The many challenges of running an El Sereno charter school
He grew up on the Mexican border and experienced homelessness while struggling to stay in school. She was student body president and class valedictorian at Lincoln High School. Today, husband-and-wife Marcos Aguilar and Minnie Ferguson run a charter school in El Sereno focused on indigenous culture and where students are partially taught in Nahuatl, the language of the Aztecs.
It hasn't been easy. The couple have battled with the school district and have been labeled communists. But Anahuacalmecac International University Prep has survived and grown.
“Our plan is to really foster an ecosystem across the county of Los Angeles that improves the life experience and the educational experience for indigenous students,” Aguilar said.
Raman recall moving forward
4th District Councilmember Nithya Raman was served with a recall notice at her Silver Lake home -- only six months after she took office, reports The LA Times. Organizers of the recall, which is spearheaded by Los Feliz Ledger publisher Allison Cohen, claim that Raman has proven unresponsive to constituents and have faulted her over several issues, including homeless encampments and opposing height limits on Hillhurst Avenue in Los Feliz.
Recall organizers must still obtain the signatures of 27,000 people in the 4th District to put the issue to a vote, said the Times.
Raman, in a statement to the Times, said “I invite the organizers of this recall to work with me on making it an even better place to live, work, and raise our children.”
Honoring the Neutra legacy
Legendary architect Richard Neutra and son Dion left their mark on Silver Lake. They created numerous Mid-Century homes and buildings that made the neighborhood a destination for fans of Mid-Century design. Now, one of those buildings, dubbed The Reunion House, has been declared a historic landmark.
Home shopping near Ivanhoe Elementary
Neutra homes may be coveted. But when it comes to Silver Lake real estate, many home buyers are more concerned about whether their kids will be able to attend Ivanhoe Elementary, one of the city's most sought after public schools. This week's Now Asking found three homes in the Ivanhoe attendance area.
Notebook
• Solano Canyon: A brush fire burned about two acres of Elysian Park near Solano Canyon and the Arroyo Seco Parkway (110 Freeway) on Wednesday afternoon.
