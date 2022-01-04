Good Morning!

EASTSIDE SCENE

Echo Park: Thanks to Vincent Foeillet for sharing his photo taken during a morning stroll around Echo Park Lake.

NEWS

More lampposts go missing

It appears that thieves have returned to the Glendale-Hyperion bridge to steal more bronze street lights from the historic span. The reports of missing lights come several months after at least three lampposts -- which date back to the 1920s -- were stolen last September from the L.A. River bridge linking Atwater Village and Silver Lake. The Eastsider

Trader Joe's Robbery

Eagle Rock: A man was sentenced to 21 years behind bars for carrying out a string of armed robberies or attempted armed robberies of Trader Joe's markets throughout the region. Gregory Johnson threatened multiple employees with a handgun and fled with cash when he held up the Eagle Rock store on Colorado Boulevard in September 2020. The Eastsider

Mandatory COVID Testing

The Los Angeles Unified School District announced that all students and staff, regardless of vaccination status, will have to show proof of a negative COVID-19 test before they can return to campuses when school resumes next week. The first day of the spring semester for students has been pushed back to Tuesday, Jan. 11. Monday will be a "pupil-free day" for campus employees. LAUSD

THE LATEST

Showtime is over for micro cinema

The Echo Park Film Center, which features experimental and international films and offers free and low-cost classes, is closing its storefront theater on Alvarado Street after 20 years.

Despite closing its Echo Park home, the organization will continue the services and activities developed over the years, said Lisa Marr, who has been involved with the EPFC since very nearly the beginning.

The pandemic forced the film center to put most film screenings and other face-to-face events and activities on hiatus for the past two years. "We needed to rethink the way we could be relevant,” said Marr.

Their Filmmobile - a converted school bus powered by vegetable oil and solar power - will still offer screenings and workshops in various locations. Mars said the organization will still show movies in Echo Park -- albeit in different places -- and also run EPFC North, a location in Vancouver, Canada.

Like everyone else, the EPFC has spent the last couple of years learning how to teach online.

“I didn’t think you could teach handmade filmmaking online,” Marr said. “That’s actually been a real eye-opener.”

Marr said it will still be bittersweet to leave Alvarado and Sunset, a dynamic and crazed intersection that has inspired workshop films of its own. The lease on the site ends at the end of January. Until then, coop members are packing up 20 years' worth of stuff.

“I walked into this place on opening day, and I’ve been here ever since,” Marr said. “I liked that it was really welcoming. One night, you have films on immigration issues. The next night, it’s experimental films from Japan. Everyone is welcome. You didn’t need a secret code.”

Over the past 20 years, the center estimates that more than 200,000 people have come to the storefront to watch films, attend events, rent equipment and take part in classes.

In a letter to supporters, co-founder Paolo Davanzo said the center grew more "nimble, agile and responsive to the needs and desires of our constituents" during the pandemic shut down.

"Change is healthy and good," said Davanzo. "And it is time for us to pivot, adapt and recalibrate in response to times we are living in."

Real Estate Reductions

This week's featured price cuts include a $200,000 chop on a Silver Lake 2-bedroom; $50,000 off a City Terrace 3-bedroom; and a $49,000 drop on an Elysian Valley Traditional.

Read more

NOTEBOOK

"SPAGHETTI IS BACK"

Elysian Valley: How do you go viral? Rick’s Drive In & Out restaurant at Riverside and Fletcher drives stumbled into it by proclaiming “SPAGHETTI IS BACK” on its marquee. Ever since, the sign has been referenced by photos, memes, tourists, social media posts, even Halloween costumes, the L.A. Times said. It's all because Rick’s stopped selling spaghetti when indoor dining shut down during the pandemic. Then the owners brought it back, and they sincerely just wanted people to know. Now they sell out of spaghetti twice a week. “It’s crazy, you know?” a manager told the Times. “We run out; we’ve gotta make sure we have it.”

Politics

Congressman Adam Schiff has launched his re-election campaign. Schiff represents California's 28th congressional district. But, because of redistricting, Schiff will run in the race to represent the 30th congressional district, which includes most of the area he has long represented. The primary will be held June 7 before the Nov. 8 election.

Opening Soon

Echo Park: Slow Burn, which describes itself as an Asian smokehouse, will replace the former Bar Avalon in the Mohawk Collective shopping center, 2112 Sunset Blvd. A menu has not been posted, but Slow Burn's Instagram includes photos of lamb ribs and purple sticky rice with mango.

