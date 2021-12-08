Good Morning!

EASTSIDE SCENE

Mount Washington: We have two pictures for you today: Daytime and nighttime views of Downtown L.A. as seen from Kite Hill on West Avenue 37. Thanks to Tony Gleeson for the photos.

NEWS

Shooting

Boyle Heights: A teenage boy was killed in a shooting outside the Evergreen Recreation Center. One person is in custody. The Eastsider

Barricade

Angeleno Heights: Police were in a standoff Tuesday night with a burglary suspect in the 1400 block of Carroll Avenue. The Eastsider

Redistricting

The City Council today gave final approval to new council district boundaries that will be in place for the next decade. Nithya Raman of Silver Lake will be among the council members to see the biggest changes to her district. L.A. Times

The LATEST

Which way will the North Branch flow?

A stream known as the North Branch once flowed across Highland Park. Then about 80 years ago, it was channeled into a concrete tunnel. The water now travels underground near Buchanan Street, winds along west of Avenue 50 and then crosses under Sycamore Grove Park to drain into the Arroyo Seco.

Now construction is underway to divert the underground stream into the city's sewer system instead of into the Arroyo during the drier months. However, an environmental group is pushing a different plan: Expose or “daylight” the North Branch through Sycamore Grove Park.

“A low-flow stream through Sycamore Grove Park would restore the spectacular Sycamore grove through the park and be a powerful teaching lesson for the public about the value of nature and water in Southern California,” said Tim Brick with the Arroyo Seco Foundation.

But, for now, that's not likely to happen.

Bureau of Engineering spokesperson Mary Nemick said the sewer project is required to meet stringent water quality standards. It’s part of a $13.2 million Low Flow Diversion Project along the Arroyo Seco and LA River.

The North Branch will be diverted into the city’s sewer system during the drier months when low rainfall and urban runoff make for extra dirty water. The Hyperion Water Treatment Plant will clean that water before being released into the ocean.

The North Branch will still drain into the Arroyo Seco during rainy weather.

Brick blames the city’s current drainage system for concentrating pollution in certain sections. He notes that the North Branch could be restored in the same way Berkshire Creek in Pasadena was at the Hahamongna Watershed Park.

While restoring the North Branch may not be feasible at this time, Nemick said the “the City is open to discussions" for future projects that could be funded by clean-water bond funds.

-- By Barry Lank

NOTEBOOK

Death Update

Lincoln Heights: An autopsy of the woman found in the trunk of a car last week revealed no evidence of injuries or trauma, said LAPD homicide detective Alex Abundis. He said the cause of death remains undetermined as the coroner awaits toxicology results. A relative and coroner records identified the victim as 28-year-old Erica Garcia of East LA. Her family has set up a fundraiser to cover her funeral.

CALENDAR

Dec 9: Deck the Hall & Oates: A Hi-Impact Holiday Party

Dec 11 : Plaza de la Raza’s Annual Holiday Art Sale

Dec 11: “Posada Del Mal” (Sponsored)

Dec 12: Lincoln Heights Holiday Parade

Dec 12: Scrabble at the library

Dec 12: Atwater Village Tree Lighting Street Festival (Sponsored)

Dec 12: Afro-Latin Ensemble

