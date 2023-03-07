Hello Tuesday!
Now let's get to today's news.
📷 Eastside Scene
Atwater Village: Even at dusk, you can still snow on those mountains. Thanks to Devon Roberts for his photo taken from above La Clede Avenue in Atwater Village, looking north across Glassell Park.
📣 News
P-22 laid to rest
Griffith Park: More than two months after his death, Griffith Park's famous mountain lion, P-22, has been buried at an undisclosed location in the Santa Monica Mountains, a wildlife official said today. The Eastsider
EL SERENO
A deadly week
By Barry Lank & Jesus Sanchez
Last week was a tragic one in El Sereno as three people were killed in separate homicides.
Among them was 17-year-old Xavier Daniel Chavarin, a senior at Wilson High School who was waiting for his mother to give him a ride home on Friday afternoon. Chavarin was stabbed to death by a man who came out of the parking lot at King Torta in the 4500 block of Valley Boulevard, according to his mother, Laura Frias. The suspect, described as a Latino, fled the scene in a vehicle and remains at large, said LAPD spokeswoman Rosario Cervantes.
Chavarin was not in a gang, his mother stressed. He enjoyed spending time at home, playing with his Xbox and being a big brother to his two sisters. Although he was looking forward to graduating and going to college, he still had a childhood fondness for Legos.
"He had so many dreams," Frias said of her son as she and her family gathered at a memorial to her son outside King Torta. "It's so unfair."
Two other homicides were also reported in the neighborhood earlier last week, both on the same day:
• On Tuesday, Feb. 28 at about 12:30 pm, a man in his mid-40s was found shot in the 5100 block of Huntington Drive and later died at a hospital.
• A few hours later at about 6 pm, a man was shot in the 3000 block of Chadwick Drive and pronounced dead at a hospital. The latter incident was said to be gang-related, said Cervantes
No one has been arrested yet in any of the three cases as of Monday, Cervantes said, and police have not provided details of the suspects.
EAST L.A.
Students walk out in protest
By Monica Rodriguez
Students at the East L.A. Performing Arts Magnet at Esteban Torres High School organized protests last week after a popular teacher was dismissed.
Antonio Jesus Miranda, a 2022 graduate of the school, said teacher James Lotter was called to Principal John Edward Estoesta’s office. When he returned to class, it was to gather his belongings.
“The principal fired the teacher on the spot,” Miranda said.
A Los Angeles Unified School District spokesperson said personnel matters are confidential and the district does not comment on them.
Students organized a protest on campus Thursday and held a sit-in Friday to protest what they say is the unfair treatment of their teacher.
Friday morning, a message from the principal went out to parents:
“A group of students walked out of class this morning to participate in a student-led silent demonstration. Students stayed inside the campus and are safe. We ask that you please encourage your child to continue to talk to the school administration about their views and concerns,” the message read.
Although Miranda is now a student at nearby East Los Angeles College, he returned to his alma mater for Thursday’s protest because he and others “want to support our teacher.”
Students are planning to engage in weekly discussions with school administrators to address concerns and scale back protests. They added protests will resume if necessary.
🎒 More Education News
Principal and Superintendent respond to student's murder
El Sereno: The fatal stabbing of Xavier Daniel Chavarin prompted Superintendent Alberto Carvalho and Wilson High Principal Gregorio Verbera to express their condolences. "On behalf of our entire school community, I want to offer my deepest condolences to those who are impacted by this loss, including the student’s family, friends and teachers,” said Verbera in a message to school families on Sunday, the L.A. Times reported.
On Monday afternoon, Supt. Carvalho stopped to express his condolences to Chavarin's family, who had gathered on the sidewalk where the 17-year-old had been attacked a few blocks from the campus.
Dual-language program recognized
East LA: Ford Boulevard Elementary and Dual Language Academy is one of five schools in the state being recognized for its biliteracy program, L.A. Unified announced. Officials with the California Association for Bilingual Education (CABE) will present the school with its Seal of Excellence School Award at a March 24 banquet. Students in Ford’s program learn in English and Spanish with a goal of being fully bilingual and bicultural when they graduate. This is the first time an L.A. Unified school has been recognized with this award, according to a district news release. L.A. Unified offers 214 dual language programs in seven languages.
🗓️ Things to Do
By Jennifer Rodriguez
Tuesday, Mar 7
Silver Lake: Jewish Silver Lake is holding Purim in Hawaii Festival. Come dressed in costume, dance to live music, play in the tropical moon bounce, and enjoy free pizza and an acai bowl.
Wednesday, Mar 8
Elysian Valley: Grab a coffee, bring some friends, and watch a performance from Jimmy Whispers, Fashion Club, DJs Black Marble and Cola Boyy at Zebulon.
Thursday, Mar 9
Highland Park: Sid the Cat joins Bob Baker's Marionette Theater for School House Rocks. Catch the evening show and listen to music from Jonny Kosmo and Paint.
Highland Park: Come see who will win the Drag Showdown and be crowned the reigning queen of Highland Park.
💡 Good to Know
LAUSD parent workshops
LAUSD hosts monthly online workshops for parents. The next one is Wednesday, March 8 and will address mental health wellness. Via Zoom. PW: workshop
👋 That's it!
Thanks for reading.
-- Robert Fulton
