Please welcome our summer intern, Jaymin De la Cruz. Jaymin grew up in Echo Park and will start her senior year this fall at Barnard College, where she is majoring in comparative literature.
East LA: Polish native Kamil Ziolkowski celebrated his first mass as a priest on Sunday at St. Alphonsus Church one day after the 27-year-old was ordained. Rosalie F Nuanes, who has been a parishioner at St. Alphonsus since 1952, said the church was overflowing for the event.
Atwater Village: A Tuesday night shooting left one man dead near Chevy Chase Drive and Brunswick Avenue. Yahoo News
East Hollywood: A suspected burglar was injured after falling from a second-floor window while allegedly breaking into an apartment in the 1500 block of Edgemont Street. KTLA
Remaking Valley Boulevard
By Barry Lank
Add dedicated bus lanes. Reduce railroad crossings. Create more green space.
The above are a few of the ideas that have been proposed and contemplated for a 4-mile stretch of Valley Boulevard and Mission Road that runs through El Sereno and Lincoln Heights.
The city has been holding public meetings to gauge reaction to possible improvements and changes under the Valley Boulevard Multi-Modal Transportation Improvement Project.
It is one of three street makeovers -- including Huntington Drive and Eastern Avenue -- in the city that will be partly funded with money released after the 710 Freeway extension was canceled.
A survey found several challenges and problems along Valley, from traffic congestion and waiting for trains to a lack of sidewalks and bus stop amenities.
Potential changes include:
- Add dedicated bus lanes but leave two car lanes in each direction
- Synchronize traffic signals to improve traffic flow
- Create protected bike lanes, build more sidewalks
- Build a trench for freight trains to reduce railroad crossings
- Add a shuttle bus stop near Cal State LA and create a park with space for residential development next to Alhambra
- Build an L-shaped pedestrian bridge at Beatie Place, which has one of the highest pedestrian accident rates along Valley Boulevard
All these and other potential changes are still theoretical and are years away from being implemented.
Construction might start in five to 10 years, depending on which alternatives are chosen and after environmental impact reports and design and engineering plans are completed, according to Mary Nemick with the city’s Bureau of Engineering.
The next public meeting should take place in September, and an analysis of the alternatives is expected to be finished early next year.
