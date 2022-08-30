Good Morning!
August ends with the start of what may be a record-breaking heat wave, sending temperatures into the upper 90s and possibly above 100 during the Labor Day Weekend. If you don't have A/C, how do you plan to stay cool? Just reply to this newsletter with your suggestions.
Eastside Scene
Silver Lake: A cool and refreshing shot of the Silver Lake Reservoir on what promises to be a very, very hot day. Thanks to Paul Kopeikin for the photo.
News
Boyle Heights: Authorities sought the public's help to find the hit-and-run driver responsible for badly injuring a man after he was knocked unconscious from falling off a scooter on Saturday night. A white ford Econoline van ran over the victim near Fickett and Boulder streets and dragged him approximately 25 feet before he was dislodged. The victim suffered severe injuries but was expected to survive. The Eastsider
LOS FELIZ
A mountain lion at home in the city
A mountain lion has been spotted recently roaming across residential streets and yards. Could it have been the famed big cat known as P-22, which usually lives in Griffith Park?
Video of the animal, which first appeared on Reddit, shows the lion traveling along Avocado Street near Ben Lomond Drive, crouching at one point under a Neighborhood Watch sign, just after midnight on Monday. A photograph was taken later that morning in the 2200 block of Ronda Vista Drive.
“He went up Ben Lomond, and he seemed a little scared,” said Jennifer Bartels, who was driving toward Silver Lake when she spotted the lion and recorded the video. “He didn’t seem too thin."
Bartels followed the lion for a while, worried that it could pose a threat to pets or small children, she said.
"I didn’t want to harm him or make him scared, but he also, I think, thought maybe my Lexus was an animal," she said. "So it protected me.”
The cat then went into a series of yards, Bartels said.
A few hours later just after dawn, John Hopkins photographed the mountain lion, which appears to be wearing a tracking device, about a mile south on Ronda Vista.
It's not known if the animal was P-22. But the nine square miles of Griffith Park are too small for an adult male cat of his size, according to the National Park Service, which calls him “our most famous mountain lion.” The 11-year-old lion has been spotted at least twice this year in Los Feliz and Silver Lake.
If this was indeed a P-22 sighting, then Bartels, an actress and producer, might have just had one of her biggest star sightings.
“I’m in the industry, and I feel like everyone is like, ‘This is the biggest celebrity you’ll ever see,’” she said.
NOTEBOOK
West Nile: West Nile virus has been detected in East LA, Highland Park and Lincoln Heights for the first time this year. The bite of an infected mosquito can spread the virus to people and animals. There is no cure for West Nile, which can cause fever, headache, body aches, nausea and even death. LA Vector Control District
Lincoln Heights: The Lincoln Park Recreation Center will serve as one of nine city cooling centers that will open starting today, Aug. 31, in anticipation of possibly record-breaking heat over the next week. The cooling centers will remain open between 10 am to 9 pm through Sept. 5.
Wanted: The Eastsider is looking for an editor to manage our coverage of Eastside schools and assist with the production of our Daily Digest newsletter. Go here for details.
Reader Response
Things to Do
- Wed: Lincoln Heights Farmer's Market
- Thurs: Comedy at the Manor
- Fri: Summer Biergarten
