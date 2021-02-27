Welcome to the weekend!

Welcome to the Daily Digest, featuring the latest content from TheEastsiderLA.com.

Read on for your Saturday dose of Eastside news and notes.

Jesús Sanchez, Publisher

• Got a story idea or photo to share? Submit it here.

Eastside Scene

Angelino Heights: The late Tom Morales painted his childhood home at Carroll Avenue and Edgeware Road 17 different shades of sage green accented with golds and burgundy. The results are still stunning.

Go here to share your neighborhood photos or send them to hello@theeastsiderla.com. You can also tag us on Instagram with #theeastsiderla.

The Latest

If you keep forgetting when is street sweeping day, this is not going to help

Weekly street sweeping (where it has taken place) will now be conducted every other week as part of a budget-cutting move by the City of LA, reports The Eastsider. The change starts next week, and you can sign up for email alerts to warn you when to move that car and avoid a ticket.

What was all that smoke about?

Many Eastsiders awoke Friday to the sight of what one City Terrace woman described as a "smoke tornado" rising from a big industrial fire in Compton.

Sponsored by Tracy Do

All Signs Point to Homes in Mt Washington, Echo Park and Mid-Wilshire

A contemporary home with mountain views, an earth-friendly home built in 2013, and two spacious residences on one lot await.

• Find out more about these homes

Sign up for The Eastsider's Daily Digest newsletter Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Modern Amenities, Style and Comfort

The Eastsider's New Home Guide - Spring 2021 Edition

Looking for a new place to call home? Or perhaps just interested in seeing what new housing has been developed? Then take a peek at our updated new home guide for spring.

• Go here for the guide

Notebook

• A temporary vaccination site at the East LA Civic Center this weekend will offer shots to those over 65 and healthcare workers. You can register at the site but pre-registration is encouraged.

• The COVID-19 treatment area in the parking lot of the East Los Angeles Doctors Hospital was like a war zone from November to January, according to an article this week by Los Angeles Magazine. Under “battlefield tents,” large oxygen tanks were used to treat patients who arrived with severe symptoms and nurses took care of six or seven patients at a time. A refrigerated truck received the corpses of many who did not survive.

Conditions have improved since the number of new cases began to decline, but according to the article, its medical personnel are not letting their guard down. At the time a reporter visited the hospital, eight out of ten ICU beds were occupied, all with COVID patients.

Upcoming Events

Go here for details and more events

Sat, Feb 27: SPARC Presents New Exhibition Virtual Opening & Curatorial Talk

Sat, Feb 27: What's Your Problem, Sir? A Wild Night of Vulnerable Comedy w. Ever Mainard

Sun, Feb 27: Barnsdall Arts Sundays

Go here for details and more events

Support Local News

The Eastsider provides free access to its breaking news and neighborhood features, including extensive coverage of COVID-19, as a community service. To keep our stories available to all during these difficult times, we need your support. Go here to contribute.