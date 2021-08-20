It's Friday, finally!

EASTSIDE SCENE

A hazy sky over Avenue of the Palms in Elysian Park. Photo by Jesus Sanchez

THE LATEST

Sunset Boulevard billboards promote causes instead of products

Two new billboards on Sunset Boulevard in Echo Park and Silver Lake are pushing social messages rather than traditional commercial ones.

The “Tongvaland” sign in Silver Lake was inspired by the Hollywood sign - or rather its predecessor, the Hollywoodland sign. No, it’s not advertising an indie series about an alternative reality in which the Native Americans won. Rather, it’s an art project that honors the history and legacy of the Tongva, the native people who lived in the Los Angeles area before Europeans arrived.

Meanwhile, a few blocks east on Sunset in Echo Park, the billboard atop the PETA building features a nude Pamela Anderson in a recreation of the infamous shower scene from “Psycho.” The ad sponsored by PETA is, of course, about animal rights, but also has a message about veganism and water conservation in our time of drought.

“It’s psycho to eat animals,” the billboard says, adding “1 cheeseburger = 50 showers. Go Vegan."

Read more in The Eastsider

Eastside House Hunter

While home buyers are beginning to become more picky with more choices available, LA home prices continue to surge this summer. The LA County median sales price reached $795,000 in July. That is a record high, says the LA Times. This and more real estate items in Eastside House Hunter.

NOTEBOOK

Community Vigil

A vigil and candlelit and procession honoring the life of long-time Elysian Valley resident Anthony Mora, who was fatally shot last month, will be held on Sunday night, Aug. 22.

Former Officer Mourned

Retired LAPD officer Felipe “Phil” Arreola, who served in the LAPD Hollenbeck Division for more than 20 years, has died of COVID-19 related complications. CBS2

CLASSIFIEDS

Journalists Wanted

The Eastsider is seeking freelance writers to cover local schools and neighborhood history. The ideal candidates should have experience in writing and reporting objective nonfiction pieces; be familiar with journalism ethics and practices; and live on the Eastside. Please send inquiries to hello@TheEastsiderLA.com.

CALENDAR

Aug 20: Summer Biergarten

Aug 21-22: NEW LACC Swap Meet

Aug 22: Summer Sidewalk Sale

