Taylor Yard Bridge 728

Hope you like bright orange

Because that's the color of the new L.A. River bridge that will connect Cypress Park and Elysian Valley.

The birth business adapts to the pandemic

Imagine how hard it is to keep socially distant when you are in the business of preparing women to deal with childbirth. But an Eagle Rock midwife and a Glassell Park masseuse have managed to keep serving moms-to-be during these strange times. 

COVID-19 numbers drop, but vaccine supplies remain low

The city and county of Los Angeles will reserve the majority of vaccinations this week for second doses. Meanwhile, a new vaccination center operated by the federal and state government at Cal State LA in El Sereno is scheduled to start giving shots today.

How low will they go?

Our weekly look at real estate price cuts features properties in Atwater Village, East LA and Echo Park.

