Hello!

Welcome to the Daily Digest, featuring the latest content from TheEastsiderLA.com.

Getting your kid ready to start the school year is always challenging. But much more so in our COVID era. Writer and LAUSD parent Robert Fulton shares his experience with you. Read on for his story.

• Got a story idea or photo to share? Submit it here

• Support Community News: Contribute today to The Eastsider

SUNDAY STORY

First-person stories and essays

Not Our Timeline

By Robert Fulton

My first-grader tested negative for COVID-19 the Thursday before LAUSD resumed classes for the Spring Semester.

This was quite a relief. During his three-week break between semesters, he had ample opportunity to pick up a contagion, COVID or otherwise. Play dates, a stint at an outdoor winter camp, visits with family in Arizona and elsewhere in California, and a trip to Las Vegas for an elopement (mine, not his) all provided risks for exposure. We’ve taken the necessary precautions - he’s vaccinated, all close adults have been vaxxed and boosted, we use hand sanitizer religiously, and masks are a natural part of our dress code. But with every dust-induced sneeze or allergy-originated sore throat, fear and doubt crept in.

So, a negative test was something to celebrate.

Shortly after that negative test, he had a playdate outside on a playground. The two friends hadn’t seen each other in three weeks and shared stories about recent adventures. It was great to see.

The following day, the other parent texted me that his kid had tested positive.

With Omicron running wild, the panic was palpable. Does my son feel OK? Did he cough? Was that a cough? I thought I heard a cough. What’s his temperature? Does he feel OK? Why is he staring at his video game system like a zombie? What if he can’t go to school? DOES HE FEEL OK?

Have you ever tried to score an at-home antigen test during a pandemic variant surge? Well, believe me, it’s easier said than done. But after visiting five stores, I got lucky. His test stick showed one line, which means he either tested negative for COVID-19 or was expecting a baby. He also had another negative PCR test, and everyone around him tested negative. We were lucky, and grateful.

Our experience and anxiety are only a sliver of what families all over the area are enduring, as evident during informational Zoom calls with my son’s principal. One parent was concerned that if their child had to miss school and was marked absent for multiple days, he might be forced to repeat his grade (not the case). Another was worried that, even though their family does everything by the book, other families might not (valid, but what can you do?).

The rumor mill was especially rampant. One parent suggested that if the COVID-19 positivity rate for LAUSD was too high, Governor Newsom would shut down schools and force everyone back to remote learning (definitely not true).

LAUSD generally over communicates. Any parent with children in the district is familiar with the ceaseless emails, texts and robocalls announcing various programs or meetings. But in the case of Omicron, the district has been on top of things by communicating the wide access to testing and the protocols for returning to campus. My son’s Eastside school has also been clear and effective in going above and beyond in navigating these choppy waters. Sure, there have been plenty of bumps in the road, but, you know, pandemic.

Life felt so positive just a month ago. Adults got vaccinated (and boosted), followed by the older and then the younger kids. Numbers were dropping. We were going to restaurants and events. Limited gatherings felt weird but good.

Now with Omicron and surging numbers and massive testing and all the anxiety that comes with it, I’m reminded of what Dr. Anthony Fauci said way back in March of 2020: “You don't make the timeline, the virus makes the timeline.”

Robert Fulton is a freelance writer based in Silver Lake

Sunday Story showcases first-person essays as well as fiction by residents. We welcome submissions, but stories must be set in one of the neighborhoods we cover.

Did someone forward you our newsletter?

• Go here to sign up for your free Daily Digest subscription

CLASSIFIEDS

Text-only classified ads run for 3 consecutive days in the Morning and Evening editions of the Daily Digest, with nearly 6,000 subscribers.

• $19.99 for up to 25 words or $34.99 for up to 50 words

• Go here to submit your ad

CALENDAR

Sun, Jan 16: Tu B'shvat Kids Celebration

• Go here for event details

• Submit an event

SUPPORT LOCAL NEWS

The Eastsider provides free access to its breaking news and neighborhood features, including extensive coverage of COVID-19, as a community service. To keep our stories available to all during these difficult times, we need your support.