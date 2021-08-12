Good Morning!
Welcome to the Daily Digest, featuring the latest content from TheEastsiderLA.com.
Please read on for your Thursday batch of news and stories.
Jesús Sanchez, Publisher
• Got a story idea or photo to share? Submit it here.
• Support Community News: Contribute today to The Eastsider
THE LATEST
The Arroyo Seco Tiny Home Village
A cluster of pre-fabricated cabins that have been set up near Arroyo Seco Park in Highland Park will eventually house more than 200 hundred homeless residents.
The Arroyo Seco Tiny Home Village will consist of 115 cabins -- each measuring 8-feet-square. The structures by Pallet Homes are being installed on Arroyo Drive between the park and the Arroyo Seco Parkway (just south of the Gold Line trestle bridge). Read our story from June for more details.
Outreach teams will recruit unhoused residents of the Highland Park neighborhood for placement in the tiny home village, which will have room for 224 people.
Homes for around $600k in East LA, Boyle Heights & Los Feliz
If you are in the market for a home for around $600,000, here are three properties that are currently available East LA, Boyle Heights & Los Feliz. The Eastsider
NOTEBOOK
Homicide: A man was shot to death in East LA at what authorities say is an illegal marijuana dispensary in the 4100 block of Whittier Boulevard. The Eastsider
East LA: Transcripts from secret testimony revealed how a sheriff's department investigator allegedly asked another detective to lie about seeing a suspect holding a rifle during the search of a home. LA Times
Vax Fact: 97% of students and faculty at Occidental College in Eagle Rock have been vaccinated. Spectrum News
Did someone forward you our newsletter?
• Go here to sign up for your free Daily Digest subscription
CLASSIFIEDS
Journalists Wanted
The Eastsider is seeking freelance writers to cover local schools and neighborhood history. The ideal candidates should have experience in writing and reporting objective nonfiction pieces; be familiar with journalism ethics and practices; and live on the Eastside. Please send inquiries to hello@TheEastsiderLA.com.
Text-only classified ads run for 3 consecutive days in the Morning and Evening editions of the Daily Digest.
• $19.99 for up to 25 words or $34.99 for up to 50 words
CALENDAR
Aug 13: Summer Biergarten
Aug 14: Free Covid Vaccinations at Silver Lake Farmers Market
SUPPORT LOCAL NEWS
The Eastsider provides free access to its breaking news and neighborhood features, including extensive coverage of COVID-19, as a community service. To keep our stories available to all during these difficult times, we need your support. Go here to contribute.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.