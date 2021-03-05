Good Morning!

Welcome to the Daily Digest, featuring the latest content from TheEastsiderLA.com.

Please read on for the latest and have a great weekend.

Jesús Sanchez, Publisher

• Got a story idea or photo to share? Submit it here.

We Can't Do It Without You!

Thanks to these readers for their recent financial contributions:

• Martha A.

• Riley Montgomery

• Nick Shaffer

They join the ranks of our Reader Sponsors whose financial support makes it possible for us to provide you the news and info to keep you connected to your community. You can contribute here.

The Latest

More Eastsiders will have a better shot at getting vaccinated

A new state policy will allocate about 40% of California's supply of COVID-19 vaccine to the hardest-hit and most disadvantaged communities. That appears to include Boyle Heights, Cypress Park, East Hollywood, East LA, Lincoln Heights and other Eastside neighborhoods, reports The Eastsider. But residents in those communities must still be part of eligible groups -- like teachers, grocery store workers and others -- to get a shot.

She's a STEM student with a passion for history & English

Meet Cindy Lei, a Lincoln High senior who is in the running to be honored as a U.S. Presidential Scholar. Her dream job, she told The Eastsider, is to be a science communicator that would allow her to share her knowledge and excitement about science.

There's been a large increase in Boyle Heights gunfire this year

Sign up for The Eastsider's Daily Digest newsletter Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Reports of shots fired across LA have jumped dramatically so far this year, and Boyle Heights is on the list of neighborhoods with 10 largest increases, reports Crosstown. Boyle Heights was ranked at No. 6, with 19 reports of shots fired compared to 13 during the comparable period in 2020.

Up in East LA, down in Eagle Rock

The LA real estate market got off to a strong start this year, but not every neighborhood saw prices rise. This week's Eastside House Hunter breaks down the monthly results by neighborhood.

Sponsored by LACFEPS

Experience the Community: L.A. Charter Public Schools Near You

As we slowly emerge out of the pandemic, you may now be thinking about the fall and new school options in your community that may offer you the academic and social emotional supports your children and family need. If this is the case, then you may want to explore charter public schools.

• Find out more about public charter schools

Notebook

• The World’s a Little Blurry, a documentary about Highland Park's Billie Eilish, offers a behind-the-scene look at the pop star, reports The LA Times. The producers of the documentary, which premiers today, reportedly paid the Grammy Award-winning Eilish $25 million.

Upcoming Events

March 5: Artist Talk and Performance with Maru Garcia

March 6: Maru Garcia: membrane tensions

Go here for details and more events

Support Local News

The Eastsider provides free access to its breaking news and neighborhood features, including extensive coverage of COVID-19, as a community service. To keep our stories available to all during these difficult times, we need your support. Go here to contribute.