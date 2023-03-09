Good Morning!
This Sunday is the 95th Academy Awards. Good look to this year's nominees.
Now let's get to it.
📷 Eastside Scene
Elysian Heights: This sign at Cerro Gordo Stree and Echo Park Avenue speaks the truth. Thank you to reader Noel Rogers for the pic.
📢 News
Officers wounded in shooting
Lincoln Heights: Three LAPD officers are recovering after being shot and wounded Wednesday night following a shootout with a parolee at-large suspect who was shot and killed after as search near North Broadway and Mission Road. The suspect had a lengthy criminal record and was charged in January with battery on a police officer in connection with a previous incident, the L.A. Times reported The Eastsider
Police arrest stabbing suspect
El Sereno: Following an hours-long standoff in Alhambra, a man with an apparent history of mental health problems was arrested Wednesday in connection with a pair of stabbings, including the killing of a 17-year-old Wilson High student who was stabbed to death while waiting for his mother outside King Torta on Valley Boulevard. The Eastsider
🍽️ GOOD TASTE
‘The Last of Us’ brunch in Los Feliz | Coffee and streetwear in Eagle Rock | St. Patrick's Day specials
Here's this week's round-up of Eastside food and drink news.
Comings & Goings
Eagle Rock: Streetwear brand MA®️KET is opening an “experimental, multipurpose space” with coffeeshop Dayglow. Their grand opening celebration is on Saturday, March 11, and according to their Instagram, there will be, “clothing, coffee, art and wonderment.”
Highland Park: Burritos La Palma has opened inside La Tropicana Market from Wednesday to Sunday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., reports Eater LA. They also have locations in Boyle Heights, Santa Ana and El Monte.
Silver Lake: All Day Baby pastry chef Thessa Diadem is departing from the restaurant for a personal hiatus, according to her Instagram. She has spent her time at All Day Baby in 2023 restructuring their pastry program.
Happenings
Silver Lake: Vinovore is taking over Silver Lake Pool & Inn Thursday, March 9 with both glasses and bottles to-go of wine from Say When Wines. A portion of the proceeds from the evening will be donated to WriteGirl, a nonprofit that empowers girls through creative expression, in celebration of Women’s History Month.
Los Feliz: Melody Wine Bar is hosting a pop-up event with Metztli Taqueria and Cold Hearted Gelato on Thursday, March 9 and Friday, March 10. Stop by for tacos and treats!
Los Feliz: Atrium is hosting a special brunch event on Sunday, March 12 to honor the season finale of HBO Max’s hit show, “The Last of Us.” Dine on an apocalypse-inspired menu and beverage selection full of gourmet mushrooms from local Los Angeles farm Smallhold. But don’t fret — these fungi won’t leave you craving flesh.
Eagle Rock: Little Beast is hosting a three-and-a-half hour cocktail workshop on Sunday, March 19. Attendees will learn from bartender and author Toby Maloney, taste about ten cocktails and spirits, receive a signed copy of his new book, "The Bartender's Manifesto" and enjoy a post-class happy hour.
Looking to celebrate St. Patrick's Day? Los Feliz's Messhall will offer a Teelings Irish Whiskey drink menu and Guinness beef stew. Atwater Village's Tam O'Shanter will offer regular reservations as well as VIP reservations which will include patio seating, drink tickets, complimentary snacks and raffle entries.
More News
Los Feliz: Messhall and Atrium are welcoming new dishes to their dinner offerings. Messhall has added a variety of new dishes for a variety of eaters — carnivores, vegetarians, pescatarians and vegans alike. Try the Tree Hugger Tacos, with faux carnitas, the Pork Belly Lettuce cups, or the Moules Papas Fritos with chorizo. Atrium welcomed Emmanuel “Manny” Cadengo as their new Executive Chef in February.
Silver Lake: There are more opportunities to snag a table at Pijja Palace, now that its offering lunch on Saturdays and Sundays. Eater LA reports that Pijja will offer its regular menu in addition to exclusive dishes like Jaipur hot chicken and Achaari Buffalo wings. Check out our review of Pijja Palace.
LA EGOSITA is now in performances!
Dates: NOW - April 9 only!
Don’t miss the West Coast Premiere of La Egoista, by Erlina Ortiz, winner of the 2022 National Latine Playwrights Award. La Egoista is a stand-up dramedy exploring the bonds between sisters, the cost of healthcare, and the hilariously fine line between selfish and selfless. Get tickets today!
🗒️ Notebook
Death reported outside market
Eagle Rock: A person who was found dead outside the Vons market on Figueroa Street late last month may have succumbed to cold weather, according to police. The L.A. Fire Department was called to the area on Feb. 26, just before 9 am, on the report of a death by natural causes. LAPD Officer Hainer Hernandez spoke about the incident at this week's Eagle Rock Neighborhood Council meeting, stating that the death was not the result from foul play. "The elements were pretty bad," he said of the rain and low temperatures. "So unfortunately the individual fell victim of that."
No details have been released about the deceased, and the coroner has not yet responded to questions regarding the cause of death.
A Vons security guard told the student-run Occidental Weekly that the person was a homeless man who had been sleeping under a tarp that kept "flipping up" during the storm. Neighborhood councilmember Jane Demian said the winter shelters for the unhoused offer limited and sporadic refuge.
Lock those cars, Eagle Rock
Crime Watch: In the same presentation before the Eagle Rock council, Officer Hernandez said the neighborhood's biggest crime problem of late has been the theft of vehicles and vehicle break-ins. He didn't provide statistics, but CrimeMapping shows more than two dozen reports of stolen vehicles or thefts from vehicles during the past month. The vehicles most likely to be stolen? Kias and Hyundai's, said Hernandez.
🗓️ Eastside Weekend
By Jennifer Rodriguez
Thursday, Mar 9
Highland Park: Sid the Cat joins Bob Baker's Marionette Theater for School House Rocks. Catch the evening show and listen to music from Jonny Kosmo and Paint.
Highland Park: Come see who will win the Drag Showdown and be crowned the reigning queen of Highland Park.
Friday, Mar 10
Eagle Rock: Listen to live worldly jazz and original compositions at The Harmony Room from the Greg Porée Group.
Silver Lake: Dress for the decade at 2000s night. Dance to jams from the early 2000s and mid-2010s at Los Globos.
⭐ Featured Events
East Hollywood: Watch "Cinderella: The True Story," a musical production with singing, dancing, a prince in disguise, and a fairy godmother who doesn’t always get things right. March 12 - April 2 (Sponsored)
Los Feliz: Explore the bonds between two sisters in "La Egoista," a combination of stand-up and live theater at the Skylight Theatre. Through April 9. (Sponsored)
Saturday, Mar 11
Boyle Heights: Attend the Community Open House at the temporary Benjamin Franklin Mini Library, which will host the Center Theatre Group, the Boyle Heights Historical Society and a photo exhibit.
Highland Park: Feel like dancing at the library? Head to Arroyo Seco Regional Branch Library to hear a live performance from the UCLA Gluck Mariachi Ensemble.
Audubon Center at Debs Park: Strap your comfy shoes on and go on a family hike with the kids! Stay awhile after for storytime and activities.
East LA: Go shopping at The Goddess Mercado Artisan Flea Market. Support under-represented Latinx youth and small businesses.
Los Feliz: Come see how artist Dale Sizer pokes fun at the artworld in "Super Silly Us," featuring portraits of art icons superimposed onto the Looney Tunes opening sequence.
Sunday, Mar 12
Echo Park: Take a community sewing workshop hosted by a local artist. This beginner class will go over the basics, and materials will be provided.
Debs Park: Exercise and go on a community hike with One Down Dog. Meet new friends and see incredible views.
