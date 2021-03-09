Good morning!

Welcome to the Daily Digest, featuring the latest content from TheEastsiderLA.com.

We welcome Oliveaux skin-care studio to our Highland Park Neighborhood Guide. They're offering 10% off to our readers for a limited time.

Now, please read on for Tuesday's stories.

Jesús Sanchez, Publisher

• Got a story idea or photo to share? Submit it here.

The Latest

Final sale at Sears

"Store Closing" banners and signs signal the fate of the landmark Sears store at Olympic and Soto in Boyle Heights. Some employees say the store could close as soon as next month, according to The Eastsider. The building opened in 1927 as a mail order warehouse for the department store chain, with employees on roller skates racing around the structure to fill orders.

The rains are coming, and this Eagle Rock woman is ready

"While the skies are still a lazy blue, I am preparing the yard for tonight's rain storm like I am straightening the house for much-anticipated company," writes storm-loving Brenda Rees in a first-person story. "The rains are coming. And the rains make everything hopeful."

The man accused of murdering two Lincoln Heights women will no longer face the death penalty

The change reflects District Attorney George Gascon's stance against the death penalty, reports The Eastsider. Geovanni Borjas is charged with the 2011 murder and rape of 17-year-old Michelle Lozano and the slaying of 22-year-old Bree'Anna Guzman.

Ah, nuts

After decades in business, A&Z Nut Wagon in Boyle Heights has closed, reports The Eastsider. "We wanna thank everyone for their loyalty to our neighborhood’s beloved place for carne seca, fruta seca and seeds."

The pandemic-delayed LA Marathon will be held on Nov. 7

The run will still begin at Dodger Stadium and pass through Echo Park, Silver Lake and Los Feliz. But instead of ending up in Santa Monica, this year's marathon will terminate in Century City, reports The Eastsider.

Sign up for The Eastsider's Daily Digest newsletter Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

L.A. may relax pandemic restrictions sooner than expected, but ...

Officials remain wary about allowing indoor restaurant dining, reports The Eastsider. While discussing possible reopenings, LA County Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer pointed to a recent CDC study that specifically discussed the danger of COVID spread posed by "on- site dining at restaurants."

How low will they go?

This week's Real Estate Reductions include a $15k reduction on an East LA 3-bedroom; a $10k slice on an Elysian Valley Traditional and a $150k chop on a Highland Park bungalow.

Did someone forward you our newsletter?

Sponsored by LACFEPS

• Find out more about these public charter schools near you

Notebook

• Two women and a man were arrested and an assault rifle was seized after a crash ended a Sunday night pursuit from City Terrace to Pomona, reports KFI.

Calendar

• March 9: The Politics of Care

• March 9: Neighborhood Science (NeiSci) Tuesday: Extreme Heat Awareness

• March 10: Intro to Basketry

Go here for details and more events

Support Local News

The Eastsider provides free access to its breaking news and neighborhood features, including extensive coverage of COVID-19, as a community service. To keep our stories available to all during these difficult times, we need your support. Go here to contribute.