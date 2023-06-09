It's Friday, finally!
📷 Eastside Scene
Glassell Park: A grand entrance to Dunsmoor restaurant at Eagle Rock Boulevard and Avenue 35. Thanks to Katrina Alexy for the photo.
📢 News
Deadly stabbing
East LA: A 26-year-old man was found stabbed to death Thursday morning near First and Indiana streets. The Eastsider
Mayor catches COVID
City Hall: Mayor Karen Bass cancelled a Thursday news conference at Echo Park Lake and other events after testing positive for COVID 19. The Eastsider
🏙️ Real Estate Roundup
Here's your rundown of Eastside real estate news.
Echo Park
Dirt looks at the first L.A. home built by Swedish architecture firm Jordens Arkitekter. The newly built hillside three-bedroom lists for $2.4 million, and features a striking Scandinavian style, with the entire east-facing side lined floor to ceiling with glass.
Highland Park
Plans for a seven-story mixed use building in the 3800 block of N. Figueroa has survived an appeal, and now move forward with the city Planning Commission's approval. The 100 new residential units are targeted for a site at the junction of Pasadena Avenue, Ave 39 and Figueroa. Ten of the dwelling units will be set aside for low income tenants and 13 commercial condominium units will be located on the ground floor.
Los Feliz
A 21-unit apartment building has been proposed for 4516 W. Finley Ave., replacing a 104-year-old, two-bedroom home. As a Transit Oriented Community project, the building would have a higher density than usual, with one apartment set aside as affordable. Plans and renderings show a four-story building called "Monarch," with shared space and apartments on the ground floor, and subterranean parking.
The former home of actors from “Ugly Betty” and “Silicon Valley” is back on the market, Dirt reported. The four-bedroom on the north end of Commonwealth Avenue currently lists for $4.2 million, a drop from around $4.5 million. The current owners are sculptor and installation artist Stephen Neidich and his wife, writer Aliza Zelin Neidich. They bought the property five years ago for $3.55 million from Becki Newton (Amanda on "Ugly Betty") and her husband Chris Diamantopoulos (Russ Hanneman on “Silicon Valley,” and numerous voice credits).
Silver Lake
The Jack Lee Residence, a midcentury five-bedroom compound, sold for more than $5.7 million, according to Redfin, making it the most expensive single-family-home sale on the Eastside in the previous week. It was designed by noted architect Hai C. Tan, who also designed Chinatown’s Mandarin Plaza, according to the real estate agent Tracy Do (Eastsider advertiser). The original owner was businessman Jack Lee.
🏘️ Eastside Open House
This week's featured open houses include:
⏳ FLASHBACK FRIDAY
Early LGBT Trailblazers from Echo Park and Silver Lake
Back when same-sex attraction was “the love that dared not speak its name,” there was, indeed, very little vocabulary for it.
“The closest term they had to ‘gay’ … was of being ‘temperamental,’” writes Daniel Hurewitz in his book “Bohemian Los Angeles.” “And having a certain temperament, even a permanent one, was far from having an inherent identity.”
Two people who would start finding the new words - and some definition of the identity itself - lived in Echo Park and Silver Lake, according to a historic survey of Los Angeles.
One was an actor and director named Harry Hay, whose four-bedroom home sits hidden from view just a little to the east of the Silver Lake Reservoir. Five people gathered at his home in 1950 and began what turned into the Mattachine Society, a group that set out “to define who homosexuals were and what homosexuality was from the perspective of the men and women who lived it themselves,” Hurewitz wrote.
Over on Lemoyne Street in Echo Park, but hidden from view as well, was the home of Dale Jennings, another Mattachine co-founder, and an early editor of ONE magazine. Founded in 1952, ONE is regarded as America’s first widely distributed publication for gays and lesbians.
The gay activist was arrested in 1952 by an undercover police officer for soliciting.
Jennings, with Hay's support, challenged the arrest and claimed entrapment. The jury deadlocked, and the charges were dismissed. Membership at the Mattachine Society subsequently boomed, Hurewitz said.
Jennings went on to a successful writing career, even publishing a novel that got turned into a John Wayne movie.
Later life for Hay was more controversial. He split from the Mattachines in 1953, Britannica said. Among the possible reasons, he was an avowed communist — a tough sell in the early 1950s. Plus, he advocated an unpopular gay separatism, in which homosexuals would resist assimilating with mainstream society.
The Mattachine Society itself seems to have faded into the background in the 1970s. Still, one marker of it remains, near Hay’s old house: the Cove Avenue outdoor stairway, known as the Mattachine Steps.
🗒️ Notebook
Crash victim identified
East LA: The pedestrian who was struck and killed by a motorist on the 5 Freeway on Wednesday was identified by the county coroner as Ramiro Licea. The 18-year-old homeless man was struck at about 2:30 am in the northbound lanes near Indiana Street, said the CHP. No further information was available about the incident.
🗓️ Eastside Weekend
By Jennifer Rodriguez
Friday, June 9
Eagle Rock: It's an Alumni Reunion Weekend at Oxy Arts. Alumni can connect and engage in Oxy traditions while celebrating milestone reunions.
Highland Park: Experience "The Italian Lesson," an opera murder-mystery produced by the locally-based Mesopotamian Opera Company
Saturday, June 10
East Hollywood: Stop by the East Hollywood Community Garden for a Summer Kickoff. This free event will include plant-based food and music from DJ Strange Cadence. Remember to bring reusable plates, utensils, and water bottles to reduce waste.
Echo Park: View seven short films made by women at Heavy Manners Library. The films will be on desire, transformation, and scorching heat, followed by a Q+A with the directors and live music by Mikaela Jane.
Franklin Hills: Start the weekend at the Spring Fling, featuring ive music, complimentary food and wine tastings, sweet treats, kids' activities and drawings for prizes.
Griffith Park: Go to a free Home Composting Workshop with LA Sanitation & Environment (LASAN). Learn how to convert old scraps of food to nutrients for soil and take home a free garden plant.
Sunday, June 11
Elysian Valley: Get your Sunday morning exercise under the trees at Elysian Park. Join Yoga Echo Park (YEP) for a Vinyasa class. You can also join via Zoom.
📈 212 Monthly Reader Sponsors and Counting!
Our goal is to have 300 readers signed up to make monthly contributions by the end of 2023. You can give as little as $5 a month in automatic payments. We rely on our Reader Sponsors to help sustain and expand our staff to provide more of the community news you can't find anyplace else.
I hope we can count on you. And, if you are not ready for a monthly commitment, you can always make a one-time contribution. Thanks!
-- Jesús Sanchez, Publisher
