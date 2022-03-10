Good Morning!

Griffith Park: Get yourself up to the Griffith Observatory on a clear night to enjoy the cityscape below. Thanks to Gabriela Juarez for sharing her photo.

NEWS

Boyle Heights: A student at the East Los Angeles Occupational Center on Marengo Street was arrested after bringing a 9mm ghost gun onto campus. ABC7

City Hall: Councilwoman Nithya Raman, who represents portions of Los Feliz and Silver Lake, was among the councilmembers who introduced a package of legislation intended to protect prospective tenants by imposing new restrictions on landlords during the application process. The Eastsider

THE LATEST

El Sereno landmark seeks national recognition

By Evelyn Contreras, Community News Reporter

El Sereno: When Jorge Garcia attended El Sereno Middle School, he always wondered about the old wood-framed schoolhouse on campus but never heard much about it.

Years later, when his kids started attending the school, Garcia learned about the history of the 128-year-old Farmdale Schoolhouse -- one of the oldest school buildings in Los Angeles. Now, Garcia and others are working to have the schoolhouse added to the National Register of Historic Places, the country’s official list of sites worthy of preservation.

“It's important to know where we come from and the schoolhouse represents this connection to our past,” said Garcia, co-founder of the El Sereno Historical Society.

What's special about an old schoolhouse?

The Queen Anne Revival- style building was constructed in 1894 when El Sereno was a rural farming community, according to the historical society. It’s one of only three schoolhouses left from the Victorian era that are part of the Los Angeles Unified School District, according to Garcia.

Farmdale represents an important transition in U.S. history: The move from homeschooling to classes taught by a teacher and eventually mandatory public education.

As you enter, a smaller classroom was on the left and the larger one on the right. Over time, the smaller classroom became the teacher’s or principal’s office, Garcia said.

Farmdale seems to be the only LAUSD schoolhouse with its original bell, Garcia said. Preservationists found the bell but not its original ringer. A janitor helped them find the ringer "sitting in some closet all those years," Garcia said.

The old school was restored for the U.S. Bicentennial

The late Donald D. Newman, a school board member, spearheaded the restoration of the schoolhouse as part of a project to celebrate the U.S. Bicentennial in 1976. The building opened as a local museum but was never designated a landmark

The effort to declare Farmdale an official historic monument began after the historical society asked residents to rank the top five El Sereno places that should be preserved. The schoolhouse came out on top, Garcia said.

Farmdale’s recognition as a national landmark could be confirmed as soon as April, according to preservationists.

UT Community News, produced by Cal State L.A. journalism students, covers public issues on the Eastside and South L.A.

Read the full story

NOTEBOOK

Echo Park: Resident Daniela Gerson writes in the Los Angeles Times about her roots - and her friends - in an Eastern Europe now once again ravaged by war. "Just when you think you are studying history," Gerson said, "you find that you are living it."

José Huizar: The Mexican village of Los Morales has a plaque honoring a local boy who went to America and made good … for a while: Former Councilman José Huizar, who now faces racketeering, money laundering and bribery charges. L.A. Times

