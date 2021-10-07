Good Morning!

EASTSIDE SCENE

Storm clouds spread across the skies above Silver Lake but the coast remains clear in the distance. Thanks to George Flynn for his photo.

NEWS

Ransomware attack

Barlow Respiratory Hospital in Echo Park was hit by a ransomware attack over the summer, and its data was posted on the ransomware gang’s dark web site. No patients "were at risk of harm" and hospital operations continued without interruption. The Eastsider

Dodger win

Chris Taylor hit a tie-breaking two-run home run with two outs in the bottom of the ninth inning to give the Los Angeles Dodgers a 3-1 victory over the St. Louis Cardinals in the NL wild-card game Wednesday evening at Dodger Stadium. The win advances the Dodgers into a NL Division Series against the San Francisco Giants that will begin Friday in San Francisco. LA Times

Vax mandate expanded

Patronizing indoor restaurants, gyms, theaters and several other indoor establishments in the city of Los Angeles will soon require proof of full COVID-19 vaccination under an ordinance approved by the City Council and signed by Mayor Eric Garcetti. The Eastsider

THE LATEST

One step toward a better Hollenbeck Park

We have some good news and some so-so news about Hollenbeck Park, one the largest green spaces in densely packed Boyle Heights.

Last week officials and workers gathered at the park to plant 20 trees – Brisbane Box, Jacaranda and Tipuana tipu – on the western side of the park next to the 5 Freeway. Here, this “mini forest" courtesy of the LA Parks Foundation will help abate traffic noise and exhaust, and shade a picnic area.

Now, for the so-so news.

An ambitious project to rehabilitate the lake in the center of the 129-year-old park is running way behind schedule The city is working on finishing documentation and securing funds to get that project going more than five years after planning began.

Read more in The Eastsider

You a fan of Victorians?

When it comes to Victorian homes on the Eastside, Angelino Heights receives most of the attention for its restored mansions. But Lincoln Heights also has a large number of Victorians in different states of restoration as well as disrepair. We found three Lincoln Heights Victorians currently on the market.

Read more in The Eastsider

GOOD TO KNOW

Tom LaBonge Day of Service

The City of LA will honor the late councilman Tom LaBonge with a day of service and community clean up on Saturday, Oct. 9. The Silver Lake Meadow and the Fern Dell in Griffith Park are among the clean up sites. Go here to sign up.

NOTEBOOK

Eats

The Brite Spot in Echo Park reopened on Wednesday under new ownership after being closed for most of the past year. The diner at 1918 W. Sunset Blvd will operate from 7 am to 11 pm Wednesday-Sunday.

Ketchup, please

Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a bill on Thursday by Assemblymember Wendy Carrillo that requires restaurants statewide to provide packets of condiments and utensils only upon request. Carrillo's district includes all or parts of East L.A., Echo Park, Eagle Rock and other communities. KTLA

CLASSIFIEDS

CALENDAR

Oct 7: Popular Kids Club w/ Storm, Adomian, Perez + MORE!

Oct. 7: Peacock: A Comedy Show at Club Tee Gee

Oct. 9: Angel City Jazz Festival Presents Orenda Records Fest

Oct. 9: Los Feliz Flea

