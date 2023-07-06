Good Morning!
📷 Eastside Scene
Solano Canyon: It must have been a blast. A pile of empty fireworks boxes -- and a few bottles of Modelo -- on the day after the 4th of July. Spotted at Solano Avenue and Jarvis Street.
📢 Eastside News
Volunteer firefighters
Mount Washington: Firefighters, with the help of residents, extinguished an approximately quarter-acre grass fire that started Wednesday afternoon in the 400 block of West Avenue 37. "We thank the residents that helped to slow the progress with garden hoses, prior to LAFD arrival," said the L.A. Fire Department. No one was injured, and no structures were damaged.
👏 Thank You Thursday
We have one contributor, who wishes to remain anonymous, to thank this week. Thank you!
The financial support from our Reader Sponsors makes it possible for us to provide you the community news -- from breaking news to people profiles and community concerns to restaurant openings -- that you won't find anyplace else.
ECHO PARK
"The World" disappears from a restaurant's wall
A mural that had stood at the corner of Echo Park Avenue and Montana Street since 1995 has been covered over as the building has been renovated to become a Jersey Mike’s sandwich shop.
“The World” by artist Theresa Powers was grandfathered in by the City's 2013 mural ordinance, but that inclusion "does not protect the mural from being removed by the property owner," according to Felicia Filer, Director of the Department of Cultural Affairs Public Art Division.
The property owner, however, remains responsible for notifying the artist of the removal under the federal Visual Artists Rights Act and the California Artists Protection Act. Powers said she was not notified.
The building has sat vacant since 2017 until renovations began earlier this year. It became a magnet for homeless residents and was frequently tagged and covered with posters and ads. However, the mural remained uncovered for the most part.
Powers, who now lives in San Antonio, said the mural first went up with the support of then-Councilwoman Jackie Goldberg. Back then, Power was a high school teacher living in Echo Park.
The female figure in the painting was modeled on one of her students, and the male was based on her plumber’s son. In the background is Aimee Semple McPherson doing a back-dive off the Angelus Temple.
“The steps of Echo Park and Silver Lake always fascinated me,” Powers added, “so I included them.”
📢 City News
• L.A. hotel employees return to work but threaten future work stoppages The Eastsider
• Spending on L.A. Inside Safe homeless program reaches nearly $40 million The Eastsider
• Councilmember Hernandez calls on city to apologize to Indigenous communities over racist remarks The Eastsider
🗓️ Eastside Weekend
By Jennifer Rodriguez
Friday, July 7
Cypress Park: Take the kids to the First Friday Community Campfire at Rio de Los Angles State Park, featuring a community bird walk, music and sing-a-longs and s’mores!
Echo Park: Bring a friend or come alone for a live show at Drake Hall. Catch the dark and comedic play about two seemingly identical couples, The Realistic Joneses, this weekend.
Saturday, July 8
East L.A.: Help revitalize garden beds, build a compost system and construct a lattice fence at the Upgrade the Garden Day at the Eastmont Community Center.
Historic Filipinotown: The East West Players will perform Sama Sama: Solidarity in the Fields at the Echo Park Library. This show is about the friendship of labor activists Larry Itliong and Cesar Chavez, seen through modern teenage eyes. Also, it's free!
Los Feliz: View the artworks created by more than 100 artists at the Everything But the Kitchen Sink Group Show at Luz de Jesus gallery.
Montecito Heights: Have a picnic at Heritage Square Museum and watch the 1950 film, Sunset Boulevard, at dusk. There will be popcorn and concessions for sale.
Sunday, July 9
Greek Theatre: Rock out to Le Tigre with Claud at the Greek. Catch the riot grrrl and punk group formed in 1998 by Bikini Kill frontwoman, Kathleen Hanna, Johanna Fateman, and Sadie Benning.
Highland Park: Meet the Woodwinds at Arroyo Seco Regional Branch Library. Enjoy a free concert from the Santa Cecilia Orchestra that will demonstrate how sounds and rhythms bring music to life. Children are invited to bring their favorite stuffed animal along.
📈 216 Monthly Reader Sponsors and Counting!
Our goal is to have 300 readers signed up to make monthly contributions by the end of 2023. You can give as little as $5 a month in automatic payments. We rely on our Reader Sponsors to help sustain and expand our staff to provide more of the community news you can't find anyplace else.
I hope we can count on you. And, if you are not ready for a monthly commitment, you can always make a one-time contribution. Thanks!
-- Jesus Sanchez, Publisher
