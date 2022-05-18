Good Morning!

-- Jesús Sanchez, Publisher

Debs Park: Thanks to Katrina Alexy for her photo of the glowing grass and landscape of Debs Park.

NEWS

Los Feliz: A brush fire scorched about six acres and forced an evacuation of the famed Griffith Park Observatory. A person of interest was detained. The Eastsider

Historic Filipinotown: A robbery suspect who may have been involved in a carjacking was in custody following a police pursuit that ended with officers firing their weapons -- but no one was hit. The Eastsider

CYPRESS PARK

Broken artwork awaits repairs

By Barry Lank

In late 2019, a vehicle plowed into "Faces of Elysian Valley," a cluster of egg-shaped sculptures in the middle of the busy Riverside Roundabout.

Two-and-a-half years later, the public art installation nicknamed the "Egghead Stonehenge" remains damaged.

Some neighborhood council members are pushing for repairs. But that will have to wait until an insurance company pays up, says a city official.

"Faces of Elysian Valley" was dedicated in 2017 and serves as the centerpiece of a 100-foot-wide roundabout at Riverside Drive and San Fernando Road. It consists of nine egg-shaped stone sculptures, each with a large opening revealing the face of a community member. The project was commissioned by the City for $92,000.

Two of the sculptures toppled over and broke apart in Humpty Dumpty-like fashion during the 2019 crash. They have remained that way ever since. Other sections of the artwork were also damaged.

After the crash, the city’s Department of Cultural Affairs submitted an insurance claim in early 2020, according to Public Art Division Director Felicia Filer. But, like many things that year, the claim was stalled by the COVID-19 pandemic, Filer said.

Once the insurance company pays, the City will contract with the original artists - Freyja Bardell and Brian Howe of Greenmeme in Cypress Park - to oversee repairs.

"As soon as that contract is executed, the artists will begin all work necessary to return the installation to its original state," Filer said.

But until the insurance claim is settled, there's no date for repairs.

In the meantime, the land use committee for the Cypress Park Neighborhood Council is working on a letter to City Council District 1 about this and other concerns related to the Riverside Drive bridge and roundabout.

Ash Kramer, chair of the land use committee, said the board has attempted to contact Bardell and Howe but has not heard back.