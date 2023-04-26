Hello Wednesday!
📷 Eastside Scene
Highland Park: Wildflowers bloom in front of the Temple Beth Israel on Monte Vista Street. The temple replaced its front lawn with native plants as part of environment-friendly efforts.
📢 News
Death investigation
Lincoln Heights: A man was found dead in the 2700 block of North Broadway at about 4 pm Tuesday, but an LAPD spokesman said no foul play was involved. There was no information available about the cause of death. An Eastsider reader sent a photo showing an LAPD patrol vehicle parked next to a white tent on the sidewalk on the south side of Broadway near Sichel Street.
EAST LA
Jiu-jitsu school offers students a means to grow in mind, body
Most of East First Street was quiet on a recent Friday afternoon except for the home of East L.A. Jiu Jitsu.
Inside, the school devoted to the Brazilian form of martial art and self defense was a hive of activity. As a group of kids ages 8 to 11 stepped off the training mat, teens dressed in blue or white gis, or suits, were ready to step onto the training area.
The non-profit school, founded a year ago by attorney and developer Ron Mukai and co-founder Scott Torres, is housed in a former dollar store.
When the pandemic hit, Mukai saw children and teens taking refuge in technology.
“They were all masked, all the time with no social interaction,” Mukai said.
That bothered Mukai.
His concern led Mukai, who has long-standing ties to East L.A, and Torres to establish the school at the corner of First and Rowan Avenue as a non-profit. Donations and sponsorships make it possible to charge fees on a sliding-scale, making it affordable for families with a limited income, Mukai said.
Since opening the school, Mukai has seen painfully shy students grow more confident. Those who had more than their share of cockiness have gained some humility.
East L.A. Jiu Jitsu now has more than 100 students – 60 are children or teens and the remainder are adults who pay regular rates. In addition, 25 neighboring charter school students take classes as an elective under a pilot program.
On that Friday afternoon, Mukai offered words of encouragement to the kids before turning to parents to talk about their children's progress. Then he returned to work with the next group of students.
Mukai said jiu-jitsu involves work and discipline, helping practitioners find balance. Now he lives more in the moment, he said.
“I’ve established a good balance between my career, my family, my faith and jiu-jitsu.”
SILVER LAKE
Larissa Parkway: The little park you never see and can't use
The Larissa Parkway has been around for more than a century but remains virtually inaccessible to the public as a park.
The narrow, 225-foot-long strip of parkland is a steep, fenced-off slope wedged between the 3300 block of Larissa Drive and hemmed in by buildings downhill on Sunset Boulevard. Now, the city faces a $750,000 bill to fix a badly eroded, tagged-up gunite retaining wall that covers much of the property.
Earlier this month, a task force of city parks commissioners approved a recommendation to make the repairs. A representative for a neighboring property owner told the commissioners that the wall had been a threat for several years.
Commissioner Lynn Alvarez asked how the parks department could get rid of the troublesome property.
“We’re sort of saddled with this thing, and now we have to pay nearly a million dollars to repair a retaining wall," she said at the meeting. "Do we have any ability to rid ourselves of this park?”
But the parks department seems to be stuck with it. “The [city] charter has a lot of protections for public parkland that limit [its use] for other purposes,” Darryl Ford, the Superintendent of Planning and Construction, told the commissioners.
📈 BUSINESS | LOS FELIZ
Lazy Acres organic supermarket set to open this summer
Construction is nearing completion on the new Lazy Acres organic supermarket at Franklin and Western avenues.
The company plans to open the store this summer, though no specific date has been set, according to Lazy Acres Natural Market spokesperson Kate Halper.
The 30,000-square-foot store -- located at the site of a former Rite-Aid, right across the street from the Los Feliz border -- will have a fresh juice-and-smoothie bar, a coffee bar, assorted prepared foods, and a selection local beers, wines, hard kombuchas, spirits, as well as alcohol-free tonics.
🗒️ NOTEBOOK
Axe-wielding man alarms neighbors
Cypress Park: Residents living near the Heritage Square Gold Line Station are concerned about an axe-wielding man from a nearby homeless encampment who wanders around the neighborhood and tries to chop down trees, KTLA reported. Despite multiple cleanup efforts and calls to the city's 311 hotline, the camp and the man have returned. One concerned resident stated, "I would like to see a change."
🗓️ Things to Do
By Jennifer Rodriguez
⭐ Featured Events
Hollywood: Enjoy delicious cuisine, cocktails, live music and more while raising money to help end homelessness at The Taste of Home Festival. Saturday, April 29. (Sponsored)
Thursday, Apr 27
Eagle Rock: Get your senses ready and join Oxy Arts for an Incense Presentation followed by a traditional Ethiopian coffee ceremony. Learn about the history of essence with olfactory artist Persephenie.
Highland Park: Meet L.A. members of L.A. Rebellion Rugby, a gay, all-inclusive team, at the Homo Happy Hour Rugby Night.
Friday, Apr 28
Lincoln Heights: Learn about ocean conservation during an immersive art and virtual reality experience at Aquaverse.
Silver Lake: Are you a fan of Jennifer Coolidge? Come dressed in character for A Jennifer Coolidge Comedy & Drag Variety Show at The Lyric Hyperion.
DTLA: Witness one of the most famous dance ensembles at The Music Center’s Dorothy Chandler Pavilion. The Paul Taylor Dance Company will perform two captivating pieces kicking off the Center's 20th season.
📈 196 Monthly Reader Sponsors and Counting!
Our goal is to have 300 readers signed up to make monthly contributions by the end of 2023. You can give as little as $5 a month in automatic payments. We rely on our Reader Sponsors to help sustain and expand our staff to provide more of the community news you can't find anyplace else.
I hope we can count on you. And, if you are not ready for a monthly commitment, you can always make a one-time contribution. Thanks!
-- Jesus Sanchez, Publisher
