The Latest

El Sereno development moves ahead

Developers have been trying for years to build on a tree-dotted hillside that rises above Eastern Avenue and Lombardy Road. One proposal included hundreds of apartments and a charter school. Other proposals came and went. But now a Colorado developer has made it further than the rest.

Earlier this month the City Council approved a zoning change that will allow The True Life Companies to build Vista El Sereno, a 42-home project with 2- and 3-story homes. The zoning change was okayed over the objections of many residents, concerned about increased traffic congestion, loss of open space, gentrification and other issues.

"The project will not provide housing that is affordable to El Sereno residents, instead it will cause housing prices to rise further, leading to further gentrification in my neighborhood," said one person identified as Liz M.

Tiny Home Village welcomes first residents

They are only eight-feet square. There's no room for a bathroom or kitchen - just enough space for two beds. But these fabricated cabins clustered in what are called Tiny Home Villages are being hailed by city officials as a relatively quick and inexpensive way to create temporary housing for the homeless until permanent homes are available. Last week, the city's latest Tiny Home Village in Echo Park welcomed its first residents to what had been a parking lot on Alvarado Street.

Condos for under $600K

Looking for a condo under $600,000? This week's Real Estate Reductions found three in Lincoln Heights, Los Feliz and Monterey Hills.

Notebook

Eagle Rock: Lucky Bird Fried Chicken is scheduled to officially open its new Eagle Rock restaurant this Thursday, June 24. The comfort-food restaurant featuring citrus and herb-brined fried chicken will be moving into the former home of Eagle Rock Brewery Public House at 1627 Colorado Blvd.

Highland Park: Winifred “Joan” Campuzano, who graduated from Franklin High in 1961, has passed away at age 77. Eastsider Obituaries

