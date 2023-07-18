Hello Tuesday!
News
Final sale
Eagle Rock: Macy’s, one of the three anchor stores at Eagle Rock Plaza, is shutting down operations at the end of September. The store is now having a liquidation sale, joining more than a hundred other Macy’s locations nationwide that have closed since 2020. The Eastsider
HIGHLAND PARK
Franklin High football player recognized for perseverance
Franklin High School 2023 graduate Hector Ceballos has used his love of football to push through adversity.
That persistence was recognized when the Association of California School Administrators honored Ceballos with its Every Student Succeeding Statewide Region 16 award. The award honors students who have persevered in the face of adversity. Situations vary but have included overcoming health struggles, homelessness and more.
In a video created by the association, Ceballos says he grew up in an environment where gang violence was present. There have been times when he felt abandoned. Ceballos turned to sports to escape violence, stay out of trouble and “make a name” for himself, he said. With football, the wide receiver found a mentor - Franklin head football coach Narciso Diaz - who has always offered his support.
Ceballos said focusing on the positive when things become tough is important.
“If you’re going through something, go find a way out, go find something to keep you busy, to keep you distracted from all the negative stuff,” Ceballos said. “Just push, push, motivate and look at the bigger things in life.”
Ceballos will be attending Glendale Community College while working to assist his family.
In a Facebook post, L.A. Unified Superintendent Alberto Carvalho congratulated Ceballos, writing that he “defines what possibilities look like when you have a supportive community behind you.”
KIPP Endeavor College Prep: Providing students the tools they need to succeed
KIPP Endeavor College Prep is a school that truly understands the power of education at the intersection of community. With a focus on providing students the tools they need to succeed, both in and outside the classroom, each student is given a chance to flourish. The belief that knowledge is power is at the forefront of everything they do.
Eastside Parent
Things to Do
Wednesday, July 19
Boyle Heights: Complete your own painting in pointillism at Anthony Quinn Library. Learn about the style in this Painting for Adults workshop. Supplies will be provided.
Thursday, July 20
Audubon Center at Debs Park: Get your hands dirty for Community Habitat Restoration and learn about local wildlife and California native plants.
East L.A.: Move to the beat of cumbia, salsa and more during a free, outdoor concert by The Susie Hansen Latin Band at Saybrook Park.
East Hollywood: Spend a soulful evening at Bolita for Funk the Violence, a fundraiser supporting the fight against violence toward women.
Los Feliz: Head to American Cinematheque for a screening of "Women in Love," the 1970 film that earned Glenda Jackson her first Academy Award.
Good to Know
Cooling centers now open
The following are cooling centers in our area, at least as of today:
- Highland Park Recreation Center, 6150 Piedmont Ave. (pet-friendly).
- Arroyo Seco Regional Branch Library, 6145 N. Figueroa St. (service animals allowed).
- Other public libraries, of course, may also function as cooling and shelter during their regular business hours.
Click here for a list of hydration stations in our area. Locations include:
- Albion Riverside Park, 1739 N. Albion St., Lincoln Heights
- Cleland Avenue Bicentennial Park, 4800 Cleland Ave., Mount Washington
- Cypress Park Recreation Center, 2630 Pepper Ave., Cypress Park
- Elysian Park-Bishop Canyon, 929 Academy Rd., Echo Park
- Glassell Park Recreation Center, 3650 Verdugo Rd., Glassell Park
- Highland Park Recreation Center, 6150 Piedmont Ave., Highland Park
- Lincoln Heights Recreation Center, 2303 Workman St., Lincoln Heights
- Riverside Park, between Stadium Way and Allesandro, Echo Park
- Sycamore Grove Park, 4702 N. Figueroa St., Highland Park
- Charlie Turner Trail, 2840 W. Observatory Rd., Griffith Park
