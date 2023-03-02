Good Morning!
I'm Robert Fulton, your Daily Digest editor for Thursday. Looks like we have a respite from the rain, so enjoy this video of George Harrison and Paul Simon singing "Here Comes the Sun."
Now let's get to it.
-- Robert Fulton
📷 Eastside Scene
Mount Washington: Thanks to Sharon Delugach for her photo of the Southwest Museum and the snow-capped San Gabriels.
Snow whirls, winds blow, trees fall
By Barry Lank
"Wow!" exclaimed Melissa Toohey of Glassell Park, who posted a video of a dog romping around a yard as snowflakes drifted to the ground. "It's snowing ... in Los Angeles."
Snow. It might have been only a few flakes or a brief flurry, but residents from Atwater Village and Echo Park to El Sereno and Lincoln Heights reported seeing snow fall Wednesday afternoon.
Videos of snow have been plentiful online, including from Atwater Village, where Luis Lopez of Luis Lopez Automotive posted footage of flakes falling on cars at his Fletcher Drive repair shop.
Lopez said it was the first time he ever saw it snow in Atwater Village. Heck, it was the first time he saw snow come down anywhere. In his life.
“It sounds so sad,” Lopez laughed. “I never even went to Big Bear.”
Video has also turned up from Elysian Valley at the Suay Sew Shop on Knox Avenue, with specks of snow prominent on a woman's sweater.
However, the snow didn’t last long.
"It melted so quickly. It was so ridiculous," said Robin Blackman, who lives in the hills of Echo Park. "It was just sort of flittering in the sky, and by the time it hit, it melted.”
The snow came with strong winds, causing a large tree to fall across Figueroa Street in Highland Park and onto an administrative building at Barlow Hospital. No one was hurt, but a hospital spokeswoman said workers in the building "were terrified.”
Meanwhile, L.A. DWP crews struggled to restore power, with outages reported in Boyle Heights, Montecito Heights, Silver Lake and numerous other neighborhoods. In Glassell Park, more than 3,200 customers were without power Wednesday evening, according a utility spokesman. Power was not expected to be restored until today in many cases.
SILVER LAKE
Pijja Palace perfects Indian-Italian fusion -- if you can get a seat
Getting into Silver Lake’s Pijja Palace is the culinary equivalent of reaching the top of Mt. Everest.
I tried the online reservation-at-midnight-one-week-ahead-of-time routine and found the place booked within microseconds. I tried the showing-up-at-five-to-grab-a-seat-at-the-bar gambit, only to find a line stretching across the parking lot. Finally, I decided that, since Pijja is a sports bar, a night when there were no games might give me a chance. I arrived late in the evening, there was a seat at the bar and I grabbed it, victorious. Pijja had, at last, moved from getting in to getting fed.
Pijja occupies the former HappyFoot/Sad Foot clinic in the Comfort Inn Motel on Sunset. Its overnight success is, in part, a result of … its overnight success. People want to go where they can’t go. When there’s a sporting event on, the place fills with fans, who camp out at their tables for hours. As befits a sports bar, it’s got a selection of 16 exotic draft beers. There are cocktails. There are soda fountain drinks. There’s no Diet Coke.
The food is often described as an Indian-Italian fusion, though there’s also plenty of Indian bar food like the dosa onion rings with mango chutney and the okra fries with chili seasoning. There are a pair of chicken tenders in a crust so crunchy you can knock out a filling with that first bite. There’s a trio of chicken wings – green, red and yellow.
If you want to dive deep into the Indian-Italian fusion, you head for the five kinds of pasta – shapes like rigatoni, spaghetti and shells, topped with tomato masala, roasted eggplant sabzi, smoked chili and charred lime. And everyone at Pijja orders a pizza, which is where the word “pijja” comes from, with a choice of three Indian sauces and nine toppings, like tandoori onions, chicken tikka and bell pepper jalfrezi.
There’s also a chutney pijja and a green tikka pijja. And a pair of sliders -- lamb kebab and aloo tiki hash. And that’s it. The food is good, very good. But what makes it all worthwhile – is being there. Pijja is like getting to the finish line of a marathon. It gives you bragging rights - and some delicious leftovers for the next day.
- ⭐⭐⭐⭐ Beyond Sublime
- ⭐⭐⭐ Worth Every Penny
- ⭐⭐A Good Neighborhood Destination
- ⭐ Might As Well Stay At Home
Pijja Palace
- 2711 W., Sunset Blvd., Silver Lake
- www.pijjapalace.com
- Dinner only, Wednesday through Sunday.
- Reservations - or luck and patience - essential.
- Moderately expensive.
🍽️ Good Taste
Coffee, anyone?
The Eastside does indeed have a lot of coffee places - accounting for six of the L.A. Times’ "19 cafes that make L.A. a world-class coffee destination." Here are the six local spots, with observations from the Times:
Cypress Park | Loquat Coffee
- 1201 Cypress Ave.
- “Baristas ... construct more elaborate creations laced with things like mascarpone foam.”
Echo Park | Canyon Coffee
- 1559 Echo Park Ave.
- Features a rotating selection of single-origin coffees.
Echo Park | Bloom & Plume Coffee
- 1638 W Temple St.
- “No coffee shop exterior is more uplifting.”
Highland Park | Kumquat Coffee
- 4936 York Blvd.
- “Embraces small-batch roasters from all over the world.”
Los Feliz | Maru Coffee
- 1936 Hillhurst Ave.
- “Maintaining such a restful air is particularly impressive given the line that usually trails down the block mornings and afternoons.”
Silver Lake | Dayglow
- 3206 Sunset Blvd.
- “The baristas approach coffee drinks as brainy, tightly engineered cocktails.”
Taco catering pick
East LA: You’re throwing a party and you’d like to have a taquiza for your guests. Consider Eastside Tacos. L.A. Taco published the names of five top taco catering services and Eastside Tacos made the list. The catering service is run out of East L.A.-based La Princesita Tortilleria and La Blanquita Carniceria.
🗒️ Notebook
Speaking of falling trees ...
Eagle Rock: A tall pine tree next to Eagle Rock City Hall collapsed across Colorado Boulevard during Wednesday afternoon's fierce winds, perhaps striking the trunk of a car stopped at the traffic light, said Mona Field, who snapped the photo. "We are all hoping, and assuming the driver got out unscathed."
🗓️ Eastside Weekend
By Jennifer Rodriguez
Friday, March 3
Echo Park: Spend a musical evening at Heavy Manners Library and listen to Yours Are the Only Ear, Glenrock, and William Maxwell.
Echo Park: Attend a screening and celebration of the release of Split at the Root, a Netflix documentary series about mothers separated from their children at the U.S. border.
Highland Park: Take part in a Soundbath & Cacao Rose Tea Ceremony at Kinship Yoga. Meditate and align your chakras through sound medicine.
⭐ Featured Event
Los Feliz: Explore the bonds between two sisters in "La Egoista," a combination of stand-up and live theater at the Skylight Theatre. (Sponsored)
El Sereno: Dance and listen to live music at Stomping Ground LA's DISplay event. Catch a pre-show set by QUÉ BÁRBARO and dance the rest of the night.
Saturday, March 4
Eagle Rock: Find out about Leon Theremin, the inventor of the first electronic musical instrument, during a presentation and performance featuring two different Theremins. Audience members will have a chance to play at the end. This LA Made program will take place at Eagle Rock Library.
Sunday, March 5
Highland Park: Take the kid (or kids) to a book event at The Pop Hop with Peace4Kids. Listen to a reading of The Pointless Forest and have an opportunity to ask questions, and engage in art activities of the book.
