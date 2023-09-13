Hello Wednesday!
📷 Eastside Scene
Lincoln Heights: The historic Brewery Arts Lofts looms large.
Halloween Special Edition
Sunday, October 1
This year, The Eastsider is getting into the spirit of the season with our first-ever Halloween Special Edition newsletter on Sunday, Oct. 1. This one-time newsletter will feature your guide to area haunts, spooky events and other fun stuff.
Boyle Heights
The landmark that might have been
The house at 436 S. Boyle Ave. has stood empty for too long, has attracted too much crime, and has caught fire too many times. And the owners can't be reached. The structure is a public nuisance, and it’s got to be demolished.
That’s according to Councilmember Kevin de León, whose proposal to transfer about $150,000 to the Department of Building and Safety to tear the place down was approved by the City Council on Tuesday.
But the 117-year-old house also might have been a historic landmark if it hadn't been allowed to decay, according to some advocates of L.A. history.
The two-story structure has had seven fires so far, four of them just this year — causing damage to this property and neighboring homes. Records with the Department of Building & Safety show 14 code enforcement actions this year, mainly for an abandoned or vacant building being left open to the public.
Then there are the crimes. The police have been called to that address 55 times, the motion stated.
Building & Safety has recommended demolishing the place. So has the Los Angeles City Fire Department. The cost of demolition could be recovered by placing a lien on the property, according to the City Council motion.
Though some neighbors will not mourn the place, some history advocates might. Esotouric Tours identifies the building as the Edward H. Hollenbeck residence -- named after a member of John and Elizabeth Hollenbeck's family, the same family that donated land for Hollenbeck Park.
"This handsome house and that whole block were eligible for National Register status," said Kim Cooper of Esotouric Tours, "and the neighbors were begging for help securing the unlocked, uninhabited home and keeping trespassers out before the fires started."
Property records show two structures on the 6,502-square-foot property — the 2,092-square-foot four-bedroom front house, and a 764-square-foot two-bedroom that appears to be in the backyard. Both residences date back to 1906.
Ownership of the property has stayed the same since 1979. According to property records, the owners are “One Family Inc.” But city officials said they have been unable to contact the owner.
🗒️ NOTEBOOK
Food & Drink
Silver Lake: West Hollywood’s Bravo Toast is expanding to Silver Lake, Eater L.A. reports, occupying the spot that formerly held Breadblox at Sunset Triangle near Pine & Crane. Expect a Fall opening for the purveyor of toast, bowls, salads and more.
Let's Meet
Glassell Park: The Glassell Park Improvement Assn. will host a presentation on Thursday, Sept. 14 about efforts to reform the City Council redistricting process by creating an independent commission. Rob Quan of Fair Rep LA Coalition will be the featured speaker. Go here for details
Community
East Hollywood & Echo Park: Volunteer Collective is setting up donation boxes in East Hollywood and Echo Park September 15 – 25 for its Layer Up campaign to collect gently used, warm clothing for LAUSD students and families. Go here for details
Atwater Village
Hazardous waste center closed until late next year
The Eastside's household hazardous waste collection center is closed until late next year.
SAFE Collection Centers accept hazardous waste that should not be put into the regular trash. Examples include used motor oil, paint, cleaning products, batteries, unused medicine, and e-waste such as computers and cell phones.
LA-Glendale SAFE Center on Colorado Boulevard in the north end of Atwater Village was closed on May 13 because of construction on the nearby LA-Glendale Water Reclamation Plant, according to Elena Stern from the Department of Public Works. That project is expected to continue until around December 2024.
“The influent sewer pipe and pumps that pressurize existing equipment are all being changed out due to their age,” Stern said. “Because of this, the road that leads to the LA-Glendale SAFE Center is reduced to one lane for vehicles, while the other lane has been excavated and trenched.”
Over the course of construction, LA Sanitation will be accepting household waste at two mobile events:
- Oct. 21, 2023: Montecito Heights Recreation Center, 4545 Homer St.
- Apr. 13, 2024: Friendship Auditorium, Griffith Park, 3201 Riverside Dr.
Stern also suggested two other nearby SAFE Centers that are still open:
- Randall SAFE Center, 11025 Randall St., Sun Valley
- Washington SAFE Center, 2649 E. Washington Blvd., south of Downtown L.A.
🗓️ Things to Do
⭐ Featured Events
LéaLA: LéaLA book fair invites the entire community to meet authors, to hear new voices at the poetry jam, to enjoy interactive kids workshops to learn about and make Mexican folk art. Book lovers will discover books from 40 publishers, all at LA Plaza de Cultura y Artes’ outdoor campus with a beautiful garden and historic building. Sept. 14 - 17. Go here for details
Hungry Ghost: Hungry Ghost is a frighteningly funny meditation on identity and isolation, seeing and being seen, and the insatiable hunger in us all to be truly free. Through Oct. 1. Go here for details
Wednesday, Sept 13
Highland Park: Comedian and actor Eric Andre is heading to the Lodge Room. Catch The Eric Andre Explosion in SoCal before he travels across the states. (Sept. 13 & 15).
Thursday, Sept 14
Atwater Village: Bring your friends and listen to a variety of genres at The High Low's Spotlight Sessions. See live performances from Alec Jordan, Lauren Ahleeza, Last Good Chad, and Ebony Maple.
DTLA: A Place Called Home is hosting its 3rd annual “El Centro del Sur LatinX Theater Festival: Tu Hogar,” followed by a community block party. Featuring four encore productions, these family-friendly plays are worked on by an all LatinX-crew.
Echo Park: Learn e-bike safety, maintenance and purchasing tips at Bike Share 101.
Highland Park: Join movie producer Larry Kasanoff to launch his new book, "A Touch of the Madness: How to be More Innovative in Work and Life...by Being a Little Crazy," at the North Figueroa Bookshop.
📈 220 Monthly Reader Sponsors and Counting!
