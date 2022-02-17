Good Morning!

Today, the Cultural Heritage Commission will decide whether to declare the 136-year-old Throop House in Garvanza a historic monument.

-- Jesús Sanchez, Publisher

THANK YOU THURSDAY

-- Jesús Sanchez, Publisher

EASTSIDE SCENE

Elysian Park: The green hills stand out even on a gray and overcast winter day. Thanks to Nancy D. Reza for the photo.

NEWS

Crash

Hermon: A collision involving a vehicle and a male pedestrian took place around midnight on the northbound Arroyo Seco Parkway (110 Freeway) near Avenue 60, according to the CHP and LAFD. Check The Eastsider for updates.

Missing Woman

East Hollywood: Police are asking for help to find 43-year-old Lindsey Erin Pearlman, who was last seen on Feb. 13 in the 1600 block of North Mariposa Avenue. Pearlman failed to return home and has not been seen or heard from since. LAPD

COVID Death Toll

L.A. County reported that the number of COVID-19 deaths had surpassed 30,000 fatalities even as hospitalizations continued to fall and the winter surge continued to fade. The Eastsider

THE LATEST

KPFK veteran and avid Echo Park gardener dies

By Barry Lank

Fernando Velazquez was known to radio listeners as a contributor, host and advocate of Spanish-language news programming at public radio station KPFK. Along his Echo Park own street, though, he was known as a gardener, tending to vegetables and flowers in a steeply sloped traffic median for 20 or so years.

This week, the station and his neighbors mourned the passing of Velazquez, who died on Feb. 12 after suffering a brain aneurysm, KPFK announced. He was 73, according to his next-door neighbor, Gretchen Nielsen.

Velazquez was born on September 22, 1948 in Sinaloa, Mexico, according to a statement released through Nielsen. He earned an education in sound engineering.

Dedicated to Public Radio

He began working at KPFK in the early 1980s at the Colectivo Latinoamericano, KPFK's first Spanish-language programming block, according to KPFK. He was a former news director, a member of KPFK’s Local Station Board, and most recently a co-producer and anchor of Informativo Pacifica, a Spanish-language news program.

“His dedication to his work was unparalleled,” a friend said in an online fundraiser to cover funeral expenses. “He generously gave of himself to those in need and advocated for the underdog.”

Fernando's Garden

His neighbors were familiar with Velazquez as the founder of an unofficial community garden that sprouted in the narrow traffic median between Lilac Place and Lilac Terrace. Here, everything from stalks of corn and geraniums grew, some planted in hand-built wooden boxes and milk crates.

Working alongside Velazquez, Nielsen heard stories of his other odd jobs over the years, including building speedboats in Long Beach, working in a Skid Row hotel, and performing in a rock band - first in Tijuana, and later in Southern California.

He is survived by his wife, Norma Martinez, his sons, Jason Stromsodt, Jethro Stromsodt, and his daughter Nayeli Maxson Velazquez.

“Part of what made him a very important person in our neighborhood was that the garden was a connecting point,” Nielsen said. “It was beyond the garden. I think people came down this street simply to talk to him and connect to him.”

NOTEBOOK

RIP Steve Salas

Lincoln Heights: Steve Salas, who co-founded the Chicano Soul group Tierra with his brother Rudy, has died, his family announced on Facebook. The brothers grew up in Lincoln Heights and attended Lincoln High. They played with El Chicano before forming Tierra in the early 1970s, performing for decades despite numerous disputes. Their biggest hit, "Together," hit No. 18 on the Billboard Hot 100 in 1980. The Facebook post said Salas was battling cancer and COVID when he died. Salas passed away a little more than a year after his brother Rudy died in December 2020.

Correction

Silver Lake: Our story about R.M. Schindler's Oliver House referred to Noel Oliver Osheroff as a man. That's wrong. Noel Oliver Osheroff, a ceramic artist, is a woman.

Slow Down

The speed limit on sections of Avenue 60 in Highland Park and Stadium Way in Elysian Park would be reduced by 5 mph under a proposal from the Department of Transportation. The new limits:

30 mph on Avenue 60 between Hellman Avenue and Figueroa Street

35 mph on Stadium Way between Academy Road and Riverside Drive

Speed limits would be reduced on more than 170 miles of streets citywide after a new state law gave cities greater flexibility to adopt slower speeds and increase safety. The City Council must still approve the changes. Streetsblog

$10,000 Grant

New Era Cap, makers of the official NFL cap, awarded a $10,000 grant to the North East Lincoln Tigers, a youth football and cheer leading organization active in Northeast L.A.

QUOTED

-- 85-year-old Shirlee Smith, who started a Facebook group devoted to the history of Black residents in Boyle Heights.

CALENDAR

