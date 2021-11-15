Hello, Monday!

Welcome to the Daily Digest, featuring the latest content from TheEastsiderLA.com.

After several days of hot weather, expect things to cool down in the next couple of days, with highs topping out in the upper 60s by the end of the week.

Today, Metro will host a virtual meeting on the proposed extension of the Gold Line from East LA to Whittier.

Now, let's get you caught up with the latest.

Jesús Sanchez, Publisher

• Got a story idea or photo to share? Submit it here

• Support Community News: Contribute today to The Eastsider

EASTSIDE SCENE

This Highland Park house on Avenue 54 has seen better days. Thanks to Katrina Alexy for her photo.

Go here to share your neighborhood photos or send them to hello@theeastsiderla.com. You can also tag your Instagram photos at #theeastsiderla.

NEWS

Outage

Silver Lake: The LADWP says that nearly 3,000 of its customers are without service in the Echo Park and Silver Lake area this morning. The Eastsider

THE LATEST

Another supply chain problem

It may look like the new Taylor Yard bridge between Cypress Park and Elysian Valley is ready to cross. But the 400-foot-long span across the L.A. River remains closed, with officials awaiting some final parts.

The bridge -- a skeleton of orange and black tubular steel and metal rods -- was to have opened in the summer. Then later in the fall. Now, "we are still hoping it will be done by the end of the year," said Mary Nemick, spokeswoman for the Bureau of Engineering.

"We are still waiting for some items that are delayed by supply chain delays," she said.

The structure -- officially known as the Taylor Yard Bikeway/Pedestrian Bridge -- is the third L.A. River bridge to be constructed in recent years in a stretch of the river known as the Glendale Narrows. And like the other bridges, the Taylor Yard bridge will be off-limits to motor vehicles. Instead, it's intended for pedestrians and cyclists.

The Cypress Park end of the bridge will be near the Rio De Los Angeles State Park and the new homes and apartments that make up the Taylor Yard Transit Village. In Elysian Valley, access to the new bridge will be near Riverdale.

For pedestrians and cyclists, the metal structure will create a much more convenient link between Cypress Park and Elysian Valley.

The bridge, funded by Metro, will cost about $19 million, according to a 2017 estimate.

Did someone forward you our newsletter?

• Go here to sign up for your free Daily Digest subscription

REAL ESTATE MONDAY

Because you can't have too many Starbucks

A new Starbucks is planned for a shopping center at Eagle Rock Boulevard and Avenue 40 in Glassell Park.

The applicants - Elliot Megdal and Associates - are applying for a zone variance and others approvals for the Starbucks, which would open in the same shopping center anchored by a Rite Aid store.

This would be about three blocks from the Starbucks inside the Glassell Park Target and a short drive from the Starbucks on York.

In other real estate news ...

An Eagle Rock home doubled as the home of Linda Trip in the historical anthology series “Impeachment;” the City Attorney has been asked to look into how tech companies and private equity firms could be prevented from buying affordable single-family homes; and the story behind Mount Washington's Jing Residence.

Read More

Sponsored by Tracy Do

All Signs Point to Homes in Los Feliz, Silver Lake and Altadena

Midcentury homes offering coziness, lush landscapes and views.

Read more

NOTEBOOK

A la romana

Echo Park: Years in the making, the restaurant Bacetti on Echo Park Avenue in Echo Park opens next week, offering not just Italian cuisine, but specifically Roman food, Eater LA said. Things like Suppli al Telefono (rice fritters with chicken liver) and focaccia with black olives, currents and rosemary. Doors officially open Tuesday.

Roybal dynasty ending?

East LA: Political analysts say veteran Rep. Lucille Roybal-Allard stands to lose her district that includes East Los Angeles under draft congressional maps approved by the state's redistricting commission. The 80-year-old, whose father was Rep. Ed Roybal, was elected to Congress in 1993 LA Times

Post office renamed

Boyle Heights: Congressman Jimmy Gomez introduced legislation to name a post office in Boyle Heights after US Marine Corps Private Jacob Cruz, who gave his life during the Battle of Tarawa in 1943. Cruz' body was returned to the U.S. in March.

Home & Gallery

Echo Park: Architectural Digest visited the Echo Park home of Alex Tieghi-Walker, founder of Tiwa Select, a combination art gallery and artist-rep agency. The hillside home features the work of the agency's artists, from the magical textiles of Megumi Shauna Arai to the ceramic face jugs of potter Jim McDowell and the primal forms of woodworker Vince Skelly.”

Winning streak ends

Lincoln Heights: For the first time this football season, Lincoln High was shut out at its home field by Birmingham High, halting Lincoln's undefeated season. Daily News

Taking a break from cooking this Thanksgiving?

Let us know about a restaurant, bakery or market in the neighborhood that you rely on to make your holiday feast -- for take-out at home or to enjoy at the restaurant on Thanksgiving Day. We'll publish your picks in next week's issue. Just reply to this newsletter with your recommendations.

Sponsored by LACFEPS

Local Public Schools Offer Enriched Education for Student Success

Public schools like Alliance College-Ready Public Schools, Ednovate, Green Dot Public Schools-CA and KIPP SoCal Public Schools quickly learned that, even during a global pandemic, in today’s competitive college-going environment, schools must offer students and their families an enriching public education requiring resources, services, and added supports so that they can succeed in college, careers and beyond.

Read more

GOOD TO KNOW

Rent relief for small business

Heads up East LA business owners: The county's COVID-19 Small Business Rent Relief program opens on November 17 at 8 a.m. To qualify, small businesses must:

• Have a brick and mortar in an unincorporated part of Los Angeles County

• Have a gross revenue of less than $1 million

• Have 9 or fewer full-time employees on average

• Rent that's past due as of March 4, 2020

Go here for details

CLASSIFIEDS

Text-only classified ads run for 3 consecutive days in the Morning and Evening editions of the Daily Digest, with nearly 6,000 subscribers.

• $19.99 for up to 25 words or $34.99 for up to 50 words

• Go here to submit your ad

CALENDAR

Nov 18: Popular Kids Club With Tim Heidecker, Johnny Pemberton + More!

Nov. 19: Holiday Lights Festival 2021

Nov 20: Los Feliz Flea

Nov 20: Pacific Opera Project Presents Hansel and Gretel

• Go here for event details

SUPPORT LOCAL NEWS

The Eastsider provides free access to its breaking news and neighborhood features, including extensive coverage of COVID-19, as a community service. To keep our stories available to all during these difficult times, we need your support.