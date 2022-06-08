Good Morning!
Please welcome our summer intern, Jaymin De la Cruz. Jaymin grew up in Echo Park and will start her senior year this fall at Barnard College, where she is majoring in comparative literature.
Now, read on for the latest news and election results.
-- Jesús Sanchez, Publisher
East LA: Polish native Kamil Ziolkowski celebrated his first mass as a priest on Sunday at St. Alphonsus Church one day after the 27-year-old was ordained. Rosalie F Nuanes, who has been a parishioner at St. Alphonsus since 1952, said the church was overflowing for the event.
NEWS
Atwater Village: A Tuesday night shooting left one man dead near Chevy Chase Drive and Brunswick Avenue. The Eastsider
East Hollywood: A suspected burglar was injured after falling from a second-floor window while allegedly breaking into an apartment in the 1500 block of Edgemont Street. KTLA
Candidates await final election results
By Jesus Sanchez
Incumbent city councilmen Gil Cedillo and Mitch O'Farrell were running ahead of political newcomers in Tuesday's primary, according to preliminary voting results. Still, it appears that O'Farrell will be forced into a runoff in a close race to represent Council District 13.
Many votes still have to be tabulated over the next few days. So, expect the final numbers to change.
If no one candidate wins 50% of the vote in each race, the two top vote-getters will face off in a November runoff.
Here is what's going on based on the results as of Wednesday at 2:07 am:
Council District 1: Incumbent Gil Cedillo leads activist Eunisses Hernandez and may avoid a runoff.
Council District 13: Incumbent Mitch O'Farrell appears headed to a runoff in a tight race. Less than 2 percentage points separate O'Farrell from the second top vote-getter, labor organizer Hugo Soto-Martinez.
LAUSD District 2: Rocio Rivas, a policy advisor to school board member Jackie Goldberg, and education advocate Maria Brenes appear to be headed to a runoff.
Mayor: District 14 Councilman Kevin De Leon, who lives in Eagle Rock, is a distant third in the race with 7.49% of the vote, behind Karen Bass and Rick Caruso. Meanwhile, Echo Park neighborhood council rep Alex Gruenenfelder, the youngest candidate in the mayor's race, garnered a little more than 1% of the vote among the dozen candidates.
In other races: Maebe A Girl, the trans member of the Silver Lake Neighborhood Council, is coming in third for California's 30th Congressional District, where Congressman Adam Schiff seems to have avoided a runoff by a wide margin. Meanwhile, another long-shot candidate, Tony Fanara, owner of Palermo's restaurant in Los Feliz, was in the back of the large pack running for governor.
You will find detailed preliminary results in the second half of this newsletter.
