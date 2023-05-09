Hello Tuesday!
The Daily Digest features the latest content from TheEastsiderLA.com.
This is Robert Fulton, your Daily Digest Editor for Tuesday. A shout out to Billy Joel who turns 74 today. I was in the nosebleed section of his Dodger Stadium show six years ago. Happy Birthday Piano Man!
Now let's get to today's news.
• Got a story idea or photo to share? Submit it here
📷 Eastside Scene
Silver Lake: Time for a break on a walk around the Silver Lake Reservoir. Thanks to Lauren Lexton for the photo.
Go here to share your neighborhood photos or just reply to this newsletter, attach your photo, and include details about the image. You can also tag your Instagram photos with #theeastsiderla.
EAGLE ROCK
Student sues over milk messaging
A high school student is part of a federal lawsuit against the school district for hindering her efforts to present information about alternatives to dairy milk at Eagle Rock Junior/Senior High School.
Marielle Williamson, head of the school's Animal Awareness Club, attempted to share information regarding the health concerns of drinking cow's milk, the limited access to plant-based milk products at schools, and other issues.
The 17-year-old's plans, however, were derailed when the principal required her to include material supporting cow's milk at an information table outside the cafeteria.
"The posters that I was supposed to show were contrary to my message," said Williamson, who lives in Silver Lake.
The advocacy group Physicians Committee for Responsible Medicine filed the lawsuit last week on Williamson's behalf and against L.A. Unified, district administrators and the U.S. Department of Agriculture. It seeks to protect her "First Amendment right to peacefully engage in student speech that exposes the harms caused by consuming dairy products," according to the filing.
The lawsuit challenges federal rules prohibiting those affiliated with a school district from impacting the marketing or sale of cow's milk if a campus participates in the National School Lunch Program, said Deborah Press of the Physicians Committee.
Press said the lawsuit seeks an injunction against enforcement of the rule, which is "overly broad and vague," and nominal damages of $1 from LAUSD.
L.A. Unified said it doesn't comment on ongoing legal matters. But a district statement said it "takes pride in empowering students to amplify their voice" and supports students with "healthy alternatives for those who have specific dietary requests and requirements."
The lawsuit reflects Williamson's values. She became a vegan even though it meant giving up some of her mother's meals that included dairy and meat. "What do I value more? These foods or the life of animals?" she said in an interview.
The high school senior won't be around when her case goes to court. Williamson is graduating this year and is headed to Duke University's campus in China. There she will work on her Mandarin skills and major in environmental science and public health before planning to attend law school.
The lawsuit "should be resolved by the time I'm in law school," she said.
🎒 More school news
Garfield hoops hauls in ring donations
East L.A.: Garfield High School has raised more than $15,000 to purchase championship rings for its basketball team, KTLA reported. The Garfield boys basketball team made school history in February when it beat Arleta High 47-42 to bring home the Division III City Section Championship. As of Monday afternoon the fundraiser had brought in $15,583. KTLA
How to green up your school
Highland Park: L.A. school board member Rocio Rivas will host a Northeast Community Meeting on Tuesday, May 16 at Luther Burbank Middle School about community schools and greening up your campus.
🗓️ Things to Do
By Jennifer Rodriguez
Wednesday, May 10
Griffith Park: Head to The Autry and view the seventh annual student arts exhibition, Visions of Solidarity. The exhibit will be on view until the end of June.
Los Feliz: Fans of Casablanca can enjoy breakfast and discover the origins of the real life Rick’s Cafe during a presentation by Emmy-nominated producer Steven C. Smith at the L.A. Breakfast Club. Grab tickets before the sale ends.
Thursday, May 11
Cypress Park: Feel the Spirit of the Drum with Roberto "Konga Kid" Gutierrez during an interactive drum circle at the Cypress Park library.
Eagle Rock: Go on a morning behind-the-scenes tour of Occidental College’s Moore Lab of Zoology. Learn about the world’s largest Mexican bird collection.
East LA: Animo Ellen Ochoa Middle School is hosting a Mother’s Day Event open to the public. Bring your mother figures and enjoy family painting, raffles, prizes, music, food, and a photo booth.
💡 Good to Know
LAUSD LGBTQ+ support group
LAUSD is holding an LGBTQ+ support group for parents and caregivers online this Wednesday, May 10. Click here for details.
👋 That's it!
Thanks for reading.
-- Robert Fulton
• Did someone forward this newsletter to you? Sign up here for your own, free subscription. Cancel at any time.
📋 What did you think of today's Daily Digest?
Your feedback will help us improve the newsletter.
📈 202 Monthly Reader Sponsors and Counting!
Our goal is to have 300 readers signed up to make monthly contributions by the end of 2023. You can give as little as $5 a month in automatic payments. We rely on our Reader Sponsors to help sustain and expand our staff to provide more of the community news you can't find anyplace else.
I hope we can count on you. And, if you are not ready for a monthly commitment, you can always make a one-time contribution. Thanks!
-- Jesus Sanchez, Publisher
202 Monthly Reader Sponsors and Counting!
We are grateful to all those who have made financial contributions to The Eastsider. One-time contributions are always welcome, but we encourage you to join the ranks of our Reader Sponsors who have committed to making a monthly contribution. Our goal is to have 300 Reader Sponsors by the end of 2023. Why is this so important? Even a small monthly contribution will create a more stable source of revenue, giving us more confidence to commit to expanding our staff to provide you with more of the community news you can’t find anywhere else.
Join The Eastsider 300
I hope we can count on you. And, if you are not ready for a monthly commitment, you can always make a one-time contribution. Thanks! —Jesús Sanchez, Publisher PS: The Eastsider is a private company. Your contribution is NOT tax deductible.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.