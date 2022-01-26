Good Morning!

EASTSIDE SCENE

Echo Park: They don't build them like this anymore. A classic Echo Park apartment with a built-in Murphy bed. If you are wondering, the pull-down beds are named after William Lawrence Murphy. Thanks to Katrina Alexy for the photo.

NEWS

Cop to the rescue

Echo Park: LAPD released body-cam video of a sergeant helping save the life of a toddler who had stopped breathing. Sgt. Dumjin Kim was patrolling Bellevue Avenue near Echo Park Avenue on Jan. 19 when the child’s distraught parents approached his car, reports CBS LA . He radioed in the situation and then pounded on the girl’s back until she coughed up something she was choking on. “The whole incident took about, you know, 45 seconds or a minute, whatever it was,” Sgt. Kim said. “My big thing at the time was getting the paramedics there.” The child was taken the hospital in stable condition.

Artist Honored

Boyle Heights: The L.A. City Council honored artist Robert Vargas by naming an intersection for him in his native Boyle Heights. Vargas' murals are on buildings throughout the city, and he is currently working on a 14-story mural near Pershing Square that will become the largest mural in the world painted by a single artist. The Eastsider

THE LATEST

Buy Nothing groups encourage neighbors to give and share

By Brenda Rees

Bowling balls. A silk LA Raider baby jacket. Pink patent leather Doc Martens. Lots of sugar packets. A patriotic lobster pin. Every episode of Sex in the City.

These and other items have been offered for free at Buy Nothing Eagle Rock. It’s one of about 7,000 such groups and online communities, mostly on Facebook, in 44 countries around the world.

“It’s a phenomenon,” admits Brenda Arson, an administrator for BN Eagle Rock, which has nearly 2,000 members. “Passing along items to others freely is a great joy.”

There are Buy Nothing groups in just about every neighborhood: From Mount Washington to Echo Park, from Silver Lake to Atwater Village. One of the newest communities is in Glassell Park, which started last September.

Money-Free Movement

The premise of BN is to give, receive, share and show gratitude – with no money ever being exchanged. Group leaders say you’ll experience a deeper connection with your neighbors and community by offering unwanted items.

That person who loves the dishes you want to give away “might be someone right around the corner that you have never met,” says Arson. “This is how we connect. This is how friendships are born.”

In one case, an Eagle Rock member found out that the baby she and her husband were adopting had to be picked up the next day. “And they barely had anything for a baby,” says Arson. Members came through with playpens, car seats, etc.

Neighbors Helping Neighbors

The spirit of giving extends beyond items, says Cecilia Lee, administrator of Buy Nothing Glassell Park. Her members, for example, assisted a family with a 6-year-old starting chemotherapy. “They even organized bringing meals for the family,” she says. “Sometimes it’s not just stuff that’s given – it’s food, support, encouragement.”

Last year, groups in Eagle Rock, Mt. Washington, Glassell Park and Highland Park hosted two collaborative trunk shows displaying free items. These swap-meet like gatherings allowed members -- many of whom had only known each other online - to meet virtual friends face-to-face. More trunk events are planned in 2022.

“There are good people out there willing to give and share,” said Lee. “It’s that sense of humanity that comes through.”

NOTEBOOK

CHP shooting

East LA - The family of a man shot by CHP officers in September is speaking out after months without any new information, CBS LA reported. Leo Chavez, a 24-year-old El Sereno man, was fatally shot in East L.A. by CHP officers after being involved in an accident. CHP officers had a small scuffle with him before he put his hands up. In dashcam footage, officers back away from Chavez, who advances on them, when the shots are fired. Chavez’s family says he was not armed. “We know they are investigating, but they haven’t filed any charges yet,” said the family’s attorney Humberto Guizar. “That’s ridiculous.”

