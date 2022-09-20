Good Morning!
Hello and welcome to our Tuesday issue. Read on for the latest.
-- Jesús Sanchez, Publisher
Eastside Scene
Chico's on Avenue 50 in Highland Park has a fresh new look. But we are happy to see that the sombrero-wearing red pepper still smiles at passersby. Thanks to Martha Benedict for the photo.
EAST HOLLYWOOD
Green space is scarce at this school
Try finding a shady spot of green at Lockwood Avenue Elementary. The campus has few fully grown trees and, according to a school district survey, only a little more than 1,000 square-feet of green space. That’s about half a tennis court.
Lockwood is one of hundreds of LA Unified School District campuses, including many on the Eastside, in need of greening. In fact, Lockwood tops LAUSD’s new Greening Index, which ranks district campuses in most need of green space.
With less than 1% of the campus devoted to trees, lawns and gardens, Lockwood is looking for ways to create more space for greenery.
“I’m working with (district facilities personnel) to identify spaces we can turn into green spaces,” said Lockwood Principal Paula Kurilich.
The Greening Index is based on how much space is devoted to greenery versus buildings and pavement. The need for parks in the surrounding community is also taken into account.
Activists say the district must hurry to turn blacktop into green space. The extensive use of blacktop in schools is hard on students when temperatures spike. Many of those schools, activists say, are in areas with large numbers of students of color.
At Lockwood, Kurilich and staff monitor temperatures. They try to balance the need for their approximately 350 students to move and play and to protect them from excessive heat.
“I carefully watch temperatures and so does the support staff,” Kurilich said. If it gets too hot, students are brought to the air conditioned indoors. There’s also a covered pavilion and other shaded spaces that provide refuge from the sun and heat.
In addition to lacking greenery, Lockwood’s East Hollywood neighborhood is park poor.
City Councilman Mitch O’Farrell said his office has been involved in planting street trees in the area and opening Madison Avenue Community Garden and Park. He supports a greener Lockwood.
“We welcome any kind of partnership with LAUSD that will bring improvements to the school grounds at Lockwood,” he said in a statement.
Principal Kurilich said an edible garden or outdoor classroom could be established where two portable buildings were removed. However, she needs to talk to teacher, parents and others about greening ideas.
“I have to seek out input from everyone.”
Schools Roundup
Let there be light
Last week we asked readers if sports field lights should be installed at Marshall High in Los Feliz. The answer was a resounding yes: 200 voted in favor; 9 against. Some of the comments:
- Night games are wonderful!
- Nighttime high school football is an invaluable part of the high school experience. There are a multitude of social activities and events associated with high school football.
- I don't think the neighbors would care and if a few did, again, the hours are so minimal it's absurd to cater to those few.
- Traffic and neighborhood safety would become worse
- Friday night lights in the neighborhood!
NMS scholarship semifinalists announced
Two academically high achieving students from Eagle Rock and Los Feliz high schools have been named semifinalists in the 2023 National Merit Scholarship Program.
The semifinalists are:
- Cooper H. Darling, Eagle Rock High School
- Sasha M. Rotko, John Marshall High School
The students are among more than 16,000 semifinalists nationwide competing for nearly $28 million.
In addition to outstanding academic records, eligible students must be endorsed and recommended by a school official, write an essay and have to submit SAT or ACT scores.
Students will be notified in February if they have been named a finalist. Winners will be announced in four groups beginning in April.
Notebook
Roosevelt High honors Hiroshima founder
Boyle Heights: The founder of a band that sold millions of albums by combining Japanese influences with jazz and R&B has been inducted into the Roosevelt High School Hall of Fame, Rafu Shampoo reported. Boyle Heights native Dan Kuramoto graduated from Roosevelt in 1963. In 1974, he founded the band Hiroshima.
Though the group incorporated Japanese instruments, their song "Winds of Change" nonetheless received a Grammy Award nomination for best instrumental in the category of R&B. Altogether, the band has released 17 full-length albums, two of which went gold. Hiroshima is currently finishing its farewell tour.
Former dean pleads guilty
Los Feliz: As expected, Marilyn Louise Flynn, 83, of Los Feliz pleaded guilty Monday to a federal bribery charge in a political corruption case. The former USC Dean of the School of Social Work admitted she funneled $100,000 on behalf of then- County Supervisor Mark Ridley-Thomas in hopes of earning his support for a lucrative county contract. Ridley-Thomas has refuted the charges.
Prosecutors are expected to recommend that Flynn be sentenced to one year of home confinement, and pay a fine of at least $100,000. She is scheduled to be sentenced next March.
Dancing ponies
Glassell Park: Pony Sweat, a dance fitness company, gets a visit from the L.A. Times. The story traces how the the company, along with countless other online dance aerobics classes, boomed during the pandemic and shifted to in-person sessions.
“So many of us were really having to face ourselves and be alone with ourselves,” said Pony Sweat’s founder, Emilia Richeson-Valiente. “Dance fitness was an accessible medicine for people — a way to get out what we were really feeling and experience some joy.”
Things to Do
By Jennifer Rodriguez
Tuesday, Sept 20
Elysian Valley: Check out the Conner O'Malley: Research and Development Comedy Show at The Elysian. The final show of this run.
Wednesday, Sept 21
Los Feliz: Hot dog! Check out the Oscar Mayer Weinermobile and the two hotdogger pilots of the famous vehicle at the LA Breakfast Club.
Silver Lake: It’s a block party! Bring an empty stomach to the 2022 Food Bowl. Take a tasty tour of food and wine on Sunset Boulevard.
That's it!
Thanks for reading.
-- Jesús Sanchez
