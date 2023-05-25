Hello Thursday!
-- Robert Fulton
📷 Eastside Scene
Mount Washington: Brush clearance is hard work. So it's nice to take a lunch break with tacos made on the spot. Thanks to Roberta Tinajero for the photo.
📢 News
Teen dies climbing 6th Street Bridge
Boyle Heights: A 17-year-old boy died after falling from one of the arches of the 6th Street Bridge while attempting to share his climb on social media. "He slipped and fell to his death,” LAPD Chief Michel Moore told the Police Commission about the weekend incident. The teen's identity remains undisclosed. L.A. Times
Driver arrested
Cypress Park: A driver who had several near misses with pedestrians, cyclists and other motorists was taken into custody Wednesday night after his vehicle came to a stop under a freeway overpass. NBC4
$15k lottery ticket
Los Feliz: A SuperLotto Plus ticket sold at the 7-Eleven at Franklin and Vermont avenues is worth $15,613 after last night's drawing, according to the state lottery. It was one of three tickets sold statewide that had five of the winning numbers but missing the Mega Number 7. That would have been good for a $61 million jackpot.
EAGLE ROCK/SILVER LAKE
The golden touch
In L.A., you could throw a tennis ball and hit a decent turmeric latte, but the Golden Retriever at Muddy Paw Coffee in Eagle Rock and Silver Lake is truly special. Co-founder Darren La Borie partnered with Peter Bahlawanian of Spice Station Silverlake to concoct just the right spice blend.
“It’s a really healthy drink,” says La Borie, who explains that pepper activates turmeric’s healthful properties, while maple syrup serves as a vegan natural sweetener to enhance flavors.
Muddy Paw donates a portion of all sales to animal rescues and offers ultra-dog-friendly atmosphere.
Go ahead, bring your pup. Sit. Stay.
Muddy Paw is at 3320 Sunset Blvd. in Silver Lake and 4610 Eagle Rock Blvd. in Eagle Rock
🍽️ Good Taste
Here's this week's round-up of Eastside food and drink news.
East L.A.: Times have changed. Decades ago no one could have imagined an event that combines lowriders, coffee and McDonald's (????). But tonight, May 25, classic car enthusiasts will take part in a show and coffee tasting at the McDonald’s at 5545 Whittier Boulevard to mark the launch of cold brew coffee at the fast-food chain. The event begins at 6 p.m. and ends at 9 p.m.
Highland Park: Nativo is hosting a 'cumbe' day party and tequila and mexcal tasting on Sunday, May 28. This will be their first-annual 'Amor de Agave' event with over ten spirit tastings, a taco pop-up and music from local DJ La Junta.
Silver Lake: The Ruby Fruit is starting Pride early. From now until June 9, all proceeds from Miller Low Life purchases will benefit Dyke Day LA.
Glassell Park: The story behind a bowl of stew at the trendy and hotly-contested Dunsmoor was reviewed by the Los Angeles Times.
L.A. TACO has some Eastside picks for the best Tejuino, a fizzy and fermented corn masa beverage. On the list are Raspados Nayarit and Rico Tejuinos Los Reyes in Lincoln Heights and Mayahuel Raspados, Tejuinos on the corner of Olympic Boulevard and Rio Vista Avenue and Tejuino King in Boyle Heights.
East Hollywood & Highland Park: Chef Teresa Montaño of Otoño in Highland Park told Los Angeles Magazine that one of her favorite dishes is the Overboard Platter from East Hollywood’s Found Oyster, which includes shrimp, oysters and Sicilian crudo.
📒 Notebook
The Latest Landmark: A historic gas station
Eagle Rock: The City Council voted unanimously this week to declare a 104-year-old service station a city historic monument. The shuttered Jay Risk Standard Oil Service Station -- only 14 feet square -- is squeezed between two buildings in the 1600 block of Colorado Boulevard.
Doors and windows have been removed, and the pumps have been long gone. But preservationists say the structure, originally located Downtown before it was moved to Eagle Rock, may be one of the city's oldest remaining service stations. More details in our story from last September.
🗓️ Eastside Weekend
By Jennifer Rodriguez
Friday, May 26
Historic Filipinotown: Catch Real Men Have Chichis at the Teatro Frida Kahlo. The comedic play will center around four Latino men who play fantasy football and indulge in carne asada.
Los Feliz: Enjoy a night of Bach, Rock & Shakespeare at the Greek Theatre, featuring Marshall High's Orchestra, Shakespeare Troupe, Dance Class, Jazz Band, and finalist from the Battle of the Garage Bands
Saturday, May 27
East LA: Sign up for Make a Move East L.A., an all-ages chess tournament in which participants will compete for prize money. Slots at the tournament, which takes place at East Los Tacos, are expected to fill up quickly.
East Hollywood: Come and celebrate your skin at a self-love dance party. Dress on theme and show off your body at The Body Party!
Echo Park: Come and learn about electric vehicles (EVs) at the EV Ride n Drive & Cultural Celebration Festival. Participate in drive sessions, and enjoy a vibrant indigenous cultural celebration with food, music, and much more.
Lincoln Heights: Head to the LA Sanitation North-Central District Yard Open House to learn about the curbside collection programs, engage in recycling games, and enjoy a free lunch.
Sunday, May 28
East Hollywood: Watch short films for all ages at the L.A. International Children's Film Festival.
Highland Park: Kate Micucci is joining the Bob Baker Marionette Theater on Sunday to play some silly songs on the trombone. See a puppet parade and help fund field trips for local LA schools.
