• Got a story idea or photo to share? Submit it here.

It makes sense that employers would want their employees to get vaccinated. But think twice before making that mandatory. “Things are kind of muddled right now,” said lawyer C. Edward Langhammer, Jr in this week's issue of Eastside Biz Buzz. “As more guidelines are issued, hopefully we will have better clarity and certainty.”

Black residents have a vaccination rate of 7.2% compared to 14.3% for Latinos, 18.2% for Asians and 29.4% for Whites, according to the latest public health stats. Officials have vowed to close the vaccination gaps between the groups but they do so as vaccine supplies remain tight.

Our weekly look at real estate price cuts, ranging from a $25,000 slice on a new East Hollywood contemporary to a $50,000 chop on Echo Park 3-bedroom with studio.

Notebook

News and notes from around the Eastside and beyond



Christmas in February

Valentine's Day is coming up fast. But as of this past weekend, Atwater Village's official Christmas tree was still glowing with strands of holiday lights (well, at least half the tree was glowing). City workers apparently forgot to turn off the holiday display, according to an Atwater resident. You can expect the tree to go dark this week.

The Week Ahead

City Hall Action*

The City Council on Wednesday will consider a proposal by First District Councilman Gil Cedillo to prohibit RVs and other oversized vehicles from parking on numerous streets across his district, including Echo Park, Glassell Park, Lincoln Heights and other neighborhoods.

The council will also take up whether to lease an Echo Park parking lot for $10,500 a month to build a village of tiny homes for the homeless. The Eastsider reported on the proposal last month.

Neighborhood Council Action*

Echo Park: The planning committee on Feb. 9 will review proposal to demolish existing residences to build 7 small-lot homes on Mohawk Street.

Highland Park: City officials are scheduled to speak about neighborhood violence at the Feb. 10 public safety committee meeting.

Silver Lake: Planning committee on Feb. 10 will have a presentation on the Silver Lake Gateway project. The developer recently announced it would not be building a hotel as part of the project.

* Keep in mind that these items and meetings can be postponed

