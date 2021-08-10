Good Morning!

Thai Marketplace in East Hollywood preparing to open -- finally

Everyone said the new Thai Town Marketplace was going to open in June of 2019 over the Metro station at Western Avenue and Hollywood Boulevard. Well, after numerous delays and complications, it’s headed for a soft opening perhaps at the end of August.

What businesses will be inside? Several will be Thai food vendors - noodles, street barbecue, curries. Another offers Filipino crepes. Still yet others: hot wings, Thai salads, poke.

$40k cut on Glassell Park 2-bedroom; $30k slice on Silver Lake Bungalow; $100k chop on Los Feliz Spanish

Head to Real Estate Reductions for this week's price cuts.

