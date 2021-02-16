Good Morning!
Welcome to the Daily Digest, featuring the latest content from TheEastsiderLA.com.
Please read on for Tuesday's news and info.
Jesús Sanchez, Publisher
• Got a story idea or photo to share? Submit it here.
The Latest
Stories from TheEastsiderLA.com
Hope you like bright orange
Because that's the color of the new L.A. River bridge that will connect Cypress Park and Elysian Valley.
The birth business adapts to the pandemic
Imagine how hard it is to keep socially distant when you are in the business of preparing women to deal with childbirth. But an Eagle Rock midwife and a Glassell Park masseuse have managed to keep serving moms-to-be during these strange times.
COVID-19 numbers drop, but vaccine supplies remain low
The city and county of Los Angeles will reserve the majority of vaccinations this week for second doses. Meanwhile, a new vaccination center operated by the federal and state government at Cal State LA in El Sereno is scheduled to start giving shots today.
How low will they go?
Our weekly look at real estate price cuts features properties in Atwater Village, East LA and Echo Park.
Support Local News
The Eastsider provides free access to its breaking news and neighborhood features, including extensive coverage of COVID-19, as a community service. To keep our stories available to all during these difficult times, we need your support. Go here to contribute.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.