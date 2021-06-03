Good Morning!

Welcome to the Daily Digest, featuring the latest content from TheEastsiderLA.com.

This four-day work week is zipping by. Before it's over, please read on for the latest news and info.

Jesús Sanchez, Publisher

• Got a story idea or photo to share? Submit it here.

• Support Community News: Contribute today to The Eastsider

The Latest

Taix has been declared a historic landmark, but ...

The French restaurant in the heart of Echo Park will most likely be demolished and replaced by a six-story residential complex, which would include a smaller version of Taix. The City Council approved a modified landmark nomination backed by Councilman Mitch O'Farrell that calls for preserving only some exterior signs and the bar top inside. The rest of the building is not worth saving, say officials.

O'Farrell said he wanted to honor Taix's historic role while allowing the restaurant to survive in some form. "Unfortunately, nostalgia will not save the business," he said.

It was a crucial win for developer Holland Partner Group, which paid more than $12 million for the Taix site and spent more than $170,000 lobbying city officials on the project.

More details in The Eastsider

Elysian Park is receiving much needed improvements

The city's second largest park is the beneficiary of $12.5 million worth of improvements funded by an agreement with the LADWP and private donations. A new soccer field and playground are nearing completion and a new disc golf course has been added. But a new dog park and picnic area are still in the planning stages.

More details in The Eastsider

House hunting in Atwater Village?

The restaurants and shops of Glendale Boulevard are recovering from the pandemic, and the Sunday farmers' market is drawing crowds. If you want to buy a home within a short stroll of this lively strip, be prepared to pay more than a $1 million. This week's Now Asking features three, pricey options.

Did someone forward you our newsletter?

News From Our Sponsors

Sponsored by Lara Baharlo & Abby Krasny

Sign up for The Eastsider's Daily Digest newsletter Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Brand New Nine-Home Development in Silver Lake

LAS CASAS is a brand new nine home development in the vibrant and eclectic Los Angeles neighborhood of Silver Lake.

Surrounded by innovative dining and retail options and ideally situated close to public transportation and the 101 freeway, Las Casas is also minutes away from the cultural and entertainment hubs of Downtown L.A. and Hollywood.

Only three homes are left!

• Find out more about Las Casas

Notebook

Big Budget: Mayor Eric Garcetti signed the city's $11.2 billion budget for the 2021-22 fiscal year. The spending plan allocates nearly $1 billion to combat Los Angeles' homelessness crisis and $1.7 billion for the LAPD.

El Sereno Homicide Update: The victim of this Sunday's fatal shooting has been identified as Jesus Vallejo, according to one of his friends. Vallejo, who was 31, suffered gunshot wounds to the head and neck, according to the county coroner. An online fundraiser has been established for funeral expenses.

New historic landmark? The Cultural Heritage Commission is scheduled to decide today (June 3) whether to declare the Atwater Bungalows, a Pueblo-Revival style compound at the top of Elysian Heights, a city historic landmark. The nomination (here is all 137 pages of it) has the support of the Planning Department staff. But it must also win the approval of the commission and eventually the City Council.

Classifieds

Text-only classified ads run for 3 consecutive days in the Morning and Evening editions of the Daily Digest.

• $19.99 for up to 25 words or $34.99 for up to 50 words

• Go here to submit your ad

Calendar

• June 3: Voices of the River - Workshop For The Lewis MacAdams Prize Competition

• June 5: DU-GOOD art opening

• June 6: Oedipus Rex

Go here for details and more events

Support Local News

The Eastsider provides free access to its breaking news and neighborhood features, including extensive coverage of COVID-19, as a community service. To keep our stories available to all during these difficult times, we need your support. Go here to contribute.