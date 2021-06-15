Good Morning!

Welcome to the Daily Digest, featuring the latest content from TheEastsiderLA.com.

Please read on for our Wednesday report.

Jesús Sanchez, Publisher

• Got a story idea or photo to share? Submit it here.

• Support Community News: Contribute today to The Eastsider

The Latest

Creative cooking, the Filipino way

He toured the world as a professional dancer. Then he spent several years working as a registered nurse. Now, after his latest career move, you will find Justin Foronda in charge of the kitchen at his Historic Filipinotown restaurant, HiFi Kitchen.

Here, Foronda found a creative outlet where he puts his personal spin on the Filipino favorites he enjoyed growing up, like the chicken adobo his father taught him to make.

"He taught me a traditional way," Foronda said. "Being from L.A., and just being a weird creative kid, I was just like, 'What if we sub-out the vinegar for this? What if we sub-out the soy sauce with this?'"

Read more in The Eastsider

Did someone forward you our newsletter?

• Go here to sign up for your free Daily Digest subscription

News From Our Sponsors

Sponsored by Metro

Farewell From Metro CEO Phillip A. Washington

Dear Community Members,

Sign up for The Eastsider's Daily Digest newsletter Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

It has been an honor to have served as CEO of the Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority (Metro) for the past six years. The passage of Measure M in 2016 launched an ambitious slate of transportation projects designed to transform mobility in Los Angeles County. Thank you for your time, your energy and your attention on this project. Metro will continue working to improve mobility for the entire community.

Sincerely,

Phillip A. Washington

CEO, Metro

Notebook

• Echo Park: After being canceled last year during the pandemic, the Echo Park Lake Lotus Festival will return next month for the 40th anniversary of the event. But don't go rushing down to the lake during the second week of July. This year's festival, which will celebrate Cambodia, will be a virtual one that will be broadcast July 10 on YouTube, organizers announced on Facebook. You will have to wait for another year to watch dragon boat races and wait in line for chicken teriyaki bowls.

Classifieds

Text-only classified ads run for 3 consecutive days in the Morning and Evening editions of the Daily Digest.

• $19.99 for up to 25 words or $34.99 for up to 50 words

• Go here to submit your ad

Calendar

• June 17: Reducing California’s Fire Risk - Symposium (Sponsored)

This event is intended to bring together the sustainability, green building, and fire prevention communities to jointly address wildfire resilience across California.

• June 14: Down at the Yard Presents: Rosalie Rodriguez

• June 16: Paul Taylor Dance Company

Go here for details and more events

Support Local News

The Eastsider provides free access to its breaking news and neighborhood features, including extensive coverage of COVID-19, as a community service. To keep our stories available to all during these difficult times, we need your support. Go here to contribute.