The Arroyo Seco Tiny Home Village

A cluster of pre-fabricated cabins that have been set up near Arroyo Seco Park in Highland Park will eventually house more than 200 hundred homeless residents.

The Arroyo Seco Tiny Home Village will consist of 115 cabins -- each measuring 8-feet-square. The structures by Pallet Homes are being installed on Arroyo Drive between the park and the Arroyo Seco Parkway (just south of the Gold Line trestle bridge). Read our story from June for more details.

Outreach teams will recruit unhoused residents of the Highland Park neighborhood for placement in the tiny home village, which will have room for 224 people.

Homes for around $600k in East LA, Boyle Heights & Los Feliz

If you are in the market for a home for around $600,000, here are three properties that are currently available East LA, Boyle Heights & Los Feliz.

NOTEBOOK

Homicide: A man was shot to death in East LA at what authorities say is an illegal marijuana dispensary in the 4100 block of Whittier Boulevard. The Eastsider

East LA: Transcripts from secret testimony revealed how a sheriff's department investigator allegedly asked another detective to lie about seeing a suspect holding a rifle during the search of a home. LA Times

Vax Fact: 97% of students and faculty at Occidental College in Eagle Rock have been vaccinated. Spectrum News

CLASSIFIEDS

Journalists Wanted

The Eastsider is seeking freelance writers to cover local schools and neighborhood history. The ideal candidates should have experience in writing and reporting objective nonfiction pieces; be familiar with journalism ethics and practices; and live on the Eastside. Please send inquiries to hello@TheEastsiderLA.com.

CALENDAR

Aug 13: Summer Biergarten

Aug 14: Free Covid Vaccinations at Silver Lake Farmers Market

