Silver Lake: It's been about a week since our last storm but the clean up continues. A city crew pictured above was at work on Tuesday cleaning up mud and rocks on West Silver Lake Drive. Thanks to Harry O. for the photo.
Deadly freeway crash
Boyle Heights: A pedestrian was killed in a collision on the southbound 5 Freeway near Cesar Chavez Avenue this morning. Witnesses told officers the victim was walking in the No. 2 lane of the freeway when the collision occurred shortly after 4 am, said CHP Officer Michael Nasir. The victim, whose gender and age were not immediately revealed, died at the scene. The crash closed three lanes, and a SigAlert was issued while the CHP conducted an investigation.
Did you feel it?
Quake: A magnitude 4.2 earthquake struck offshore about ten miles south of Malibu at 2 a.m., according to the U.S. Geological Survey. At least three more aftershocks were recorded. L.A. fire stations went into "earthquake mode" to survey their districts for potential damage, according to a department spokesman. There were no initial reports of injuries or damage.
EAGLE ROCK
Another hurdle for Vidiots
The new Vidiots theater and store has been just about ready to open — for years.
Now, Vidiots faces yet another public hearing next month after a lawsuit was filed against the city over its approval of a beer and wine permit.
“We have not yet announced an opening day,” said Maggie Mackay, the executive director of Vidiots, “but our goal is very much to open for the public in early 2023.”
When news of the project first emerged, the opening was projected to be in the autumn of 2020.
The plan was to take an alternative video store that operated in Santa Monica from 1985 to 2017 and reopen it as a rental store, 271-seat theater, and social space in the old Eagle Theatre at Eagle Rock Boulevard and Yosemite Drive.
But first, a lot of renovations were required. And then came the pandemic.
“Delays to our opening have been the direct result of the pandemic and the cascade of supply chain, shipping issues, City delays, and all other challenges that have cropped up in the wake of such a debilitating global event,” Mackay said.
The building, which dates back to 1928, has been completely rehabilitated and includes a state-of-the-art sound and projection system for the cinema.
But there’s a hang-up with the beer-and-wine permit. A lawsuit -- Katherine Rubenstein v. the City of Los Angeles -- by nearby neighbors was filed after officials signed off on relaxing conditions over required parking, security personnel and an 11 pm closing time.
That lawsuit prompted a new Planning Department hearing on Feb. 8 over the permit. Meanwhile, separate hearings over the lawsuit continue in court.
The Eagle Rock Association, a supporter of the Vidiots project, stands by its push for looser parking and other restrictions, said President Greg Merideth. Such restrictions "would have made this important preservation and community arts project on Eagle Rock Boulevard infeasible.”
GLASSELL PARK
The neighborhood plastic surgeon
Dr. Jennifer Keagle has become - as far as she or a quick Google search can determine - perhaps the only plastic surgeon working in Northeast Los Angeles.
She is giving up her office Downtown and recently opened a new office in Verdugo Plaza, closer to home and her patients. “It’s so nice now to be part of my local community,” she said.
The Chicago area native gravitated to plastic surgery “because I love the creative aspect of it.” She came to Los Angeles for a fellowship to treat cleft lip and palate deformities.
She still works with the Cleft Palate team at White Memorial Hospital in Boyle Heights but also does the sort of plastic surgery for which L.A. is better known: removing moles, improving scars, Botox, fat-reduction treatments, breast surgery (bigger or smaller - your choice), tummy tucks and face-lifts.
“Most of my patients are from Northeast LA, and having a ‘local’ office seemed like a logical next step,” Dr. Keagle said. “Also, I live in Mt. Washington, so the commute is pretty great!”
SILVER LAKE
Hyperion project in the works
A five-story mixed-use building with 15 residential units has been proposed for the 2300 block of Hyperion Avenue, replacing one-story commercial buildings. It's the latest multi-storied residential project constructed or proposed for the street on the border of Silver Lake and Los Feliz.
Two of the 15 units at 2336-2346 N. Hyperion Ave. would be set aside for very low-income families. The ground floor would have commercial space and parking. The applicants - listed as Christopher and Craig Kinsling of CK Development - are asking to construct a structure that is taller than would normally be allowed.
ECHO PARK
More mental health help for youths
Gateways Hospital and Mental Health Center has received a $19.2 million state grant to expand services to youths experiencing acute psychiatric emergencies.
Gateways will use the grant to add 37 new adolescent beds to its current 27 beds in its Echo Park campus, according to Dr. Phil Wong, CEO of the Gateways Hospital chain.
Wong said the hospital saw a spike in younger outpatients in 2020 and 2021, coinciding with fears and stress generated by the pandemic.
“Kids - and people in general - went into isolation," Wong said. "And with kids, they were struggling with understanding, well, what is actually going on here?”
The grant is part of a state effort to improve behavioral health services for children and youth
By Jennifer Rodriguez
Thursday, Jan 26
Los Feliz: Attend a life drawing and painting workshop with uninstructed drawing during twenty-five minute poses.
Friday, Jan 27
Elysian Valley: There's an '80s Dance Party going on at Zebulon. Kulture Klub will be hosted by DJ's Kerosene & Safari. Come dressed in neon colors, legwarmers, biker jackets, or other '80s-themed clothes.
