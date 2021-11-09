Good Morning!

Planning to take a break from cooking this Thanksgiving? Let us know if you can recommend an Eastside restaurant, bakery or market that you rely on to make your holiday feast -- for take out at home or to enjoy at the restaurant on Thanksgiving Day.

EASTSIDE SCENE

Looks like it's time to harvest to (very carefully) harvest the magenta-colored prickly pears (tunas) from these Echo Park nopales.

THE LATEST

Mount Washington Mid Century

It was more than 60 years ago when Dr. Fong Q. Jing and his wife Lorraine were looking to build a home. But the couple often encountered deed and covenant restrictions preventing people of Chinese descent from buying in some neighborhoods.

That's how they ended up buying a lot on a steep hillside in Mount Washington, which had no such restrictions, and teamed up with a young architect, William Earl Wear, to build their home.

The result was a dramatic Mid Century house inspired by the principles of Frank Lloyd Wright. Now, that home, where the Jings raised their family, has been nominated as a Los Angeles historic landmark - with the current owner’s help.

Read more

Real Estate Reductions

This week's price cuts include $36,000 off a Los Feliz condo; a $20,000 slice on East LA Traditional; and a $75,000 chop on Atwater Village townhouse.

Read More

Sponsored by LACFEPS

Local Public Schools Offer Enriched Education for Student Success

Public schools like Alliance College-Ready Public Schools, Ednovate, Green Dot Public Schools-CA and KIPP SoCal Public Schools quickly learned that, even during a global pandemic, in today’s competitive college-going environment, schools must offer students and their families an enriching public education requiring resources, services, and added supports so that they can succeed in college, careers and beyond.

Read more

NOTEBOOK

New tacos in town

East Los Tacos becomes the latest taco truck operator to open a brick-and-mortar location. The large new restaurant -- featuring a bow truss ceiling that soars over the dining room -- opened earlier this month at the corner of Cesar Chavez and Ford Boulevard in East Los Angeles. That's near the spot where one of the East Los trucks was frequently parked on Ford. (Thanks to the reader for the tip!)

Therapists on the move

A group of six psychotherapists and art therapists has moved from Hollywood to more comfortable quarters along Los Feliz Boulevard in Atwater Village. The new home for Take Root Therapy offers more room between clients and providers, more convenient parking, and an outdoor space for therapists and clients, said owner and founder, Saba Harouni Lurie. “We work with individuals who experience depression and anxiety, couples who need help communicating more effectively, those who have experienced trauma, and anyone who needs someone in their corner as they're navigating challenging moments in their life.”

Got Art

ArtUnite is an online and in-person art auction that will benefit Central City Action Committee, an Angelino Heights nonprofit that works with at-risk youth. Organizers are asking local artists and collectors are to submit work for the auction. The deadline is Nov. 12. (The Eastsider is an ArtUnite sponsor).

GOOD TO KNOW

Pet food pantry opens

If you can’t afford to feed your pet, a new pet food pantry in Lincoln Heights is now providing free cat and dog chow to low-income people who need help feeding their animals. Last weekend, the North Central Animal Services Center at 3201 Lacy Street became the third Pet Food Pantry location for the LA Animal Services. It is open every Sunday from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. - but the pets’ owners must make appointments at the LA Animal Services website.

Those who want to make a contribution to the pantry can drop off unopened cat or dog food at an Animal Services Center, or contribute money through a donation form.

