Estate Roundup
Eagle Rock
The new Vidiots theater planned for Eagle Rock Boulevard is still struggling through the approval process after three years of planning and renovation. The cinema and store now face a public hearing next month after a lawsuit was filed against the city's approval of a beer and wine permit. “We have not yet announced an opening day,” said Maggie Mackay, the executive director of Vidiots, “but our goal is very much to open for the public in early 2023.”
East Los Angeles
The Stilt House from the 1995 movie "Heat" is up for sale for just under $1.6 million, Dirt reported. The mid-century three-bedroom -- propped up on steel supports anchored to a steep hillside -- appeared in the movie as the home of Danny Trejo's character Gilbert, the getaway driver for master thief Neil McCauley, played by Robert De Niro. The quarter-acre property at 1219 Dodds Cir. last changed hands in 2003 for $289,500, Dirt said.
Residential tenants have two more months of protections from evictions if they’ve experienced financial hardships due to COVID-19. The extension by the County Board of Supervisors also includes mobile home renters. Under the county’s protections, landlords are prevented from evicting tenants under certain circumstances, including if a renter’s income falls below a specific threshold. Tenants must still pay rent if they can or work out payment plans with landlords.
Glassell Park
A certain “Hygge” quality will characterize the interior of a new apartment building rising along San Fernando Road, according to Premier, the firm hired to work on the Wylden Apartments. What is Hygge? Wikipedia says "Hygge" is a Danish and Norwegian word for a mood of coziness and conviviality. Design Director Abby Sheehan said the interior common spaces of Wylden will be marked by “coziness in life’s everyday moments” and will involve natural materials layered with "artisanal details." Developer Fairfield Residential expects to complete the 370-unit apartment building next year.
Highland Park
Five new single-family homes are planned for the 6200 block of Annan Way, according to paperwork for a dirt haul route. The homes are to be three stories tall or 32 feet high.
Silver Lake
A five-story mixed-use building with 15 residential units has been proposed for the 2300 block of Hyperion Avenue. Two units at 2336-2346 N. Hyperion Ave. would be set aside for very low-income families. The ground floor would have commercial space and parking. The applicants, Christopher and Craig Kinsling of CK Development, are asking to construct a structure that is taller than would normally be allowed.
✂️ Real Estate Reductions
This week's discounts include:
- $17,000 drop on a Glassell Park 4-Bedroom
- $50,000 cut on a Boyle Heights Duplex
- $104,000 chop on a Highland Park 2-on-a-lot
🏘️ Eastside Open House
This week's featured open house include:
- Eagle Rock retreat with views supreme
- Inzio | Glassell Park
Good luck house hunting
FLASHBACK FRIDAY | ECHO PARK
The Silent Film landmark behind a fast food restaurant
Last week we told you about the Mack Sennett studio that wasn't really Mack Sennett's. Today, we spotlight the studio in Echo Park where Sennett became a Silent Film legend.
One of the most historic film studios in Los Angeles -- in America, really -- is behind a Jack-in-the-Box on Glendale Boulevard. And you've probably never noticed it because it's completely integrated into a Public Storage facility.
This was Keystone Studios - later, Mack Sennett Comedies Corporation. Founded in 1912 in what was then known as Edendale, it is believed to have been the first permanent motion picture studio complex in Los Angeles, according to Historic Places LA. It was the first permanent concrete reinforced movie sound stage built on the West Coast, according to the L.A. Times.
Most of all, it's where Mack Sennett would become synonymous with silent slapstick comedy. Though Silver Lake has another place called "Mack Sennett Studios" (which historically had more to do with comic actress and director Mabel Normand), this Echo Park location is where Sennett really did his work.
Through those doors passed Charlie Chaplin, Roscoe "Fatty" Arbuckle, Normand, Marie Dressler, Harold Lloyd, Gloria Swanson, Ben Turpin, and Harry Langdon.
That’s why the hulking structure at 1712 N Glendale Blvd. became a city cultural-historic landmark in 1982.
After Sennett set up another location in Studio City, the Echo Park location went downhill. By 1985, it was, at best, a fixer-upper when “Soul Train” producer Don Cornelius bought it. Even Cornelius gave up on renovation within two years, and sold it to Public Storage in 1987.
The storage company planned to tear the building down. But two years later, they came to an agreement with the Los Angeles Cultural Heritage Commission.
And so, like a lot of others who've had big show business careers, Mack Sennett's former studio has found a less glamorous role outside the spotlight.
🗓️ Things To Do
By Jennifer Rodriguez
Saturday, Jan 28
Debs Park: Get up early to plant 500 native tree saplings in the park. Work with local partners and community members for the Anahuacalmecac Community Tree Reforestation.
Echo Park: Learn how to turn your L.A. stories into film during the one-hour My L.A. filmmaking workshop.
Downtown LA: Take a walking tour of the Ghostly and Ghastly Pueblo de Los Angeles. Learn about haunted history and visit several sites such as The Avila Adobe, Union Station, The Pico House, and more.
Highland Park: View the latest work of Portuguese visual artist Célia Rocha during the opening reception for Pure As Fresh Snow at Radical Patience.
Sunday, Jan 29
Elysian Park: Bring your friends or come alone for Sunday Morning Vinyasa. Attend in-person or virtually, and practice yoga.
