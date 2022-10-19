Good Morning!
The Daily Digest features the latest content from TheEastsiderLA.com.
Show me your pumpkin! Reply to this newsletter with a photo to have your jack-o-lantern published in the Daily Digest.
Now, read on for your Hump Day report.
-- Jesús Sanchez, Publisher
• Got a story idea or photo to share? Submit it here
📷 Eastside Scene
Dodger Stadium: Dodger fans are feeling pretty blue after this weekend's tough loss to the Padres. There's always next spring. Thanks to Scott Fajack for the photo.
Go here to share your neighborhood photos or reply to this newsletter with the details (please submit only your photos). You can also tag your Instagram pics at #theeastsiderla.
Meet the Candidates Running for Congress: Maebe A. Girl and Adam Schiff
A drag queen serving on the Silver Lake Neighborhood Council is challenging a nationally known veteran lawmaker in the race for California's 30th Congressional District.
Maebe A Girl has worked in restaurants and became involved with the drag world and eventually politics. She emerged as the second vote-getter in last June's primary and is believed to be the first trans, non-binary person in a congressional general election.
Rep. Adam Schiff, a Stanford and Harvard Law School graduate, worked for the U.S. Attorney and served in the State Senate before entering Congress in 2001. He has garnered national attention for his role in the first impeachment of Donald Trump and the high-profile Jan. 6 Committee.
The Eastsider sent each candidate a set of questions. Below are summaries of their responses:
For the full text of Girl's answers, click here.
✔️ Top Priorities
- Guaranteeing reproductive rights by federally legalizing the right to an abortion in conjunction with single-payer, universal healthcare
- Alleviating homelessness with a housing-first approach; guaranteeing protections for renters and homeowners from eviction
- A Green New Deal and transition to a Green Economy
🏘️ Position on Housing
Impose a vacancy tax on empty homes and apartments and create more permanent housing with social services. Federal legislation could create public housing with permanent supportive services, and housing vouchers.
🏛️ Position on Gun Legislation
People should be able to keep a personal firearm, but not be allowed to carry them in public. Ban assault rifles and military-grade firearms, and require extensive background and mental health checks, and a minimum age of 21 to purchase firearms.
🇺🇦 Position on Ukraine
Opposes military intervention in Ukraine and elsewhere. But supports humanitarian aid, with food, water, shelter, medical aid, and refugee help.
For the full text of Schiff's answers, click here.
✔️ Top Priorities
- Protect the right to abortion and reproductive care - even if means abolishing the filibuster in order to codify Roe v. Wade
- The housing crisis
- Lowering the cost of living
🏘️ Position on Housing
Federal funding for local homeless services organizations, affordable housing, mortgage and rental assistance, and Section 8 housing vouchers. Provide tax incentives for nonprofits and public agencies to acquire property for homeless shelters or affordable housing.
🏛️ Position on Gun Legislation
Ban assault weapons and high-capacity magazines, raise the age for buying certain weapons, enact universal background checks and repeal the liability shield for gun manufacturers and dealers.
🇺🇦 Position on Ukraine
Supports helping Ukraine defend itself against Russia with military assistance, as well as humanitarian and economic aid. Coordinate America’s intelligence community with Ukraine.
🍽️ Good Taste
Award-winning tortillas
Boyle Heights: La Princesita Tortilleria won the 2022 Golden Tortilla award -- the first time in the tournament’s history that a tortilla manufacturing company claimed the Golden Tortilla.
Their yellow corn tortillas beat out 60 other entries - ranging from handmade blue corn to Sonoran-style flour - that competed in the KCRW and Gustavo’s Great Tortilla Tournament.
The family-run tortilla maker, which has shops in Boyle Heights and East L.A., was founded fifty years ago by the late Francisco Ramirez.
What's your favorite?
🗒️ Notebook
"Reclaimers" fighting to stay
El Sereno: The "reclaimers" who took over vacant homes along the now abandoned 710 Freeway extension project now have to move out as an Oct. 25 deadline approaches. The Whittier Daily News talks to some of the residents who are fighting to stay in homes that Caltrans bought years ago and has left empty.
Swap Meet vs Vendors
East Hollywood: Tensions have flared between the owner of the L.A. City College Swap Meet and the street vendors outside the swap meet boundaries, the L.A. Times reported. In the latest incident, vendors were blocked from their usual sidewalk spots by a non-permitted chainlink fence, which has since been removed.
🗓️ Things to Do
By Jennifer Rodriguez
📢 Sponsored Announcement
Silver Lake: Celebrate silent-movie comedians Laurel & Hardy at the Music Box Steps Day Family Festival on Saturday, Oct. 22. It's held near the location of one of their most memorable films, "The Music Box," which was shot at the 133-step stairway on Vendome street.
Wednesday, Oct 19
Eagle Rock: Bring your kids to the library to create Spooktacular Crafts and candy. (October 19 & 26)
Eagle Rock: Hear actor and art historian Peter Weller in a Q&A following a 35th-anniversary screening of one of his most well-known films: Robocop.
Montecito Heights: Trick or Treat in historic houses at Heritage Square Museum. Dress up and learn about the Victorian Manors at Cemetery Lane. (October 19 - 30)
Thursday, Oct 20
Elysian Valley: The first night of the Forget About Spaghetti Festival is opened by Kristin Lynn Wallace's White Time. Check out this comedy performance and others while it lasts. (October 20 - 30)
Rate today's Daily Digest
Your feedback will help us improve the newsletter
👋 That's it!
Thanks for reading.
-- Jesús Sanchez
• Did someone forward this newsletter to you? Sign up here for your own, free subscription. Cancel at anytime.
📈 343 Supporters and Counting!
So far this year The Eastsider has received one-time and monthly contributions from 343 readers. Our goal is to have 500 contributors by the end of the year.
Help us reach our goal and support our mission to provide you with the Eastside news, stories and info you can't find anywhere else.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.