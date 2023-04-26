Hello Wednesday!

Wildflowers in front of Temple Beth Israel sign 600
Man and woman standing in front of window with East L.A. Jiu Jitsu sign 600

Ron Mukai and  his wife, Wendy Martinez Mukai, at East LA Jiu Jitsu. 
Rusty fence and concrete covered hillside 600

The fenced off Larissa Parkway features a steep slope covered with a sheet of concreted covered with tagging.
Lazy Acres Market
Your Guide to The Eastside

196 Monthly Reader Sponsors and Counting!

We are grateful to all those who have made financial contributions to The Eastsider. One-time contributions are always welcome, but we encourage you to join the ranks of our Reader Sponsors who have committed to making a monthly contribution. Our goal is to have 300 Reader Sponsors by the end of 2023. Why is this so important? Even a small monthly contribution will create a more stable source of revenue, giving us more confidence to commit to expanding our staff to provide you with more of the community news you can’t find anywhere else.

196 Monthly Reader Sponsors and Counting!

Join The Eastsider 300

I hope we can count on you. And, if you are not ready for a monthly commitment, you can always make a one-time contribution. Thanks! —Jesús Sanchez, Publisher PS: The Eastsider is a private company. Your contribution is NOT tax deductible.

Load comments